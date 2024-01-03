Table of Content
The Indian stock market has evolved to offer better features and ease of trading to new-age investors. There was a time when the Indian share market followed the open outcry system where if investors wanted to buy and sell shares, they had to be physically present at the stock exchanges. The buying and selling were done based on physical share certificates that marked the shares’ ownership. However, the process became outdated with the introduction of online trading and technology-backed trading platforms.
Now, as per the regulations laid out by the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI), you can only trade and invest in shares that are in the dematerialized (Demat) format. This step was taken primarily to ease the process of buying, selling, and transferring the shares of a company. However, the shift has created a critical question where investors who still hold physical share certificates look for a way on how to convert physical shares to Demat. The process is important to dematerialize share certificates and allow for continuing investing. This blog will help you as a guide to understanding all about the Demat account and the steps to convert physical shares to Demat India.
In 1996, the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) introduced Demat accounts in the country, and it revolutionised investing by making it a digital process. One of the most important factors introduced by SEBI was a Demat account.
‘Demat’ refers to dematerialization, a process by which physical securities are converted into electronic format. Therefore, a trader can use a Demat account to hold, transfer, and transact securities without the hassles of dealing with physical securities. As a result, trading has become a safer, quicker, and much more efficient method of storing securities and executing trades.
Before the introduction of digital trading, people held physical share certificates. However, SEBI has made it mandatory that physical share certificates should be converted to virtual shares through the process of dematerialization which converts your physical shares into electronic form. This consists of four primary parties: depository, issuer, beneficial owner, and depository participant.
A depository participant (DP) is an agent of the depository through which you maintain and operate your Demat account; the DP provides the interface between you and the depository. Just as banking services can be availed through a branch, depository services can be availed through a DP. Any financial service provider, including financial institutions, banks, state financial corporations, stockbrokers, NBFC, etc., complying with SEBI’s norms can register and function as a DP.
Your investments in shares and debentures can be held electronically or dematerialized in a depository. A depository is an entity that holds securities (shares, debentures, bonds, government securities, mutual fund units etc.) of investors in electronic form at the request of the investors. National Securities Depository Ltd (NSDL) and Central Depository Services (India) Ltd (CDSL) are the depositories that are licensed to operate in India and are registered with SEBI (Securities and Exchange Board of India). Dematerialization is comparable to keeping your money in a bank account. In Demat form, your physical share certificates are replaced by electronic book entries; purchases of shares are reflected as credits in your Demat account, and sales are reflected as debits.
Before you learn how to convert physical shares into Demat online, here are some rules of the dematerialization process:
The main motive behind investors searching how to convert physical shares to Demat online is the policy where SEBI has announced that investors must convert every physical share certificate into electronic form. SEBI’s direction is not based on assumptions but on valid research that this process accompanies numerous benefits over the holding of physical share certificates. Once an investor knows how to convert physical shares to Demat, it will provide the following benefits:
While Dematerialization is the process of converting physical shares into electronic form, Rematerialization is the process of reconverting electronic shares to physical certificates. You can opt to rematerialize your shares anytime you want which is done within 30 days. However, rematerialized shares are illiquid as they cannot be traded. In the process of knowing how to convert physical shares into Demat online, it is important to understand the difference between dematerialization and rematerialization.
To dematerialize share certificates has become mandatory if you do not want to lose the ownership of the shares. If you’re holding physical share certificates of a company, you will be first required to convert them into an electronic format before selling or transferring the shares. The process of converting the physical shares of a company into an electronic form is commonly known as dematerialization (Demat). You will have to open a Demat account with a Depository Participant (DP) before raising a request for conversion of your physical shares. However, it is important that the stockbroker you choose should be experienced and come with no hidden cost to help you better understand how to convert physical shares to Demat online.
IIFL Capital Services is among India’s highest-rated and leading stockbrokers with over 25 years of financial market experience. It is one of the few stockbrokers registered with the National Securities Depository Limited (NSDL) and Central Depositories Services Limited (CDSL), allowing you to choose between the two as your depository institution. Being the most trustworthy stockbroker, IIFL provides the following benefits when you choose to open a Demat account with India Infoline.
Learning how to convert physical share to Demat online requires following the dematerialization process developed by the Securities and Exchange Board of India. The first step in the two-step process is to open a Demat account, followed by raising a request for the dematerialization of shares.
Once you open a Demat account, you will have to put in a request to convert your physical share certificates into the dematerialized format. You can follow the steps mentioned below to raise a dematerialization request with your DP:
Holding the physical share certificates makes you the part-owner of the company that has issued the shares in the first place. However, the process of converting a physical share certificate to Demat requires some documents to be submitted for opening the Demat account and then raising the request to dematerialize share certificates. Here are the documents you would require to convert physical shares to Demat India:
Once you have submitted all the documents to convert physical shares to Demat, the physical certificates become void and are destroyed by the respective companies and new electronic shares are issued. These shares start to reflect in your Demat account, and you can trade by selling or buying more of the shares at your convenience.
If you have any copy of the physical share certificates, you should remember that you can not quote it to mark your ownership over the shares. Any trading practice involving the previously held physical share certificates will be deemed illegal from hereon. The only claim you will have over the shares will be through the transactions carried out in your Demat account. Hence, you must secure your Demat account and remember your Demat account number.
Now that you know how to convert physical share to demat, you know that the first step is to open a Demat account. The process of opening a Demat account may seem complex, but IIFL makes it the simplest through its customer-oriented website and highest rated IIFL Markets App. Opening a Demat account with IIFL requires following easy and simple steps with filling out a completely straightforward form. This step is the most important of the steps to open a Demat account online and allows the investor to inch closer to making the first investment. Here are the steps you must follow to open a Demat account with IIFL:
Visit the IIFL Capital Services website or download the IIFL Markets app from the app store. Click on the ‘Open a Demat account.’
You will receive a one-time password (OTP) on the mobile number. You will also receive a link on your registered email ID. Enter the OTP received on your registered email id. After verifying the OTP, you need to fill out the online Account Opening Form.
Fill out the online form for a free Demat account with IIFL Capital Services. It will require you to submit the above-mentioned essential documents in the account opening format.
Get your KYC details verified online. The verification of your KYC details is done online after you have submitted the required documents.
Once the documentation process is completed and the forms are received at HO, the account will be opened within 24 hours. Afterwards, you will receive your Demat account number, and you can start investing.
The Indian stock market does not recognise physical share certificates as legal anymore, having shifted to the electronic format. Although you are still the owner of the shares, if you hold the physical share certificates, you can not trade using the paper shares. If you want to trade in the shares you hold as physical certificates, you have to convert them into the electronic format by opening a Demat account and raising a dematerialization request.
While the process of dematerialization may seem to be lengthy, it requires minimal user intervention. This entire process of conversion of physical share certificates into Demat format is likely to take around 2 to 3 weeks. Once your Demat account gets credited, you are free to either sell or transfer your shares at your convenience.
Invest wise with Expert advice
Yes, SEBI has made it mandatory to dematerialize share certificates and convert them into electronic format only after they are converted into electronic format.
Physical form shares are the ones that are held by the shareholders physically in the paper format. All information about the trade is written on a piece of paper known as a physical share certificate, marking the ownership of the shareholder.
Yes, you can dematerialize your share certificate by opening a Demat account and raising a request for dematerialization of shares with your stockbroker. The detailed process is listed above.
You can redeem your paper stock certificate by opening a Demat account and converting your paper stock certificate into an electronic format. You can visit the IIFL Capital Services website or download the IIFL Markets App from the app store to get started.
Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.