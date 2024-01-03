What is the Procedure for Placing Stop-Loss Orders

Table of Content
Once you have understood the concept of stop-loss, the next step is to understand the stop loss procedure or how to place the stop loss. Let me start with a simple example. You bought 1000 shares of stock at a price of Rs.145. The technical chart tells you that the strong support for the stock is at Rs.135. That means, ideally you should keep the stop loss a tad below Rs.135 so that if the underlying direction of the trend change, you book loss and exit the stock. However, you don’t want to lose more than Rs.6,000 in the trade. What should you do? The simple stop-loss procedure here is to give priority to your willingness to take a loss and second priority to the technical levels. In this case, you could have either waited for the stock to come down Rs.4 to initiate the trade or if you have initiated the trade then keep the stop loss at Rs.139, even though the support is Rs.135. Ultimately, affordability wins.
We now come to the steps to place a stop loss. Remember that stop loss is also order so you place a stop-loss order in the opposite direction of the actual order. That means; if you are placing a buy order, then your SL order must be a sell order and if you are placing a sell order then your SL order must be a buy order. The next of the steps to place stop loss is to decide whether you want to place a market stop loss or a limit stop loss. Let us look at the process in greater detail.
Let us assume that you buy 1000 shares of REC Ltd at Rs.200, but are only willing to lose Rs.5,000 on the trade. Just set a stop loss at Rs.195. If the stock goes down to Rs.195, stop loss is triggered and your position is closed. Yes, you made a loss but you protected your capital by restricting your loss to just Rs.5,000. There will be brokerage and statutory costs but these are known and you can prepare for that. Always take a full-cost view.
When you place a buy order, stop loss is a sell order to limit losses when you apprehend that the prices may move against you. Similarly, when you place a sell order, your stop loss will be a buy order to limit losses if the stock price rises instead of falling.
Let us say, you bought a stock at Rs.250 but don’t want to hold the stock if it goes below Rs.244. This is how it will work in the case of a stop loss – market order (SL-M) order and in the case of a simple stop loss (SL) order.
First, decide whether you want to place an SL order or SL-M order at your discretion.
Stop-loss is a kind of protection or insurance in any trade. You can put a sell stop loss when you buy a stock and you can put a buy stop loss when you sell a stock. At the stop-loss price, the original position gets terminated at a loss and it prevents bigger losses from building up. Stop losses are a must for intraday and short-term traders.
NRIs are permitted to trade in Indian equity, but they cannot do intraday trading. They are only permitted to trade in equity for delivery. They need to take approval via the bank who acts as the authorized dealer for the NRI but otherwise, the trading process is the same for NRIs as for resident Indians
Invest wise with Expert advice
Stop loss is an insurance. When you trade in equity markets, you trade with limited capital. You must always work to protect your capital. Hence any trade which is intraday or for short term must be accompanied by stop loss. Always use the stop loss at the time of initiating the trade.
Stop loss is available on the trading screen itself and you only need to place a counter order as an SL order or as an SL-M order. When you place a regular buy order, you must protect it with a sell SL order. When you sell a stock for intraday or for trading, you must place a buy SL order. Once the SL is triggered, your entire position is triggered and closed for the day and the loss is adjusted to your trading account. You can locate technical levels for stop loss based on technical charts.
In the case of intraday, one of the basic rules is never to trade with stop loss. It is the basic discipline needed for you to able to be an intraday trader for a longer period of time. Since you only have one day to close the positions and you cannot afford too much risk, stop losses are essential.
Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.