Upcoming IPO

Invest wise with Expert advice

mobile icon

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive on Whatsapp

  • Open Demat with exclusive Advice & Services
  • Get a dedicated Relationship Manager to help you grow your wealth
  • Exclusive advisory on 20+ trading & wealth based investment options
  • One tap Investments, Automated trading & much more
  • Minimum 1 lakh margin required

Get better recommendations Make better investments.

Get better recommendations Make better investments.

mobile icon
IIFL popup right image

By continuing, I accept the Terms & Conditions and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

  • export icon
IIFL Customer Care Numbericon1860-267-3000 /7039-050-000

Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance and NPS

IIFL Capital Services Support Whatsapp Numbericon +91-9892691696
Download The App Now
iconicon

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

ATTENTION INVESTORS

Risk Disclosure on Derivatives

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213, IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248.

iso-img

We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This certificate demonstrates that IIFL as an organization has defined and put in place best-practice information security processes.

IIFL Customer Care Numbercall-icon1860-267-3000 /7039-050-000

Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance and NPS

IIFL Capital Services Support Whatsapp Numberwhatsapp-icon +91-9892691696
Download The App Now
iconicon

MARKET

IDEAS

MUTUAL FUNDS

TRADING DOCUMENTATION

CALCULATOR

GLOSSARY (A-Z)

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

ATTENTION INVESTORS

Risk Disclosure on Derivatives

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213, IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248.

iso-img

We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This certificate demonstrates that IIFL as an organization has defined and put in place best-practice information security processes.