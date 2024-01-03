iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Difference between Nifty and Sensex

Table of Content

The Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) and the National Stock Exchange (NSE) are India’s two principal stock exchanges currently active. Both exchanges are entirely electronic, with a combined total of over 7,000 firms. Millions of trades take place on both of these exchanges every trading day. Because these are electronic exchanges, you’ll need a Demat account to participate in the trading process. 

With such a large number of companies listed on these exchanges, it is nearly impossible to keep track of the movement of the stock market. As a result, the stock exchanges devised the notion of indexes to make the procedure easier. A single glance at these indices is enough to tell how the market moves. There are two stock indices in India. To understand the specifics of these two indices and their differences, let’s understand the concept of an index.

What is a stock index?

Technically, a stock index is a carefully curated list of companies listed on an exchange. The companies in the index usually span across multiple economic sectors and industries. Furthermore, the companies in a stock index are generally well-established and represent their industry or sector.

Since an index has companies from almost all the major sectors and industries, it is widely regarded as one of the best indicators of the performance of an economy. In addition to investing in companies, you can invest in stock indexes through various mutual fund schemes.

What are the differences between Nifty and Sensex?

Let’s delve a little deeper into these two indices and get to know the differences between them.

Parameter Sensex Nifty
Definition The Sensex is the benchmark index of the Bombay Stock Exchange. The Nifty is the benchmark index of the National Stock Exchange.
Introduction Year Being introduced in 1986, it is the oldest stock index in India. Introduced in 1996, the Nifty is a relatively newer stock index.
Name Origin Sensex is an amalgamation of the words ‘sensitive’ and ‘index.’ Nifty is an amalgamation of the words ‘national’ and ‘fifty.’
Number of Companies The index comprises the top 30 listed companies on the BSE. The index comprises the top 50 listed companies in the NSE.
Sectors Covered The stock index features companies across as many as 13 different sectors. The Nifty, on the other hand, is broader and features companies across 24 different sectors.
Base Value The base value that’s utilized for the calculation of the index is 100. The base value that’s utilized for the calculation of the index is 1000.
Base Year The base year considered for the Sensex calculation is 1978-1979. The base year that’s considered for the calculation of Nifty is 1995.

Factors That Affect the Performance of an Index

Nifty, Sensex, and other related stock market indices are controlled by a massive range of factors, including macroeconomic and market dynamics, determining their performance.

Economic Indicators

All the significant economic indicators have their effects on investor psychology. A few of these are: gross domestic product growth rate represents the overall health of an economy; higher growth results in improved corporate earnings and more promising stock prices. When inflation rises, purchasing power erosion usually precedes tighter monetary policies; the market performance usually depreciates.

Interest Rates

Interest rates also contribute to the Nifty vs Sensex equation. An increase in interest rates made by central banks pushes up the cost of borrowing for corporates, leading to a squeeze on their profit margins and, consequently lowering the equity valuations. In contrast, lower interest rates generally tend to be a boon for consumer investments and expenditures, thus bolstering index returns.

Global Influences

Global events also play a significant role for Nifty and Sensex. Economic downturns in significant economies or geopolitical tensions can cause market volatility. For instance, crises like the one induced by COVID-19 have seen large-scale sell-offs and uncertainty in global markets.

Finally, market sentiment due to news, trends, and the psychology of investors makes the value of the Nifty and Sensex indexes rocket up and down at a breakneck speed. Positive news can trigger a buying spree, while negative news can lead to panic selling. Hence, these must also be understood well to understand how the index would move.

Companies Listed on Nifty & Sensex

Here is a list of the Nifty 50 companies –

S.No Company Name Sector
1 Adani Enterprises Ltd Conglomerate
2 Adani Ports & SEZ Ports & Logistics
3 Apollo Hospitals Enterprise Ltd Healthcare
4 Asian Paints Ltd Paints & Chemicals
5 Axis Bank Ltd Banking
6 Bajaj Auto Ltd Automobile
7 Bajaj Finance Ltd Financial Services
8 Bajaj Finserv Ltd Financial Services
9 Bharti Airtel Ltd Telecommunications
10 BPCL (Bharat Petroleum Corp. Ltd) Oil & Gas
11 Britannia Industries Ltd FMCG
12 Cipla Ltd Pharmaceuticals
13 Coal India Ltd Mining
14 Divi’s Laboratories Ltd Pharmaceuticals
15 Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Ltd Pharmaceuticals
16 Eicher Motors Ltd Automobile
17 Grasim Industries Ltd Cement & Construction
18 HCL Technologies Ltd Information Technology
19 HDFC Bank Ltd Banking
20 HDFC Life Insurance Company Ltd Insurance
21 Hero MotoCorp Ltd Automobile
22 Hindalco Industries Ltd Metals
23 Hindustan Unilever Ltd FMCG
24 ICICI Bank Ltd Banking
25 Indian Oil Corporation Ltd Oil & Gas
26 IndusInd Bank Ltd Banking
27 Infosys Ltd Information Technology
28 ITC Ltd FMCG
29 JSW Steel Ltd Metals
30 Kotak Mahindra Bank Ltd Banking
31 Larsen & Toubro Ltd Construction
32 Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd Automobile
33 Maruti Suzuki India Ltd Automobile
34 Nestlé India Ltd FMCG
35 NTPC Ltd Power
36 Oil and Natural Gas Corporation Ltd Oil & Gas
37 Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd Power
38 Reliance Industries Ltd Conglomerate
39 SBI Life Insurance Company Ltd Insurance
40 State Bank of India Banking
41 Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd Pharmaceuticals
42 Tata Consumer Products Ltd FMCG
43 Tata Consultancy Services Ltd Information Technology
44 Tata Motors Ltd Automobile
45 Tata Steel Ltd Metals
46 Tech Mahindra Ltd Information Technology
47 Titan Company Ltd Consumer Durables
48 UltraTech Cement Ltd Cement
49 UPL Ltd Chemicals & Fertilizers
50 Wipro Ltd Information Technology

 

Here is a list of the Sensex 30 companies –

S.No Company Name Sector
1 Asian Paints Ltd Paints & Chemicals
2 Axis Bank Ltd Banking
3 Bajaj Finance Ltd Financial Services
4 Bajaj Finserv Ltd Financial Services
5 Bharti Airtel Ltd Telecommunications
6 Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Ltd Pharmaceuticals
7 HCL Technologies Ltd Information Technology
8 HDFC Bank Ltd Banking
9 HDFC Ltd (Housing Development Finance Corporation) Financial Services
10 Hindustan Unilever Ltd FMCG
11 ICICI Bank Ltd Banking
12 IndusInd Bank Ltd Banking
13 Infosys Ltd Information Technology
14 ITC Ltd FMCG
15 Kotak Mahindra Bank Ltd Banking
16 Larsen & Toubro Ltd Construction
17 Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd Automobile
18 Maruti Suzuki India Ltd Automobile
19 Nestlé India Ltd FMCG
20 NTPC Ltd Power
21 Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd Power
22 Reliance Industries Ltd Conglomerate
23 State Bank of India Banking
24 Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd Pharmaceuticals
25 Tata Consultancy Services Ltd Information Technology
26 Tata Motors Ltd Automobile
27 Tata Steel Ltd Metals
28 Tech Mahindra Ltd Information Technology
29 UltraTech Cement Ltd Cement
30 Wipro Ltd Information Technology

Which is Better? Nifty or Sensex?

While comparing Nifty and Sensex, most investors debate which index best suits their investment strategy.

Composition and Coverage

Nifty holds 50 stocks from the NSE, while Sensex comprises 30 stocks from the BSE. This makes the representation of the Indian equity market more comprehensive in Nifty, which covers nearly 65% of the total market capitalization of the companies listed. Sensex includes about 45%, less diversified but highly concentrated on some established companies.

Performance Over Time

Both indices have performed well in the past. In recent years, Nifty has often outperformed Sensex with a higher CAGR. This Nifty vs Sensex aspect may appeal to those seeking growth potential from a wider range of companies.

Investment Strategy

The Nifty also provides investors with exposure to several sectors and companies, and the option could be chosen as an alternative to Sensex for large-capitalized stocks in the market with stable earnings. A good reason to choose the Nifty in the Nifty vs Sensex debate is the liquidity factor that might prove a more active investment strategy for traders.

Nifty vs Sensex winner depends on individual investment objectives, risk tolerance, and expectations from the market. More or less, both indices are good benchmarking tools in terms of the performance of the Indian equity market.

Conclusion

Some well-established and fundamentally stable companies feature in both the Nifty and the Sensex. On a related note, as an investor, investing in either one of these indices allows you to be a part of the wealth creation process. Open a demat account to invest seamlessly in the stock markets and kickstart the capital appreciation process. Access to a stock market app can also enhance your investment experience, offering tools and convenience to manage your portfolio effectively.

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Frequently Asked Questions

Nifty and Sensex are benchmark indices that measure the performance of major companies on their respective exchanges. Nifty tracks 50 stocks from the National Stock Exchange, whereas Sensex tracks 30 stocks from the Bombay Stock Exchange. They calculate index values using the free-float market capitalization method, depicting the overall market trend and investor sentiment.

The Nifty vs Sensex winner depends on the situation. Sensex is usually seen as a stable index since it contains only 30 stocks of well-established companies. But the Nifty, with its 50 stocks gives much more diversification. Therefore, performance-wise, these two indices differ under various market conditions.

One difference between Nifty and Sensex is that Nifty is relatively younger than Sensex. The first stock market index of India was set in 1986 with the launch of Sensex. However, the latter was launched in the year 1996. 

A few major indices representing the Indian stock market are Nifty and Sensex. The Sensex tracks 30 major companies within the Bombay Stock Exchange and is, therefore, a stock index of that particular exchange. In contrast, Nifty represents the National Stock Exchange and has 50 leading companies. The benchmark index is one of the parameters to judge performance in terms of the market.

Sensex would look somewhat higher than Nifty not merely because of their base value-100 for Sensex and 1000 for Nifty but also because Sensex consists of a smaller number of relatively larger-cap companies with higher index values in a bullish market scenario. Relative performance between Nifty and Sensex, at any point in time, would also depend on market dynamics.

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Related Articles

List of Categories

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.