SectorTyres
Open₹1,26,800
Prev. Close₹1,26,362.5
Turnover(Lac.)₹7,022.55
Day's High₹1,26,919.3
Day's Low₹1,22,310
52 Week's High₹1,51,445
52 Week's Low₹1,16,347.85
Book Value₹41,164.92
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)52,500.73
P/E28.14
EPS4,493.01
Divi. Yield0.16
MRF Ltd shares has gained a total of 29% in the last one year and 8% since the beginning of the year.Read More
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
4.24
4.24
4.24
4.24
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
16,436.41
14,504.63
13,773.03
13,174.62
Net Worth
16,440.65
14,508.87
13,777.27
13,178.86
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Revenue
18,989.51
15,921.35
15,991.14
14,821.92
yoy growth (%)
19.27
-0.43
7.88
11.84
Raw materials
-12,426.54
-9,228.77
-9,508.91
-9,067.86
As % of sales
65.43
57.96
59.46
61.17
Employee costs
-1,471.94
-1,387.87
-1,320.51
-1,074.65
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
879.15
1,700.27
1,399.32
1,601.91
Depreciation
-1,201.41
-1,136.92
-980.62
-705.34
Tax paid
-231.82
-451.21
-4.34
-509.63
Working capital
3,282.84
-3,303.05
1,379.19
-755.8
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
19.27
-0.43
7.88
11.84
Op profit growth
-30.47
24.57
2.36
-12.43
EBIT growth
-42.68
17.41
-9.39
-20.1
Net profit growth
-48.17
-10.46
27.71
-24.72
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Gross Sales
25,169.21
23,008.5
19,316.72
16,163.19
16,239.36
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
25,169.21
23,008.5
19,316.72
16,163.19
16,239.36
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
316.84
252.67
316.99
209.94
335.38
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Balkrishna Industries Ltd
BALKRISIND
2,818.7
|33.65
|54,416.86
|349.6
|0.57
|2,436.19
|486.47
MRF Ltd
MRF
1,26,362.5
|28.14
|53,616.76
|455.43
|0.16
|6,760.37
|40,980.46
Apollo Tyres Ltd
APOLLOTYRE
511.95
|34.92
|32,510.82
|164.78
|1.17
|4,461.74
|163.67
CEAT Ltd
CEATLTD
3,185.25
|21.15
|12,854.43
|136.51
|0.94
|3,298.13
|1,018.73
JK Tyre & Industries Ltd
JKTYRE
387.45
|18.61
|10,619.65
|99.13
|1.1
|2,514.63
|147.64
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman & Managing Director
K M Mammen
Vice Chairman & M.D.
Arun Mammen
Managing Director
Rahul Mammen Mappillai
Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.
Ashok Jacob
Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.
V Sridhar
Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.
Vijay R Kirloskar
Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.
Ranjit I Jesudasen
Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.
Salim Joseph Thomas
Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.
Jacob Kurian
Non-Exec & Non-Independent Dir
Cibi Mammen
Non-Exec & Non-Independent Dir
Ambika Mammen
Whole-time Director
Samir Thariyan Mappillai
Whole-time Director
Varun Mammen
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
S Dhanvanth Kumar
Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.
Vimla Abraham
Independent Director
Vikram Taranath Hosangady
Independent Director
Ramesh Rangarajan
Independent Director
Dinshaw Keku Parakh
Independent Director
Prasad Oommen
Independent Director
Arun Vasu
Independent Director
Vikram Chesetty
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by MRF Ltd
Summary
MRF Ltd is Indias largest tyre manufacturer and ranked amongst the Top 20 Global Manufacturers. It is also Indias largest Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEM) tyre supplier with an expansive tyre range from two-wheelers to fighter aircrafts. The companys manufacturing facilities are located at Trichy, Tiruvottiyur and Arakonam in Tamil Nadu, Kottayam in Kerala, Ponda in Goa, Medak in Andhra Pradesh and Union Territory of Pondicherry.MRF Ltd was established in the year 1946 by K M Mammen Mappillai as a small toy ballon unit. Much later on November 05, 1960, the Company converted into Public Limited after which it started manufacture of automotive tyres and tubes. In the year 1964, the Company commissioned their main plant. Also, they established an overseas office at Beirut, Lebanon to tap the export market. In the year 1967, the Company became the first Indian company to export tyres to USA.In the year 1980, the company entered into a technical collaboration with the B. F. Goodrich Tyre Company, USA that paved the way to a significant exercise in new product development and quality improvement. They introduced Nylogrip tyres for two-wheeler vehicles and also introduced Legend, a premium segment nylon car tyre in the year 1985 and 1987 respectively.In 1989 the company collaborated with Hasbro International USA, the worlds largest toy maker and launched Funskool India. Also, they entered into a pact with Vapocure of Australia to manufacture polyurethane paint formulations and
Read More
The MRF Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹123789.1 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of MRF Ltd is ₹52500.73 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of MRF Ltd is 28.14 and 3.08 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a MRF Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of MRF Ltd is ₹116347.85 and ₹151445 as of 06 Jan ‘25
MRF Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 13.67%, 3 Years at 19.87%, 1 Year at -3.24%, 6 Month at -1.99%, 3 Month at -7.16% and 1 Month at 0.62%.
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.