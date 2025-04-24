SectorAutomobile
Open₹297.85
Prev. Close₹303.9
Turnover(Lac.)₹4,447.42
Day's High₹309
Day's Low₹295.65
52 Week's High₹333
52 Week's Low₹288.15
Book Value₹0
Face Value₹1
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)11,181.24
P/E0
EPS0
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
0.01
0.01
0.02
0.02
Preference Capital
0.8
0.6
0.38
0.36
Reserves
545.1
613.1
224.5
375.8
Net Worth
545.91
613.71
224.9
376.18
Minority Interest
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Maruti Suzuki India Ltd
MARUTI
12,250
|27.6
|3,85,217.04
|3,711.1
|1.1
|38,848.8
|2,991.28
Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd
M&M
2,982.1
|31.29
|3,70,913.56
|2,437.14
|0.82
|31,353.4
|495.41
Tata Motors Ltd
TATAMOTORS
708.5
|41.12
|2,60,823.56
|1,404
|0.88
|16,897
|83.19
Bajaj Auto Ltd
BAJAJ-AUTO
7,682.5
|26.01
|2,14,567.58
|2,108.73
|1.04
|12,316.61
|978.53
Eicher Motors Ltd
EICHERMOT
5,324
|35.29
|1,45,989.63
|1,056.23
|0.96
|4,830.69
|602.95
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Executive Director & CEO
TARUN SANJAY MEHTA
Executive Director / Chief Technology Officer
SWAPNIL BABANLAL JAIN
Nominee
Nilesh Shrivastava
Nominee
PANKAJ SOOD
Non Executive Director
Ram Kuppuswamy
Independent Director
Kaushik Dutta
Chairperson
NEELAM DHAWAN
Independent Director
Sanjay Nayak
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Puja Aggarwal
Reports by Ather Energy Ltd
Summary
Ather Energy Limited was originally incorporated as Ather Energy Private Limited dated October 21, 2013, issued by the Registrar of Companies, Tamil Nadu, Chennai. Upon the conversion of Company into a Public Limited, the name was changed to Ather Energy Limited, and a fresh certificate of incorporation dated August 27, 2024 was issued by the Registrar of Companies, Central Processing Centre.Ather Energy has been a pioneer in the Indian electric two-wheeler (E2W) market. The Company was founded by Tarun S Mehta and Swapnil B. Jain in 2013, focusing on product and technology development to build an E2W ecosystem. Ather Energy is a pure play EV company that designs all its products ground-up in India. Ather launched its first product, the Ather 450, in June, 2018. With the Ather 450, it introduced connected features through a 3G SIM card, touchscreen dashboard, aluminium chassis and cloud integration as a pioneer in the E2W industry. It was the first E2W to offer a top speed of 80 kmph, comparable to internal combustion engine (ICE) scooters in 2018. Their E2W portfolio currently consists of two product lines, the Ather 450 and the Ather Rizta line, comprising a total of seven variants. Launched in April 2024, the Ather Rizta features a large seat, WhatsApp notifications displayed on vehicle dashboard, voice commands through Alexa Skills, up to 56 L of storage and introduced traction control to the Indian E2W market. Apart from these, the Company assemble E2Ws and manufacture b
The Ather Energy Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹300.2 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Ather Energy Ltd is ₹11181.24 Cr. as of 09 May ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Ather Energy Ltd is 0 and 3.54 as of 09 May ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Ather Energy Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Ather Energy Ltd is ₹288.15 and ₹333 as of 09 May ‘25
Ather Energy Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at N/I%, 1 Year at N/I%, 6 Month at N/I%, 3 Month at N/I% and 1 Month at N/I%.
