HDFC Asset Management Company Ltd Annually Results

|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
Gross Sales
2,584.37
2,166.81
Excise Duty
0
0
Net Sales
2,584.37
2,166.81
Other Operating Income
0
0
Other Income
579.02
315.81
Total Income
3,163.39
2,482.62
Total Expenditure
626.95
549.53
PBIDT
2,536.44
1,933.09
Interest
9.09
9.69
PBDT
2,527.35
1,923.4
Depreciation
52.33
53.34
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
Tax
517.54
421.26
Deferred Tax
14.79
25.43
Reported Profit After Tax
1,942.69
1,423.37
Minority Interest After NP
0
0
Net Profit after Minority Interest
1,942.69
1,423.37
Extra-ordinary Items
0
0
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
1,942.69
1,423.37
EPS (Unit Curr.)
91
66.72
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
Dividend (%)
1,400
960
Equity
106.74
106.71
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
0
Public Shareholding (%)
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
PBIDTM(%)
98.14
89.21
PBDTM(%)
97.79
88.76
PATM(%)
75.17
65.68
