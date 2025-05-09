Invest wise with Expert advice
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Maruti Suzuki India Ltd
MARUTI
12,250
|27.6
|3,85,217.04
|3,711.1
|1.1
|38,848.8
|2,991.28
Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd
M&M
2,982.1
|31.29
|3,70,913.56
|2,437.14
|0.82
|31,353.4
|495.41
Tata Motors Ltd
TATAMOTORS
708.5
|41.12
|2,60,823.56
|1,404
|0.88
|16,897
|83.19
Bajaj Auto Ltd
BAJAJ-AUTO
7,682.5
|26.01
|2,14,567.58
|2,108.73
|1.04
|12,316.61
|978.53
Eicher Motors Ltd
EICHERMOT
5,324
|35.29
|1,45,989.63
|1,056.23
|0.96
|4,830.69
|602.95
