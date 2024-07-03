Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorInsurance
Open₹676.15
Prev. Close₹673.6
Turnover(Lac.)₹4,205.5
Day's High₹681.95
Day's Low₹652.8
52 Week's High₹796.8
52 Week's Low₹463.45
Book Value₹79.24
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)95,716.24
P/E110.87
EPS6.08
Divi. Yield0.09
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
1,440.97
1,438.76
1,437.31
1,436.52
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
9,567.61
8,653.01
7,725.75
7,682.89
Net Worth
11,008.58
10,091.77
9,163.06
9,119.41
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
Revenue
0
0
0
0
yoy growth (%)
0
0
0
0
Raw materials
0
0
0
0
As % of sales
0
0
0
0
Employee costs
0
0
0
0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
Profit before tax
0
0
0
0
Depreciation
0
0
0
0
Tax paid
0
0
0
0
Working capital
-759.46
751.68
-56.74
142.22
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
0
0
0
0
Op profit growth
0
0
0
0
EBIT growth
0
0
0
0
Net profit growth
0
0
0
0
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Gross Sales
41,759.67
38,559.53
36,321.27
34,973.37
32,878.95
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
41,759.67
38,559.53
36,321.27
34,973.37
32,878.95
Other Operating Income
47,923.37
10,844.54
25,983.87
48,208.49
-11,854.01
Other Income
2,029.43
1,967.88
2,285.48
1,669.33
1,578.36
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Life Insurance Corporation of India
LICI
908.4
|13.92
|5,74,689.29
|7,620.86
|1.1
|1,19,900.99
|152.76
SBI Life Insurance Company Ltd
SBILIFE
1,447.7
|66.42
|1,44,897.06
|529.42
|0.19
|20,266.1
|162.25
HDFC Life Insurance Company Ltd
HDFCLIFE
623
|79.47
|1,34,130.38
|432.99
|0.32
|16,569.7
|72.38
ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company Ltd
ICICIPRULI
673.6
|110.87
|97,421.59
|251.72
|0.09
|10,754.21
|79.86
ICICI Lombard General Insurance Company Ltd
ICICIGI
1,838.2
|40.85
|90,902.76
|693.95
|0.6
|5,025.57
|275.07
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman & Independent Directo
M S Ramachandran
Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.
Dilip G Karnik
Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.
R K Nair
Managing Director & CEO
Anup Bagchi
Chairman (Non-Executive)
Sandeep Batra
Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.
Vibha Paul Rishi
Non Executive Director
Benjamin Bulmer
Non Executive Director
Anuj Bhargava
Independent Director
Naved Masood
Non Executive Director
Solmaz Altin
Reports by ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company Ltd
Summary
ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company Limited was incorporated on 20th July 2000, as a Public Limited Company. The Company obtained the Certificate of Commencement of Business on October 16, 2000. The Holding Company is registered with the Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India (IRDAI) for carrying out the business of life insurance pursuant to the Registration Certificate dated November 24, 2000. ICICI Prudential is a joint venture between ICICI Bank Limited and Prudential Corporation Holdings Limited. It is one of the first private sector life insurance companies in India and commenced operations in fiscal 2001. The Holding Company carries on business of providing life insurance, pensions and health insurance products to individuals and groups. Riders providing additional benefits are offered under some of these products. The business is conducted in participating, non-participating and unit linked lines of businesses. These products are distributed through individual agents, corporate agents, banks, brokers, and the Holding Companys proprietary sales force.In 2001-02, ICICI Prudential Life Insurance crossed the mark of 1- lakh policies. During the year 2004-05, the company crossed the mark of 1 million policies. During the year 2007-08, the company crossed the mark of 5 million policies. Also during the year, its total premium crossed Rs 10000 crore mark and the assets under management crossed Rs 25000 crore mark. During the year 2009-10, the company est
Read More
The ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹662.3 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company Ltd is ₹95716.24 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company Ltd is 110.87 and 8.44 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company Ltd is ₹463.45 and ₹796.8 as of 06 Jan ‘25
ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 6.87%, 3 Years at 5.90%, 1 Year at 25.93%, 6 Month at 6.18%, 3 Month at -11.07% and 1 Month at -1.55%.
