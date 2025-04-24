iifl-logo
Ather Energy Ltd Share Price

300.2
(-1.22%)
May 9, 2025|12:00:00 AM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open297.85
  • Day's High309
  • 52 Wk High333
  • Prev. Close303.9
  • Day's Low295.65
  • 52 Wk Low 288.15
  • Turnover (lac)4,447.42
  • P/E0
  • Face Value1
  • Book Value0
  • EPS0
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)11,181.24
  • Div. Yield0
View All Historical Data
No Records Found

Ather Energy Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Automobile

Open

297.85

Prev. Close

303.9

Turnover(Lac.)

4,447.42

Day's High

309

Day's Low

295.65

52 Week's High

333

52 Week's Low

288.15

Book Value

0

Face Value

1

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

11,181.24

P/E

0

EPS

0

Divi. Yield

0

Ather Energy Ltd Corporate Action

No Record Found

Ather Energy Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Ather Energy Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

11 May, 2025|12:52 PM
May-2025Apr-2025Mar-2025Sep-2024
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 42.09%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 42.09%

Non-Promoter- 30.65%

Institutions: 30.65%

Non-Institutions: 27.25%

Custodian: 0.00%

Read More
Share Price

Ather Energy Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

0.01

0.01

0.02

0.02

Preference Capital

0.8

0.6

0.38

0.36

Reserves

545.1

613.1

224.5

375.8

Net Worth

545.91

613.71

224.9

376.18

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet

No Record Found

View Profit & Loss

No Record Found

View Cash Flow

No Record Found

View Ratios

No Record Found

View Annually Results

Ather Energy Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Maruti Suzuki India Ltd

MARUTI

12,250

27.63,85,217.043,711.11.138,848.82,991.28

Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd

M&M

2,982.1

31.293,70,913.562,437.140.8231,353.4495.41

Tata Motors Ltd

TATAMOTORS

708.5

41.122,60,823.561,4040.8816,89783.19

Bajaj Auto Ltd

BAJAJ-AUTO

7,682.5

26.012,14,567.582,108.731.0412,316.61978.53

Eicher Motors Ltd

EICHERMOT

5,324

35.291,45,989.631,056.230.964,830.69602.95

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT Ather Energy Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Executive Director & CEO

TARUN SANJAY MEHTA

Executive Director / Chief Technology Officer

SWAPNIL BABANLAL JAIN

Nominee

Nilesh Shrivastava

Nominee

PANKAJ SOOD

Non Executive Director

Ram Kuppuswamy

Independent Director

Kaushik Dutta

Chairperson

NEELAM DHAWAN

Independent Director

Sanjay Nayak

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Puja Aggarwal

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Ather Energy Ltd

Summary

Ather Energy Limited was originally incorporated as Ather Energy Private Limited dated October 21, 2013, issued by the Registrar of Companies, Tamil Nadu, Chennai. Upon the conversion of Company into a Public Limited, the name was changed to Ather Energy Limited, and a fresh certificate of incorporation dated August 27, 2024 was issued by the Registrar of Companies, Central Processing Centre.Ather Energy has been a pioneer in the Indian electric two-wheeler (E2W) market. The Company was founded by Tarun S Mehta and Swapnil B. Jain in 2013, focusing on product and technology development to build an E2W ecosystem. Ather Energy is a pure play EV company that designs all its products ground-up in India. Ather launched its first product, the Ather 450, in June, 2018. With the Ather 450, it introduced connected features through a 3G SIM card, touchscreen dashboard, aluminium chassis and cloud integration as a pioneer in the E2W industry. It was the first E2W to offer a top speed of 80 kmph, comparable to internal combustion engine (ICE) scooters in 2018. Their E2W portfolio currently consists of two product lines, the Ather 450 and the Ather Rizta line, comprising a total of seven variants. Launched in April 2024, the Ather Rizta features a large seat, WhatsApp notifications displayed on vehicle dashboard, voice commands through Alexa Skills, up to 56 L of storage and introduced traction control to the Indian E2W market. Apart from these, the Company assemble E2Ws and manufacture b
Read More

Company FAQs

What is the Ather Energy Ltd share price today?

The Ather Energy Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹300.2 today.

What is the Market Cap of Ather Energy Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Ather Energy Ltd is ₹11181.24 Cr. as of 09 May ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Ather Energy Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Ather Energy Ltd is 0 and 3.54 as of 09 May ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Ather Energy Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Ather Energy Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Ather Energy Ltd is ₹288.15 and ₹333 as of 09 May ‘25

What is the CAGR of Ather Energy Ltd?

Ather Energy Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at N/I%, 1 Year at N/I%, 6 Month at N/I%, 3 Month at N/I% and 1 Month at N/I%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Ather Energy Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Ather Energy Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 42.09 %
Institutions - 30.66 %
Public - 27.25 %

