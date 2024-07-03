iifl-logo-icon 1
HDFC Asset Management Company Ltd Annually Results

3,949.9
(-2.77%)
Jan 9, 2025|03:14:59 PM

Financials

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023

Gross Sales

2,584.37

2,166.81

Excise Duty

0

0

Net Sales

2,584.37

2,166.81

Other Operating Income

0

0

Other Income

579.02

315.81

Total Income

3,163.39

2,482.62

Total Expenditure

626.95

549.53

PBIDT

2,536.44

1,933.09

Interest

9.09

9.69

PBDT

2,527.35

1,923.4

Depreciation

52.33

53.34

Minority Interest Before NP

0

0

Tax

517.54

421.26

Deferred Tax

14.79

25.43

Reported Profit After Tax

1,942.69

1,423.37

Minority Interest After NP

0

0

Net Profit after Minority Interest

1,942.69

1,423.37

Extra-ordinary Items

0

0

Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item

1,942.69

1,423.37

EPS (Unit Curr.)

91

66.72

Book Value (Unit Curr.)

0

0

Dividend (%)

1,400

960

Equity

106.74

106.71

Public Shareholding (Number)

0

0

Public Shareholding (%)

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

Non Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

PBIDTM(%)

98.14

89.21

PBDTM(%)

97.79

88.76

PATM(%)

75.17

65.68

Top 10 stocks for today – 2nd September 2024

Top 10 stocks for today – 2nd September 2024

2 Sep 2024|09:05 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Oil India, MOIL, Hindustan Petroleum Corporation, etc.

Read More

