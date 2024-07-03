Summary

MRF Ltd is Indias largest tyre manufacturer and ranked amongst the Top 20 Global Manufacturers. It is also Indias largest Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEM) tyre supplier with an expansive tyre range from two-wheelers to fighter aircrafts. The companys manufacturing facilities are located at Trichy, Tiruvottiyur and Arakonam in Tamil Nadu, Kottayam in Kerala, Ponda in Goa, Medak in Andhra Pradesh and Union Territory of Pondicherry.MRF Ltd was established in the year 1946 by K M Mammen Mappillai as a small toy ballon unit. Much later on November 05, 1960, the Company converted into Public Limited after which it started manufacture of automotive tyres and tubes. In the year 1964, the Company commissioned their main plant. Also, they established an overseas office at Beirut, Lebanon to tap the export market. In the year 1967, the Company became the first Indian company to export tyres to USA.In the year 1980, the company entered into a technical collaboration with the B. F. Goodrich Tyre Company, USA that paved the way to a significant exercise in new product development and quality improvement. They introduced Nylogrip tyres for two-wheeler vehicles and also introduced Legend, a premium segment nylon car tyre in the year 1985 and 1987 respectively.In 1989 the company collaborated with Hasbro International USA, the worlds largest toy maker and launched Funskool India. Also, they entered into a pact with Vapocure of Australia to manufacture polyurethane paint formulations and

Read More