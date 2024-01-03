iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

List of Online Share Trading Articles

Featured articles

image

Unlocking the Power of Overnight Trading: Opportunities Beyond Market Hours”

Explore how overnight trading unlocks unique investment opportunities beyond regular market hours. Learn strategies to trade efficiently with india infoline.

Read More
image

Can I Short Sell In Delivery Trading

Before we understand short selling in delivery, let us spend a moment understanding the rolling settlement system in India.

Read More
image

The Types of Trading Indicators

Trading indicators are mathematical computations plotted as lines on a price chart that aid traders in identifying certain signs and trends of the stock market.

Read More
image

What is Swing Trading? Understanding, Advantages and Effective Tactics

The universe of stocks is one of the most rewarding ones. Yes, it is true that long term investments tend to provide higher returns as good stocks always go up in price and give regular dividends to the shareholders.

Read More
image

WHAT IS STOCK SPLIT

Stock splits is one of the most common corporate actions in India and across the world. Stock split or share split is about reducing the par value of a stock. For example, reducing the par value of stock from Rs.10 to Rs.5 is a 2:1 stock split and reducing the par value from Rs.10 to Rs.1 is a 10:1 stock split. Having understand the stock split meaning, let us get into detail about what is stock split.

Read More

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

list of articles

image

Things To Keep In Mind While Starting Trading In The Equity Market

Indian equity markets have witnessed a large influx of new Demat account holders in the past few months. Millions of young traders have been attracted to discounted prices. Exploring the world of equities is a good step towards financial growth. However, if you are among the first-time traders, you should be aware of certain trading rules to avoid losses.

Read More
image

What is P/B Ratio?

When choosing your smartphone, you compare brands online on various websites, shopping sites for different features like processor, camera, screen. etc.

Read More
image

What is the Real Rate of Return?

Companies earn in every financial year. But, most investors are oblivious to the real value earned on the investment made.

Read More
image

Candlestick wick analysis

The term candlestick wick analysis refers to analysing wicks on candlesticks, which are used to gauge trends in the financial markets by comparing them to previous candlesticks.

Read More
image

What are Forfeited Shares?

The term forfeited share was first used in the 1930s and commonly refers to the number of shares left unclaimed by shareholders who decide not to keep their stock and instead,

Read More
image

What is a Super Trend Indicator?

The Super Trend Indicator combines 10 different tools into one simple indicator that can track up to 200 stocks at once with an astonishing level of precision and reliability.

Read More
image

Lagging Vs. Leading Indicators

Investors often use technical indicators for stock trading which are a part of technical analysis.

Read More
image

What is Diamond Top Formation?

A Diamond Top Formation is a technical pattern that often occurs at or close to the top or peak of the market position. This type of pattern is occasional and does not occur as regularly as other technical patterns such as the bearish engulfing candlestick pattern or the shooting star candlestick pattern.

Read More
image

What is Parabolic SAR Indicator?

Technical analysis is like salt to your meal. If you do not add salt to your food, it would be tasteless and incomplete.

Read More
image

Will Equity Trading Get Automated or Displaced?

Trading essentially has been the most human-centric job in the world for decades. It is not only about numbers, analysis, and evaluations, but also involves a lot of human emotion, sentiments, and other factors. Wherever a human is involved, there are chances of errors and untimely decisions.

Read More
123

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

List of Categories

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.