iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

MRF Ltd Share Price

1,23,789.1
(-2.04%)
Jan 6, 2025|02:19:59 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open1,26,800
  • Day's High1,26,919.3
  • 52 Wk High1,51,445
  • Prev. Close1,26,362.5
  • Day's Low1,22,310
  • 52 Wk Low 1,16,347.85
  • Turnover (lac)7,022.55
  • P/E28.14
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value41,164.92
  • EPS4,493.01
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)52,500.73
  • Div. Yield0.16
View All Historical Data
Loading...
  • Open1,35,498.7
  • Day's High1,39,828
  • Spot1,37,649.3
  • Prev. Close1,37,042.5
  • Day's Low1,35,005.3
  • ViewShort Covering
  • Market Lot5
  • OI(Chg %)-4,235 (-19.94%)
  • Roll Over%5.29
  • Roll Cost1.3
  • Traded Vol.25,460 (-16.35%)
View More Futures

MRF Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Tyres

Open

1,26,800

Prev. Close

1,26,362.5

Turnover(Lac.)

7,022.55

Day's High

1,26,919.3

Day's Low

1,22,310

52 Week's High

1,51,445

52 Week's Low

1,16,347.85

Book Value

41,164.92

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

52,500.73

P/E

28.14

EPS

4,493.01

Divi. Yield

0.16

MRF Ltd Corporate Action

27 Jun 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

27 Jun 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 27 Jun, 2024

arrow

8 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Dividend

Dividend Amount: 3

Record Date: 19 Nov, 2024

arrow

23 Oct 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

MRF Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

MRF shares soar as quarterly revenue jumps 12%

MRF shares soar as quarterly revenue jumps 12%

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
8 Aug 2024|03:53 PM

MRF Ltd shares has gained a total of 29% in the last one year and 8% since the beginning of the year.

Read More
Read More

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Knowledge Center

Demat Account

View More

Trading Account

View More

MRF Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|02:39 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 0.66%

Foreign: 0.66%

Indian: 27.10%

Non-Promoter- 30.35%

Institutions: 30.35%

Non-Institutions: 41.87%

Custodian: 0.00%

Read More
Share Price

MRF Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

4.24

4.24

4.24

4.24

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

16,436.41

14,504.63

13,773.03

13,174.62

Net Worth

16,440.65

14,508.87

13,777.27

13,178.86

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Revenue

18,989.51

15,921.35

15,991.14

14,821.92

yoy growth (%)

19.27

-0.43

7.88

11.84

Raw materials

-12,426.54

-9,228.77

-9,508.91

-9,067.86

As % of sales

65.43

57.96

59.46

61.17

Employee costs

-1,471.94

-1,387.87

-1,320.51

-1,074.65

View Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Profit before tax

879.15

1,700.27

1,399.32

1,601.91

Depreciation

-1,201.41

-1,136.92

-980.62

-705.34

Tax paid

-231.82

-451.21

-4.34

-509.63

Working capital

3,282.84

-3,303.05

1,379.19

-755.8

Other operating items

View Cash Flow
Y/e 31 MarMar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

19.27

-0.43

7.88

11.84

Op profit growth

-30.47

24.57

2.36

-12.43

EBIT growth

-42.68

17.41

-9.39

-20.1

Net profit growth

-48.17

-10.46

27.71

-24.72

View Ratios
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Gross Sales

25,169.21

23,008.5

19,316.72

16,163.19

16,239.36

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

25,169.21

23,008.5

19,316.72

16,163.19

16,239.36

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

316.84

252.67

316.99

209.94

335.38

View Annually Results

MRF Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Balkrishna Industries Ltd

BALKRISIND

2,818.7

33.6554,416.86349.60.572,436.19486.47

MRF Ltd

MRF

1,26,362.5

28.1453,616.76455.430.166,760.3740,980.46

Apollo Tyres Ltd

APOLLOTYRE

511.95

34.9232,510.82164.781.174,461.74163.67

CEAT Ltd

CEATLTD

3,185.25

21.1512,854.43136.510.943,298.131,018.73

JK Tyre & Industries Ltd

JKTYRE

387.45

18.6110,619.6599.131.12,514.63147.64

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT MRF Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman & Managing Director

K M Mammen

Vice Chairman & M.D.

Arun Mammen

Managing Director

Rahul Mammen Mappillai

Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.

Ashok Jacob

Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.

V Sridhar

Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.

Vijay R Kirloskar

Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.

Ranjit I Jesudasen

Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.

Salim Joseph Thomas

Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.

Jacob Kurian

Non-Exec & Non-Independent Dir

Cibi Mammen

Non-Exec & Non-Independent Dir

Ambika Mammen

Whole-time Director

Samir Thariyan Mappillai

Whole-time Director

Varun Mammen

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

S Dhanvanth Kumar

Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.

Vimla Abraham

Independent Director

Vikram Taranath Hosangady

Independent Director

Ramesh Rangarajan

Independent Director

Dinshaw Keku Parakh

Independent Director

Prasad Oommen

Independent Director

Arun Vasu

Independent Director

Vikram Chesetty

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by MRF Ltd

Summary

MRF Ltd is Indias largest tyre manufacturer and ranked amongst the Top 20 Global Manufacturers. It is also Indias largest Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEM) tyre supplier with an expansive tyre range from two-wheelers to fighter aircrafts. The companys manufacturing facilities are located at Trichy, Tiruvottiyur and Arakonam in Tamil Nadu, Kottayam in Kerala, Ponda in Goa, Medak in Andhra Pradesh and Union Territory of Pondicherry.MRF Ltd was established in the year 1946 by K M Mammen Mappillai as a small toy ballon unit. Much later on November 05, 1960, the Company converted into Public Limited after which it started manufacture of automotive tyres and tubes. In the year 1964, the Company commissioned their main plant. Also, they established an overseas office at Beirut, Lebanon to tap the export market. In the year 1967, the Company became the first Indian company to export tyres to USA.In the year 1980, the company entered into a technical collaboration with the B. F. Goodrich Tyre Company, USA that paved the way to a significant exercise in new product development and quality improvement. They introduced Nylogrip tyres for two-wheeler vehicles and also introduced Legend, a premium segment nylon car tyre in the year 1985 and 1987 respectively.In 1989 the company collaborated with Hasbro International USA, the worlds largest toy maker and launched Funskool India. Also, they entered into a pact with Vapocure of Australia to manufacture polyurethane paint formulations and
Read More

Company FAQs

What is the MRF Ltd share price today?

The MRF Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹123789.1 today.

What is the Market Cap of MRF Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of MRF Ltd is ₹52500.73 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of MRF Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of MRF Ltd is 28.14 and 3.08 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of MRF Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a MRF Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of MRF Ltd is ₹116347.85 and ₹151445 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of MRF Ltd?

MRF Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 13.67%, 3 Years at 19.87%, 1 Year at -3.24%, 6 Month at -1.99%, 3 Month at -7.16% and 1 Month at 0.62%.

What is the shareholding pattern of MRF Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of MRF Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 27.77 %
Institutions - 30.36 %
Public - 41.88 %

QUICKLINKS FOR MRF Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.