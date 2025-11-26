iifl-logo

HDFC AMC shares gain as stock begins trading after 1:1 bonus

26 Nov 2025 , 02:02 PM

HDFC Asset Management Company (HDFC AMC) Ltd., shares started trading adjusted for their bonus issue of shares announced by the company earlier from Wednesday, November 26.

Following this development, the company’s counter rose to an intraday high of ₹2,672.50 per piece. However, later in the day, counter erased early morning gains.

At around 12.08 PM, HDFC AMC was trading 0.15% higher at ₹2,672.50 per piece, against the previous close of ₹2,668.50 on NSE.

The company has fixed November 26, 2025 as the record date for the stated bonus issue.

HDFC AMC announced the issue of one bonus share for every one share held by eligible shareholders as on the record date. This is the first such issue after the company becoming a public limited company.

Those shareholders who had shares of HDFC AMC in their demat account as on Tuesday shall be eligible for bonus issue shares. Those who acquire company’s shares today will not be eligible for the same.

This means that the number of shares that one would be holding in their demat account will be adjusted in equal proportion as per the issue ratio.

As of September 30, 2025, HDFC AMC had 4.10 Lakh small shareholders, or those having authorized share capital of ₹2 Lakh, holding about a 6.57% stake in the company.

