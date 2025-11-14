MRF Q2 Profit Rises to ₹511.6 Crore on Steady Demand

MRF Ltd announced its September quarter financial result, drawing fresh interest from investors who had watched the shares slip earlier in the day.

The tyre maker posted a net profit of ₹511.6 crore for the quarter, higher than the ₹455 crore it reported a year ago, helped by steady demand in key segments. Revenue also inched up, coming in at ₹7,249.6 crore against ₹6,760.4 crore last year.

The company managed a better operating performance as well, with EBITDA rising to ₹1,090 crore. Margins showed a small improvement, moving to 15 percent from 14.4 percent a year earlier, supported by a mix of stable raw material costs and a more balanced product line-up.

Alongside the results, the board cleared an interim dividend of ₹3 per share for the ongoing financial year. Shareholders on record as of November 21 will be eligible for the payout, which is scheduled on or after December 5, 2025.

The numbers were largely seen steady result. This is giving the market a sense that demand across the tyre industry has held up reasonably well.

