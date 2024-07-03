iifl-logo-icon 1
ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company Ltd Share Price

662.3
(-1.68%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:09:55 PM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open676.15
  • Day's High681.95
  • 52 Wk High796.8
  • Prev. Close673.6
  • Day's Low652.8
  • 52 Wk Low 463.45
  • Turnover (lac)4,205.5
  • P/E110.87
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value79.24
  • EPS6.08
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)95,716.24
  • Div. Yield0.09
  • Roll Over%0
  • Roll Cost0
ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Insurance

Open

676.15

Prev. Close

673.6

Turnover(Lac.)

4,205.5

Day's High

681.95

Day's Low

652.8

52 Week's High

796.8

52 Week's Low

463.45

Book Value

79.24

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

95,716.24

P/E

110.87

EPS

6.08

Divi. Yield

0.09

ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company Ltd Corporate Action

31 May 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

23 Apr 2024

12:00 AM

Dividend

Dividend Amount: 0.6

arrow

26 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

15 May 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 15 May, 2024

arrow

ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

Top stocks for today - 23rd October 2024

Top stocks for today - 23rd October 2024

23 Oct 2024|09:06 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Bajaj Finance, Indus Towers, Persistent Systems, etc.

Top 10 stocks for today – 30th September 2024

Top 10 stocks for today – 30th September 2024

30 Sep 2024|09:10 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Welspun Enterprises, IDFC First Bank, Dr Reddy’s Laboratories, etc.

ICICI Prudential Faces ₹429 Crore GST Demand, Plans Appeal

ICICI Prudential Faces ₹429 Crore GST Demand, Plans Appeal

28 Aug 2024|02:56 PM

ICICI Prudential Life Insurance has witnessed a 35% gain since the beginning of the year, and 39% gain since the beginning of the year.

Top 10 stocks for today – 28th August 2024

Top 10 stocks for today – 28th August 2024

28 Aug 2024|09:50 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: LTIMindtree, ICICI Prudential, and Bharti Airtel, etc.

ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|03:32 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 21.99%

Foreign: 21.98%

Indian: 51.06%

Non-Promoter- 22.27%

Institutions: 22.27%

Non-Institutions: 4.67%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

1,440.97

1,438.76

1,437.31

1,436.52

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

9,567.61

8,653.01

7,725.75

7,682.89

Net Worth

11,008.58

10,091.77

9,163.06

9,119.41

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2016Mar-2015

Revenue

0

0

0

0

yoy growth (%)

0

0

0

0

Raw materials

0

0

0

0

As % of sales

0

0

0

0

Employee costs

0

0

0

0

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2016Mar-2015

Profit before tax

0

0

0

0

Depreciation

0

0

0

0

Tax paid

0

0

0

0

Working capital

-759.46

751.68

-56.74

142.22

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2016Mar-2015

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

0

0

0

0

Op profit growth

0

0

0

0

EBIT growth

0

0

0

0

Net profit growth

0

0

0

0

Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Gross Sales

41,759.67

38,559.53

36,321.27

34,973.37

32,878.95

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

41,759.67

38,559.53

36,321.27

34,973.37

32,878.95

Other Operating Income

47,923.37

10,844.54

25,983.87

48,208.49

-11,854.01

Other Income

2,029.43

1,967.88

2,285.48

1,669.33

1,578.36

ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Life Insurance Corporation of India

LICI

908.4

13.925,74,689.297,620.861.11,19,900.99152.76

SBI Life Insurance Company Ltd

SBILIFE

1,447.7

66.421,44,897.06529.420.1920,266.1162.25

HDFC Life Insurance Company Ltd

HDFCLIFE

623

79.471,34,130.38432.990.3216,569.772.38

ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company Ltd

ICICIPRULI

673.6

110.8797,421.59251.720.0910,754.2179.86

ICICI Lombard General Insurance Company Ltd

ICICIGI

1,838.2

40.8590,902.76693.950.65,025.57275.07

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman & Independent Directo

M S Ramachandran

Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.

Dilip G Karnik

Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.

R K Nair

Managing Director & CEO

Anup Bagchi

Chairman (Non-Executive)

Sandeep Batra

Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.

Vibha Paul Rishi

Non Executive Director

Benjamin Bulmer

Non Executive Director

Anuj Bhargava

Independent Director

Naved Masood

Non Executive Director

Solmaz Altin

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company Ltd

Summary

ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company Limited was incorporated on 20th July 2000, as a Public Limited Company. The Company obtained the Certificate of Commencement of Business on October 16, 2000. The Holding Company is registered with the Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India (IRDAI) for carrying out the business of life insurance pursuant to the Registration Certificate dated November 24, 2000. ICICI Prudential is a joint venture between ICICI Bank Limited and Prudential Corporation Holdings Limited. It is one of the first private sector life insurance companies in India and commenced operations in fiscal 2001. The Holding Company carries on business of providing life insurance, pensions and health insurance products to individuals and groups. Riders providing additional benefits are offered under some of these products. The business is conducted in participating, non-participating and unit linked lines of businesses. These products are distributed through individual agents, corporate agents, banks, brokers, and the Holding Companys proprietary sales force.In 2001-02, ICICI Prudential Life Insurance crossed the mark of 1- lakh policies. During the year 2004-05, the company crossed the mark of 1 million policies. During the year 2007-08, the company crossed the mark of 5 million policies. Also during the year, its total premium crossed Rs 10000 crore mark and the assets under management crossed Rs 25000 crore mark. During the year 2009-10, the company est
Company FAQs

What is the ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company Ltd share price today?

The ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹662.3 today.

What is the Market Cap of ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company Ltd is ₹95716.24 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company Ltd is 110.87 and 8.44 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company Ltd is ₹463.45 and ₹796.8 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company Ltd?

ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 6.87%, 3 Years at 5.90%, 1 Year at 25.93%, 6 Month at 6.18%, 3 Month at -11.07% and 1 Month at -1.55%.

What is the shareholding pattern of ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 73.05 %
Institutions - 22.28 %
Public - 4.67 %

