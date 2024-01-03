Nifty BeES, a combination of a share and a mutual fund unit, trades on the capital market segment of NSE
One way to check the growth of mutual fund investments is by the AUM growth. A much better way to check retail participation is via folios.
Investing in mutual funds for a period of one-year needs a mix of capital safety and liquidity. You basically want to earn stable returns even if it is less than other longer-term investment plans. Obviously, when you talk of 1 year investment horizon, it cannot be an equity fund or even a hybrid fund. Even in debt funds, you cannot go for long term debt […]
The Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) and the National Stock Exchange (NSE) are the two principal stock exchanges in India that are currently active. Both exchanges are entirely electronic, with a combined total of over 7,000 firms. Millions of trades take place on both of these exchanges every trading day. Because these are electronic exchanges, you'll need a demat account to participate in the trading process.
Learn how Market Trends affect your mutual fund investments. Discover strategies for navigating market volatility and maximizing returns in any market condition.
Invest wise with Expert advice
What is it that we need to know when it comes to capital gains calculation on debt funds? There are 3 questions you need to answer to begin with.
A feeder fund is a one-of-a-kind investment vehicle that does not make direct investments. This is a type of mutual fund that invests in debt or equity securities.
When you hold multiple funds in your portfolio, there are bound to be some common stocks in the two portfolios.
It is said that mutual funds are a solution to a lot of problems and challenges. Planning for your child’s education and secure future is one such challenge and here again it is mutual funds that come in very handy.
Normally, growth investing and value investing are seen as two opposite sides of investment strategy, although it may not always be true.
You must have heard the terms like value investing and growth investing for a long time. For instance, when it comes to direct equity investing, most people are familiar that a growth investors looks for high growth
How much money do you need to make profits in the stock market? Take a guess. Some believe that investing in the stock market requires thorough knowledge, efforts, risk-taking abilities, and a huge amount of money.
“Dead men tell no tales”. This holds for market indices and the performance of mutual fund managers. While the fittest ones survive, those not existing anymore should not be buried.
Clean shares refer to shares of mutual funds, such as exchange-traded funds (ETFs) and index funds. A clean share does not carry embedded expenses like most traditional mutual fund products. The expense ratio is lower than most traditional products and is transparent.
A sinking fund is a fund created specifically to save or set aside money to pay off a debt or a bond. A company may face an immense outlay when the time comes to pay off debts and bonds issued in the past.
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.