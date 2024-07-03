iifl-logo-icon 1
MRF Ltd Quarterly Results

1,21,270
(-1.30%)
Jan 7, 2025|03:29:59 PM

Financials

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Sept-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023Sept-2023

Gross Sales

6,881.09

7,196.45

6,349.36

6,162.46

6,217.1

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

6,881.09

7,196.45

6,349.36

6,162.46

6,217.1

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

113.21

84.04

93.81

77.62

70.72

Total Income

6,994.3

7,280.49

6,443.17

6,240.08

6,287.82

Total Expenditure

5,869.61

6,036.83

5,437.33

5,107.69

5,060.19

PBIDT

1,124.69

1,243.66

1,005.84

1,132.39

1,227.63

Interest

83.78

84.67

93.25

90

85.54

PBDT

1,040.91

1,158.99

912.59

1,042.39

1,142.09

Depreciation

409.73

396.08

385.25

359.98

351.48

Minority Interest Before NP

0

0

0

0

0

Tax

140.74

212.34

101.8

163.24

181.04

Deferred Tax

19.74

-20.45

29.43

9.46

22.91

Reported Profit After Tax

470.7

571.02

396.11

509.71

586.66

Minority Interest After NP

0

0

0.01

0

0

Net Profit after Minority Interest

470.7

571.02

396.1

509.71

586.66

Extra-ordinary Items

0

0

0

0

0

Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item

470.7

571.02

396.1

509.71

586.66

EPS (Unit Curr.)

1,109.85

1,346.38

933.97

1,201.81

1,383.26

Book Value (Unit Curr.)

0

0

0

0

0

Dividend (%)

30

0

0

30

30

Equity

4.24

4.24

4.24

4.24

4.24

Public Shareholding (Number)

0

0

0

0

0

Public Shareholding (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

PBIDTM(%)

16.34

17.28

15.84

18.37

19.74

PBDTM(%)

15.12

16.1

14.37

16.91

18.37

PATM(%)

6.84

7.93

6.23

8.27

9.43

MRF shares soar as quarterly revenue jumps 12%

MRF shares soar as quarterly revenue jumps 12%

MRF Ltd shares has gained a total of 29% in the last one year and 8% since the beginning of the year.

Read More

