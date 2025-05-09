iifl-logo
QUICKLINKS FOR Ather Energy Ltd

Ather Energy Ltd Peer Comparison

300.2
(-1.22%)
May 9, 2025|12:00:00 AM

ATHER ENERGY LTD PEER COMPARISON

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Maruti Suzuki India Ltd

MARUTI

12,250

27.63,85,217.043,711.11.138,848.82,991.28

Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd

M&M

2,982.1

31.293,70,913.562,437.140.8231,353.4495.41

Tata Motors Ltd

TATAMOTORS

708.5

41.122,60,823.561,4040.8816,89783.19

Bajaj Auto Ltd

BAJAJ-AUTO

7,682.5

26.012,14,567.582,108.731.0412,316.61978.53

Eicher Motors Ltd

EICHERMOT

5,324

35.291,45,989.631,056.230.964,830.69602.95

Ather Energy Ltd: RELATED NEWS

No Record Found

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

