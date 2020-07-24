Table of Content
A Demat account holds your shares and securities in electronic format. You need to select a depository participant (DP), which can be banks, financial institutions, brokers, or any entity authorised by SEBI to open your Demat account. Once you’ve chosen your trusted DP, you can proceed to read all the terms and regulations to understand the documents required to initiate your account opening process.
A person can open a demat account if they are:
In the case of minors, the account is to be operated by a guardian/parent till the minor turns 18.
Non-individuals in the following categories are also eligible to open a Demat account:
Banks and mutual funds can also open Demat account. Foreign Institutional Investors and Foreign Portfolio Investors can open trading accounts.
Documentation requirements for demat account opening process are as follows.
Other required documents include:
Any government registered document is identity proof. Here are some options:
University-affiliated college credit cards or debit cards Member IDs issued by professional bodies like ICAI, ICSI, ICWAI, or the Bar Council.
Documents required as address proof to open your Demat account are:
Professional bodies like the ICAI, the ICWAI, the ICSI, or the Bar Council A high court or supreme court judge needs to give a self-declaration of the new address for opening a Demat account. Address proof in the spouse’s name is acceptable.
Examples of income proving documents are:
IIFL offers you the facility to open a demat account for a minor. The minor is required to be the sole holder of the account, meaning that no joint holders or nominees can be appointed. Furthermore, the account of the minor can only be operated by the parent or guardian concerned.
In case you’re planning to open an online demat account in the name of your minor child, you’ll need to produce the relevant documents to proceed with this undertaking. Here’s what we require.
Only the minor’s father or mother can be considered as a guardian. In case the guardian’s relationship with the minor is not parental, then the said guardian should have been appointed by a court order.
Here’s a list of people who are authorised to attest to your proof:
The documents should be attested with the name, designation, and seal affixed on the copy of the relevant document.
A a non-resident Indian wating to open a demat account with an India based DP has to choose between non-resident external or non-resident ordinary. The documents required are listed here:
Any proof of your bank, indicating NRE or NRO savings account.
If bank proofs don’t mention the account category (whether NRE or NRO), a verification letter is required from the bank. Any qualified entity should attest to all copies of KYC documents.
After having these documents ready, you can open a Demat account and begin your investing/trading journey. The process of your application gets quicker, faster and smoother by having the documents ready.
Ans: Yes. Linking a bank account with a Demat account is compulsory. You will need to give your bank details at the time of the Demat account opening.
Ans: Yes, a parent or a guardian can trade on behalf of the minor, but only in equity delivery trades. SEBI doesn’t allow intraday trading using a minor’s Demat account.
Ans: The investor must submit a cancelled cheque and two photographs to provide bank details.
