iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

List of Mutual Funds Articles

Featured articles

image

What is Nifty BeES?

Nifty BeES, a combination of a share and a mutual fund unit, trades on the capital market segment of NSE

Read More
image

How to Check Mutual Fund Status with Folio Number?

One way to check the growth of mutual fund investments is by the AUM growth. A much better way to check retail participation is via folios.

Read More
image

6 Mutual Fund Invements Plans for One Year

Investing in mutual funds for a period of one-year needs a mix of capital safety and liquidity. You basically want to earn stable returns even if it is less than other longer-term investment plans. Obviously, when you talk of 1 year investment horizon, it cannot be an equity fund or even a hybrid fund. Even in debt funds, you cannot go for long term debt […]

Read More
image

Difference between Nifty and Sensex

The Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) and the National Stock Exchange (NSE) are the two principal stock exchanges in India that are currently active. Both exchanges are entirely electronic, with a combined total of over 7,000 firms. Millions of trades take place on both of these exchanges every trading day. Because these are electronic exchanges, you'll need a demat account to participate in the trading process.

Read More
image

A Complete Guide on How Market Trends Affect Mutual Fund Performances

Learn how Market Trends affect your mutual fund investments. Discover strategies for navigating market volatility and maximizing returns in any market condition.

Read More

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

list of articles

image

HOW TO CALCULATE SHORT TERM CAPITAL GAINS TAX ON DEBT FUNDS?

What is it that we need to know when it comes to capital gains calculation on debt funds? There are 3 questions you need to answer to begin with.

Read More
image

What is a feeder fund?

A feeder fund is a one-of-a-kind investment vehicle that does not make direct investments. This is a type of mutual fund that invests in debt or equity securities.

Read More
image

WHAT IS MUTUAL FUND PORTFOLIO OVERLAP?

When you hold multiple funds in your portfolio, there are bound to be some common stocks in the two portfolios.

Read More
image

HOW TO SELECT THE BEST MUTUAL FUNDS FOR KIDS

It is said that mutual funds are a solution to a lot of problems and challenges. Planning for your child’s education and secure future is one such challenge and here again it is mutual funds that come in very handy.

Read More
image

WHAT IS GROWTH FUND: DEFINITION, FEATURES AND MORE?

Normally, growth investing and value investing are seen as two opposite sides of investment strategy, although it may not always be true.

Read More
image

WHAT IS VALUE FUND: MEANING, BENEFITS AND MORE?

You must have heard the terms like value investing and growth investing for a long time. For instance, when it comes to direct equity investing, most people are familiar that a growth investors looks for high growth

Read More
image

Automatic Investment Plan (AIP)

How much money do you need to make profits in the stock market? Take a guess. Some believe that investing in the stock market requires thorough knowledge, efforts, risk-taking abilities, and a huge amount of money.

Read More
image

What is Survivorship Bias?

“Dead men tell no tales”. This holds for market indices and the performance of mutual fund managers. While the fittest ones survive, those not existing anymore should not be buried.

Read More
image

What are Clean Shares?

Clean shares refer to shares of mutual funds, such as exchange-traded funds (ETFs) and index funds. A clean share does not carry embedded expenses like most traditional mutual fund products. The expense ratio is lower than most traditional products and is transparent.

Read More
image

What is a Sinking Fund?

A sinking fund is a fund created specifically to save or set aside money to pay off a debt or a bond. A company may face an immense outlay when the time comes to pay off debts and bonds issued in the past.

Read More
123

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

List of Categories

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.