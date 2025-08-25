iifl-logo

NBCC secures Rajasthan govt contract worth ₹3,700 Crore

25 Aug 2025 , 02:08 PM

NBCC (India) witnessed gains in its shares on Monday, August 25, after it secured a contract from the Rajasthan government. As per the order details, the company is to design, build, and market the Rajasthan Mandapam Convention Centre and other urban development and innovation projects. The aggregate value of the order is approximately ₹3,700 Crore.

The company, in its filing with the bourses, stated that the projects include development of Rajasthan Mandapam Convention Centre, Global Capability Centre (GCC) tower, IT Tower, luxury hotels, and new commercial and residential infrastructure. The project spans across 95 acres of land parcel of Rajasthan State Industrial Development & Investment Corporation (RIICO) land along the B2 Bypass, Tonk Road.

At around 1.55 PM, NBCC (India) was trading 0.73% higher at ₹104.35, against the previous close of ₹103.59 on NSE. The counter touched an intraday high and low of ₹105.02, and ₹103.03, respectively.

The Rajasthan government plans to develop the convention centre on about a 25 acre land parcel. This has over 2 Lakh square metre of built-up area. NBCC informed that this will be a 7,000 to 7,500-seat world-class convention.

NBCC recently announced its results for the quarter ended June 2025. The company said that its net profit for the quarter jumped as much as 26.30% on a y-o-y basis to ₹132 Crore as compared to ₹104.60 Crore in the previous corresponding period. The company logged a revenue of ₹2,391 Crore. This was 11.60% higher against ₹2,142.50 Crore in the previous comparable period.

