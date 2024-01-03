Stock splits is one of the most common corporate actions in India and across the world. Stock split or share split is about reducing the par value of a stock. For example, reducing the par value of stock from Rs.10 to Rs.5 is a 2:1 stock split and reducing the par value from Rs.10 to Rs.1 is a 10:1 stock split. Having understand the stock split meaning, let us get into detail about what is stock split.