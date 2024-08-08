MRF Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
4.24
4.24
4.24
4.24
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
16,436.41
14,504.63
13,773.03
13,174.62
Net Worth
16,440.65
14,508.87
13,777.27
13,178.86
Minority Interest
Debt
2,377.09
2,561.19
2,414.67
1,119.69
Deferred Tax Liability Net
716.77
613.86
470.76
459.77
Total Liabilities
19,534.51
17,683.92
16,662.7
14,758.32
Fixed Assets
14,339.73
13,095.26
10,692.08
10,392.17
Intangible Assets
Investments
3,403.62
3,105.76
3,665.22
5,876.17
Deferred Tax Asset Net
258.93
232.19
77.46
81.27
Networking Capital
1,291.89
1,094.42
2,113.09
-1,696.63
Inventories
4,360.72
4,042.68
4,061.72
2,880.33
Inventory Days
78.07
66.03
Sundry Debtors
2,841.86
2,442.36
2,283.26
2,220.5
Debtor Days
43.88
50.9
Other Current Assets
1,228.52
1,181.4
1,876.27
785.07
Sundry Creditors
-2,944.41
-2,757.45
-2,774.32
-4,244.86
Creditor Days
53.32
97.31
Other Current Liabilities
-4,194.8
-3,814.57
-3,333.84
-3,337.67
Cash
240.34
156.29
114.85
105.34
Total Assets
19,534.51
17,683.92
16,662.7
14,758.32
MRF Ltd shares has gained a total of 29% in the last one year and 8% since the beginning of the year.Read More
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.