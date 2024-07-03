MRF Ltd Quarterly Results

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Sept-2024
|Jun-2024
|Mar-2024
|Dec-2023
|Sept-2023
Gross Sales
6,881.09
7,196.45
6,349.36
6,162.46
6,217.1
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
6,881.09
7,196.45
6,349.36
6,162.46
6,217.1
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
113.21
84.04
93.81
77.62
70.72
Total Income
6,994.3
7,280.49
6,443.17
6,240.08
6,287.82
Total Expenditure
5,869.61
6,036.83
5,437.33
5,107.69
5,060.19
PBIDT
1,124.69
1,243.66
1,005.84
1,132.39
1,227.63
Interest
83.78
84.67
93.25
90
85.54
PBDT
1,040.91
1,158.99
912.59
1,042.39
1,142.09
Depreciation
409.73
396.08
385.25
359.98
351.48
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
0
Tax
140.74
212.34
101.8
163.24
181.04
Deferred Tax
19.74
-20.45
29.43
9.46
22.91
Reported Profit After Tax
470.7
571.02
396.11
509.71
586.66
Minority Interest After NP
0
0
0.01
0
0
Net Profit after Minority Interest
470.7
571.02
396.1
509.71
586.66
Extra-ordinary Items
0
0
0
0
0
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
470.7
571.02
396.1
509.71
586.66
EPS (Unit Curr.)
1,109.85
1,346.38
933.97
1,201.81
1,383.26
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
30
0
0
30
30
Equity
4.24
4.24
4.24
4.24
4.24
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
0
0
0
0
Public Shareholding (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
PBIDTM(%)
16.34
17.28
15.84
18.37
19.74
PBDTM(%)
15.12
16.1
14.37
16.91
18.37
PATM(%)
6.84
7.93
6.23
8.27
9.43
