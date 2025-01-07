Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
0
0
0
Op profit growth
0
0
0
EBIT growth
0
0
0
Net profit growth
0
0
0
Profitability ratios (%)
OPM
0
0
0
0
EBIT margin
0
0
0
0
Net profit margin
0
0
0
0
RoCE
0
0
0
RoNW
0
0
0
RoA
0
0
0
Per share ratios (₹)
EPS
11.28
11.72
9.81
11.46
Dividend per share
6.7
7.35
8.4
5.85
Cash EPS
0
0
0
0
Book value per share
45.79
44.63
37.16
36.76
Valuation ratios
P/E
34.57
32.61
P/CEPS
0
0
0
0
P/B
8.51
8.56
EV/EBIDTA
0
0
0
0
Payout (%)
Dividend payout
0
0
0
0
Tax payout
0
0
0
0
Liquidity ratios
Debtor days
0
0
0
0
Inventory days
0
0
0
0
Creditor days
0
0
0
0
Leverage ratios
Interest coverage
0
0
0
0
Net debt / equity
-0.03
-0.03
0.15
-0.04
Net debt / op. profit
0
0
0
0
Cost breakup (₹)
Material costs
0
0
0
0
Employee costs
0
0
0
0
Other costs
0
0
0
0
