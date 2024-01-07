iifl-logo-icon 1
Top Stocks for Today - 07th January 2024

7 Jan 2025 , 07:28 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today.

ICICI Prudential: The private insurance stated that on January 6, 2025, it received a notice from the Commissioner (Appeals) under Section 107 of the Goods and Services Tax (GST) Act, 2017, upholding the total tax demand for the fiscal years 2019 to 2021. This comes after an earlier ruling made by the Additional Commissioner of Tamil Nadu, which ICICI Prudential contested in an appeal. The corporation submitted the appeal within the deadlines, requesting a review of the initial verdict.

Caplin Point: The US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) visited Caplin Steriles’ injectable and ophthalmic production facilities in Gummidipoondi, Tamil Nadu, and issued an Establishment Inspection Report (EIR) to the company. The unannounced inspection, which took place between August 5 and 9, 2024, resulted in zero 483 observations. This outcome follows Caplin Point’s prior notification to the stock exchanges on August 9, 2024, about the completion of the inspection.

Ashoka Buildcon: The construction engineering company announced that its wholly-owned subsidiary, Ashoka Bowaichandi Guskara Road Private Ltd, has signed a concession deal with the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) for construction of a four-lane economic corridor in West Bengal. The building of the Bowaichandi to Guskara-Katwa Road Section on NH 116A is valued at ₹1,391 Crore and will be performed under the hybrid annuity model.

Power Grid: The state-owned electric utility business has been named the successful bidder in the Tariff Based Competitive Bidding (TBCB) process for two major projects targeted at improving India’s Inter-State Transmission System, the company stated on Monday. The projects, which will be carried out under the Build, Own, Operate, and Transfer (BOOT) model, include major enhancements to substations in Gujarat and Karnataka.

Bharti Airtel: On January 6, 2025, the firm announced that it would sell its full 50% ownership in Firefly Networks to iBus Network and Infrastructure under a Share Purchase Agreement. The ₹45 Million acquisition is scheduled to close within 30 business days, provided closing conditions are met. Firefly Networks, a joint venture between Bharti Airtel and Vodafone Idea, contributed only 0.0065% of Airtel’s consolidated revenue and 0.0007% of its net worth in FY24. 

