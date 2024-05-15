iifl-logo
IPO Performance Analysis

NEW IPOs LISTING PERFORMERS

High Performers

Low Performers

Company Name
List Price
List Date
Issue Price
LTP (%Chg)

KRN Heat Exchan

470.00

03 Oct 2024

220.00

782.7

(66.53%)

AWFIS Space

432.25

30 May 2024

383.00

659.25

(52.51%)

Zinka Logistics

279.05

22 Nov 2024

273.00

406.25

(45.58%)

Aadhar Hsg. Fin.

314.30

15 May 2024

315.00

455.55

(44.94%)

Diffusion Eng

188.00

04 Oct 2024

168.00

252.05

(34.06%)

