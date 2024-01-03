The Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) and the National Stock Exchange (NSE) are India’s two principal stock exchanges currently active. Both exchanges are entirely electronic, with a combined total of over 7,000 firms. Millions of trades take place on both of these exchanges every trading day. Because these are electronic exchanges, you’ll need a Demat account to participate in the trading process.

With such a large number of companies listed on these exchanges, it is nearly impossible to keep track of the movement of the stock market. As a result, the stock exchanges devised the notion of indexes to make the procedure easier. A single glance at these indices is enough to tell how the market moves. There are two stock indices in India. To understand the specifics of these two indices and their differences, let’s understand the concept of an index.

What is a stock index?

Technically, a stock index is a carefully curated list of companies listed on an exchange. The companies in the index usually span across multiple economic sectors and industries. Furthermore, the companies in a stock index are generally well-established and represent their industry or sector.

Since an index has companies from almost all the major sectors and industries, it is widely regarded as one of the best indicators of the performance of an economy. In addition to investing in companies, you can invest in stock indexes through various mutual fund schemes.

What are the differences between Nifty and Sensex?

Let’s delve a little deeper into these two indices and get to know the differences between them.

Parameter Sensex Nifty Definition The Sensex is the benchmark index of the Bombay Stock Exchange. The Nifty is the benchmark index of the National Stock Exchange. Introduction Year Being introduced in 1986, it is the oldest stock index in India. Introduced in 1996, the Nifty is a relatively newer stock index. Name Origin Sensex is an amalgamation of the words ‘sensitive’ and ‘index.’ Nifty is an amalgamation of the words ‘national’ and ‘fifty.’ Number of Companies The index comprises the top 30 listed companies on the BSE. The index comprises the top 50 listed companies in the NSE. Sectors Covered The stock index features companies across as many as 13 different sectors. The Nifty, on the other hand, is broader and features companies across 24 different sectors. Base Value The base value that’s utilized for the calculation of the index is 100. The base value that’s utilized for the calculation of the index is 1000. Base Year The base year considered for the Sensex calculation is 1978-1979. The base year that’s considered for the calculation of Nifty is 1995.

Factors That Affect the Performance of an Index

Nifty, Sensex, and other related stock market indices are controlled by a massive range of factors, including macroeconomic and market dynamics, determining their performance.

Economic Indicators

All the significant economic indicators have their effects on investor psychology. A few of these are: gross domestic product growth rate represents the overall health of an economy; higher growth results in improved corporate earnings and more promising stock prices. When inflation rises, purchasing power erosion usually precedes tighter monetary policies; the market performance usually depreciates.

Interest Rates

Interest rates also contribute to the Nifty vs Sensex equation. An increase in interest rates made by central banks pushes up the cost of borrowing for corporates, leading to a squeeze on their profit margins and, consequently lowering the equity valuations. In contrast, lower interest rates generally tend to be a boon for consumer investments and expenditures, thus bolstering index returns.

Global Influences

Global events also play a significant role for Nifty and Sensex. Economic downturns in significant economies or geopolitical tensions can cause market volatility. For instance, crises like the one induced by COVID-19 have seen large-scale sell-offs and uncertainty in global markets.

Finally, market sentiment due to news, trends, and the psychology of investors makes the value of the Nifty and Sensex indexes rocket up and down at a breakneck speed. Positive news can trigger a buying spree, while negative news can lead to panic selling. Hence, these must also be understood well to understand how the index would move.

Companies Listed on Nifty & Sensex

Here is a list of the Nifty 50 companies –

S.No Company Name Sector 1 Adani Enterprises Ltd Conglomerate 2 Adani Ports & SEZ Ports & Logistics 3 Apollo Hospitals Enterprise Ltd Healthcare 4 Asian Paints Ltd Paints & Chemicals 5 Axis Bank Ltd Banking 6 Bajaj Auto Ltd Automobile 7 Bajaj Finance Ltd Financial Services 8 Bajaj Finserv Ltd Financial Services 9 Bharti Airtel Ltd Telecommunications 10 BPCL (Bharat Petroleum Corp. Ltd) Oil & Gas 11 Britannia Industries Ltd FMCG 12 Cipla Ltd Pharmaceuticals 13 Coal India Ltd Mining 14 Divi’s Laboratories Ltd Pharmaceuticals 15 Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Ltd Pharmaceuticals 16 Eicher Motors Ltd Automobile 17 Grasim Industries Ltd Cement & Construction 18 HCL Technologies Ltd Information Technology 19 HDFC Bank Ltd Banking 20 HDFC Life Insurance Company Ltd Insurance 21 Hero MotoCorp Ltd Automobile 22 Hindalco Industries Ltd Metals 23 Hindustan Unilever Ltd FMCG 24 ICICI Bank Ltd Banking 25 Indian Oil Corporation Ltd Oil & Gas 26 IndusInd Bank Ltd Banking 27 Infosys Ltd Information Technology 28 ITC Ltd FMCG 29 JSW Steel Ltd Metals 30 Kotak Mahindra Bank Ltd Banking 31 Larsen & Toubro Ltd Construction 32 Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd Automobile 33 Maruti Suzuki India Ltd Automobile 34 Nestlé India Ltd FMCG 35 NTPC Ltd Power 36 Oil and Natural Gas Corporation Ltd Oil & Gas 37 Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd Power 38 Reliance Industries Ltd Conglomerate 39 SBI Life Insurance Company Ltd Insurance 40 State Bank of India Banking 41 Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd Pharmaceuticals 42 Tata Consumer Products Ltd FMCG 43 Tata Consultancy Services Ltd Information Technology 44 Tata Motors Ltd Automobile 45 Tata Steel Ltd Metals 46 Tech Mahindra Ltd Information Technology 47 Titan Company Ltd Consumer Durables 48 UltraTech Cement Ltd Cement 49 UPL Ltd Chemicals & Fertilizers 50 Wipro Ltd Information Technology

Here is a list of the Sensex 30 companies –

S.No Company Name Sector 1 Asian Paints Ltd Paints & Chemicals 2 Axis Bank Ltd Banking 3 Bajaj Finance Ltd Financial Services 4 Bajaj Finserv Ltd Financial Services 5 Bharti Airtel Ltd Telecommunications 6 Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Ltd Pharmaceuticals 7 HCL Technologies Ltd Information Technology 8 HDFC Bank Ltd Banking 9 HDFC Ltd (Housing Development Finance Corporation) Financial Services 10 Hindustan Unilever Ltd FMCG 11 ICICI Bank Ltd Banking 12 IndusInd Bank Ltd Banking 13 Infosys Ltd Information Technology 14 ITC Ltd FMCG 15 Kotak Mahindra Bank Ltd Banking 16 Larsen & Toubro Ltd Construction 17 Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd Automobile 18 Maruti Suzuki India Ltd Automobile 19 Nestlé India Ltd FMCG 20 NTPC Ltd Power 21 Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd Power 22 Reliance Industries Ltd Conglomerate 23 State Bank of India Banking 24 Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd Pharmaceuticals 25 Tata Consultancy Services Ltd Information Technology 26 Tata Motors Ltd Automobile 27 Tata Steel Ltd Metals 28 Tech Mahindra Ltd Information Technology 29 UltraTech Cement Ltd Cement 30 Wipro Ltd Information Technology

Which is Better? Nifty or Sensex?

While comparing Nifty and Sensex, most investors debate which index best suits their investment strategy.

Composition and Coverage

Nifty holds 50 stocks from the NSE, while Sensex comprises 30 stocks from the BSE. This makes the representation of the Indian equity market more comprehensive in Nifty, which covers nearly 65% of the total market capitalization of the companies listed. Sensex includes about 45%, less diversified but highly concentrated on some established companies.

Performance Over Time

Both indices have performed well in the past. In recent years, Nifty has often outperformed Sensex with a higher CAGR. This Nifty vs Sensex aspect may appeal to those seeking growth potential from a wider range of companies.

Investment Strategy

The Nifty also provides investors with exposure to several sectors and companies, and the option could be chosen as an alternative to Sensex for large-capitalized stocks in the market with stable earnings. A good reason to choose the Nifty in the Nifty vs Sensex debate is the liquidity factor that might prove a more active investment strategy for traders.

Nifty vs Sensex winner depends on individual investment objectives, risk tolerance, and expectations from the market. More or less, both indices are good benchmarking tools in terms of the performance of the Indian equity market.

Conclusion

Some well-established and fundamentally stable companies feature in both the Nifty and the Sensex. On a related note, as an investor, investing in either one of these indices allows you to be a part of the wealth creation process. Open a demat account to invest seamlessly in the stock markets and kickstart the capital appreciation process. Access to a stock market app can also enhance your investment experience, offering tools and convenience to manage your portfolio effectively.