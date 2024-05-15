High Performers
Low Performers
Company Name
List Price
List Date
Issue Price
LTP (%Chg)
KRN Heat Exchan
470.00
03 Oct 2024
220.00
782.7
(66.53%)
AWFIS Space
432.25
30 May 2024
383.00
659.25
(52.51%)
Zinka Logistics
279.05
22 Nov 2024
273.00
406.25
(45.58%)
Aadhar Hsg. Fin.
314.30
15 May 2024
315.00
455.55
(44.94%)
Diffusion Eng
188.00
04 Oct 2024
168.00
252.05
(34.06%)
