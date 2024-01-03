Table of Content
The Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) and the National Stock Exchange (NSE) are India’s two principal stock exchanges currently active. Both exchanges are entirely electronic, with a combined total of over 7,000 firms. Millions of trades take place on both of these exchanges every trading day. Because these are electronic exchanges, you’ll need a Demat account to participate in the trading process.
With such a large number of companies listed on these exchanges, it is nearly impossible to keep track of the movement of the stock market. As a result, the stock exchanges devised the notion of indexes to make the procedure easier. A single glance at these indices is enough to tell how the market moves. There are two stock indices in India. To understand the specifics of these two indices and their differences, let’s understand the concept of an index.
Technically, a stock index is a carefully curated list of companies listed on an exchange. The companies in the index usually span across multiple economic sectors and industries. Furthermore, the companies in a stock index are generally well-established and represent their industry or sector.
Since an index has companies from almost all the major sectors and industries, it is widely regarded as one of the best indicators of the performance of an economy. In addition to investing in companies, you can invest in stock indexes through various mutual fund schemes.
Let’s delve a little deeper into these two indices and get to know the differences between them.
|Parameter
|Sensex
|Nifty
|Definition
|The Sensex is the benchmark index of the Bombay Stock Exchange.
|The Nifty is the benchmark index of the National Stock Exchange.
|Introduction Year
|Being introduced in 1986, it is the oldest stock index in India.
|Introduced in 1996, the Nifty is a relatively newer stock index.
|Name Origin
|Sensex is an amalgamation of the words ‘sensitive’ and ‘index.’
|Nifty is an amalgamation of the words ‘national’ and ‘fifty.’
|Number of Companies
|The index comprises the top 30 listed companies on the BSE.
|The index comprises the top 50 listed companies in the NSE.
|Sectors Covered
|The stock index features companies across as many as 13 different sectors.
|The Nifty, on the other hand, is broader and features companies across 24 different sectors.
|Base Value
|The base value that’s utilized for the calculation of the index is 100.
|The base value that’s utilized for the calculation of the index is 1000.
|Base Year
|The base year considered for the Sensex calculation is 1978-1979.
|The base year that’s considered for the calculation of Nifty is 1995.
Nifty, Sensex, and other related stock market indices are controlled by a massive range of factors, including macroeconomic and market dynamics, determining their performance.
All the significant economic indicators have their effects on investor psychology. A few of these are: gross domestic product growth rate represents the overall health of an economy; higher growth results in improved corporate earnings and more promising stock prices. When inflation rises, purchasing power erosion usually precedes tighter monetary policies; the market performance usually depreciates.
Interest rates also contribute to the Nifty vs Sensex equation. An increase in interest rates made by central banks pushes up the cost of borrowing for corporates, leading to a squeeze on their profit margins and, consequently lowering the equity valuations. In contrast, lower interest rates generally tend to be a boon for consumer investments and expenditures, thus bolstering index returns.
Global events also play a significant role for Nifty and Sensex. Economic downturns in significant economies or geopolitical tensions can cause market volatility. For instance, crises like the one induced by COVID-19 have seen large-scale sell-offs and uncertainty in global markets.
Finally, market sentiment due to news, trends, and the psychology of investors makes the value of the Nifty and Sensex indexes rocket up and down at a breakneck speed. Positive news can trigger a buying spree, while negative news can lead to panic selling. Hence, these must also be understood well to understand how the index would move.
Here is a list of the Nifty 50 companies –
|S.No
|Company Name
|Sector
|1
|Adani Enterprises Ltd
|Conglomerate
|2
|Adani Ports & SEZ
|Ports & Logistics
|3
|Apollo Hospitals Enterprise Ltd
|Healthcare
|4
|Asian Paints Ltd
|Paints & Chemicals
|5
|Axis Bank Ltd
|Banking
|6
|Bajaj Auto Ltd
|Automobile
|7
|Bajaj Finance Ltd
|Financial Services
|8
|Bajaj Finserv Ltd
|Financial Services
|9
|Bharti Airtel Ltd
|Telecommunications
|10
|BPCL (Bharat Petroleum Corp. Ltd)
|Oil & Gas
|11
|Britannia Industries Ltd
|FMCG
|12
|Cipla Ltd
|Pharmaceuticals
|13
|Coal India Ltd
|Mining
|14
|Divi’s Laboratories Ltd
|Pharmaceuticals
|15
|Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Ltd
|Pharmaceuticals
|16
|Eicher Motors Ltd
|Automobile
|17
|Grasim Industries Ltd
|Cement & Construction
|18
|HCL Technologies Ltd
|Information Technology
|19
|HDFC Bank Ltd
|Banking
|20
|HDFC Life Insurance Company Ltd
|Insurance
|21
|Hero MotoCorp Ltd
|Automobile
|22
|Hindalco Industries Ltd
|Metals
|23
|Hindustan Unilever Ltd
|FMCG
|24
|ICICI Bank Ltd
|Banking
|25
|Indian Oil Corporation Ltd
|Oil & Gas
|26
|IndusInd Bank Ltd
|Banking
|27
|Infosys Ltd
|Information Technology
|28
|ITC Ltd
|FMCG
|29
|JSW Steel Ltd
|Metals
|30
|Kotak Mahindra Bank Ltd
|Banking
|31
|Larsen & Toubro Ltd
|Construction
|32
|Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd
|Automobile
|33
|Maruti Suzuki India Ltd
|Automobile
|34
|Nestlé India Ltd
|FMCG
|35
|NTPC Ltd
|Power
|36
|Oil and Natural Gas Corporation Ltd
|Oil & Gas
|37
|Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd
|Power
|38
|Reliance Industries Ltd
|Conglomerate
|39
|SBI Life Insurance Company Ltd
|Insurance
|40
|State Bank of India
|Banking
|41
|Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd
|Pharmaceuticals
|42
|Tata Consumer Products Ltd
|FMCG
|43
|Tata Consultancy Services Ltd
|Information Technology
|44
|Tata Motors Ltd
|Automobile
|45
|Tata Steel Ltd
|Metals
|46
|Tech Mahindra Ltd
|Information Technology
|47
|Titan Company Ltd
|Consumer Durables
|48
|UltraTech Cement Ltd
|Cement
|49
|UPL Ltd
|Chemicals & Fertilizers
|50
|Wipro Ltd
|Information Technology
Here is a list of the Sensex 30 companies –
|S.No
|Company Name
|Sector
|1
|Asian Paints Ltd
|Paints & Chemicals
|2
|Axis Bank Ltd
|Banking
|3
|Bajaj Finance Ltd
|Financial Services
|4
|Bajaj Finserv Ltd
|Financial Services
|5
|Bharti Airtel Ltd
|Telecommunications
|6
|Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Ltd
|Pharmaceuticals
|7
|HCL Technologies Ltd
|Information Technology
|8
|HDFC Bank Ltd
|Banking
|9
|HDFC Ltd (Housing Development Finance Corporation)
|Financial Services
|10
|Hindustan Unilever Ltd
|FMCG
|11
|ICICI Bank Ltd
|Banking
|12
|IndusInd Bank Ltd
|Banking
|13
|Infosys Ltd
|Information Technology
|14
|ITC Ltd
|FMCG
|15
|Kotak Mahindra Bank Ltd
|Banking
|16
|Larsen & Toubro Ltd
|Construction
|17
|Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd
|Automobile
|18
|Maruti Suzuki India Ltd
|Automobile
|19
|Nestlé India Ltd
|FMCG
|20
|NTPC Ltd
|Power
|21
|Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd
|Power
|22
|Reliance Industries Ltd
|Conglomerate
|23
|State Bank of India
|Banking
|24
|Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd
|Pharmaceuticals
|25
|Tata Consultancy Services Ltd
|Information Technology
|26
|Tata Motors Ltd
|Automobile
|27
|Tata Steel Ltd
|Metals
|28
|Tech Mahindra Ltd
|Information Technology
|29
|UltraTech Cement Ltd
|Cement
|30
|Wipro Ltd
|Information Technology
While comparing Nifty and Sensex, most investors debate which index best suits their investment strategy.
Nifty holds 50 stocks from the NSE, while Sensex comprises 30 stocks from the BSE. This makes the representation of the Indian equity market more comprehensive in Nifty, which covers nearly 65% of the total market capitalization of the companies listed. Sensex includes about 45%, less diversified but highly concentrated on some established companies.
Both indices have performed well in the past. In recent years, Nifty has often outperformed Sensex with a higher CAGR. This Nifty vs Sensex aspect may appeal to those seeking growth potential from a wider range of companies.
The Nifty also provides investors with exposure to several sectors and companies, and the option could be chosen as an alternative to Sensex for large-capitalized stocks in the market with stable earnings. A good reason to choose the Nifty in the Nifty vs Sensex debate is the liquidity factor that might prove a more active investment strategy for traders.
Nifty vs Sensex winner depends on individual investment objectives, risk tolerance, and expectations from the market. More or less, both indices are good benchmarking tools in terms of the performance of the Indian equity market.
Some well-established and fundamentally stable companies feature in both the Nifty and the Sensex. On a related note, as an investor, investing in either one of these indices allows you to be a part of the wealth creation process. Open a demat account to invest seamlessly in the stock markets and kickstart the capital appreciation process. Access to a stock market app can also enhance your investment experience, offering tools and convenience to manage your portfolio effectively.
Invest wise with Expert advice
Nifty and Sensex are benchmark indices that measure the performance of major companies on their respective exchanges. Nifty tracks 50 stocks from the National Stock Exchange, whereas Sensex tracks 30 stocks from the Bombay Stock Exchange. They calculate index values using the free-float market capitalization method, depicting the overall market trend and investor sentiment.
The Nifty vs Sensex winner depends on the situation. Sensex is usually seen as a stable index since it contains only 30 stocks of well-established companies. But the Nifty, with its 50 stocks gives much more diversification. Therefore, performance-wise, these two indices differ under various market conditions.
One difference between Nifty and Sensex is that Nifty is relatively younger than Sensex. The first stock market index of India was set in 1986 with the launch of Sensex. However, the latter was launched in the year 1996.
A few major indices representing the Indian stock market are Nifty and Sensex. The Sensex tracks 30 major companies within the Bombay Stock Exchange and is, therefore, a stock index of that particular exchange. In contrast, Nifty represents the National Stock Exchange and has 50 leading companies. The benchmark index is one of the parameters to judge performance in terms of the market.
Sensex would look somewhat higher than Nifty not merely because of their base value-100 for Sensex and 1000 for Nifty but also because Sensex consists of a smaller number of relatively larger-cap companies with higher index values in a bullish market scenario. Relative performance between Nifty and Sensex, at any point in time, would also depend on market dynamics.
Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.