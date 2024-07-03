iifl-logo-icon 1
Cipla Ltd Share Price

1,511.25
(-1.73%)
Jan 3, 2025|12:00:00 AM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open1,539
  • Day's High1,539
  • 52 Wk High1,702.05
  • Prev. Close1,537.9
  • Day's Low1,505.1
  • 52 Wk Low 1,266.2
  • Turnover (lac)23,905.52
  • P/E28.81
  • Face Value2
  • Book Value374.04
  • EPS52.42
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)1,22,050.67
  • Div. Yield0.86
View More Futures

Cipla Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Pharmaceuticals

Open

1,539

Prev. Close

1,537.9

Turnover(Lac.)

23,905.52

Day's High

1,539

Day's Low

1,505.1

52 Week's High

1,702.05

52 Week's Low

1,266.2

Book Value

374.04

Face Value

2

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

1,22,050.67

P/E

28.81

EPS

52.42

Divi. Yield

0.86

Cipla Ltd Corporate Action

10 May 2024

12:00 AM

Dividend

Dividend Amount: 13

Record Date: 02 Aug, 2024

arrow

10 May 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 10 May, 2024

arrow

1 Oct 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

Cipla Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

Cipla Promoters Set to Offload ₹2,000 Crore Stake via Block Deals

Cipla Promoters Set to Offload ₹2,000 Crore Stake via Block Deals

1 Dec 2024|06:56 PM

Cipla reported a net profit of ₹1,303 crore, marking a 15% increase compared to the same period last year.

Cipla zooms ~10% as USFDA classifies Goa facility as VAI

Cipla zooms ~10% as USFDA classifies Goa facility as VAI

31 Oct 2024|01:23 PM

The VAI designation now clears the way for significant specialised launches, such as the Abraxane generic.

Cipla Shares Surge 10% on USFDA News

Cipla Shares Surge 10% on USFDA News

31 Oct 2024|01:20 PM

The company is now able to pursue important speciality medicine launches because to its VAI classification.

Top stocks for today - 31st October 2024

Top stocks for today - 31st October 2024

31 Oct 2024|12:04 PM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Larsen & Toubro, Tata Power, Biocon, etc.

Cipla Reports 15.2% PAT Growth in Q2 FY25

Cipla Reports 15.2% PAT Growth in Q2 FY25

30 Oct 2024|12:02 PM

Cipla's total research and development expenditure for the quarter reached ₹385 Crore, representing 5.5% of total sales and reflecting a 2% increase year-on-year.

Cipla Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|09:28 AM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 19.99%

Foreign: 19.99%

Indian: 10.86%

Non-Promoter- 52.85%

Institutions: 52.85%

Non-Institutions: 16.07%

Custodian: 0.21%

Share Price

Cipla Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

161.47

161.43

161.36

161.29

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

27,812.45

24,476.66

22,352.19

19,766.27

Net Worth

27,973.92

24,638.09

22,513.55

19,927.56

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Revenue

13,091.79

11,302.71

12,659.15

11,389.9

yoy growth (%)

15.82

-10.71

11.14

5.77

Raw materials

-5,090.24

-4,103.61

-4,319.21

-4,155.49

As % of sales

38.88

36.3

34.11

36.48

Employee costs

-1,729.16

-1,703.58

-1,911.08

-1,785.94

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Profit before tax

3,546.23

2,784

2,964.31

1,988.92

Depreciation

-460.01

-468.62

-599.78

-529.61

Tax paid

-856.84

-739.35

-646.14

-442.88

Working capital

1,126.76

-61.34

1,238.17

865.57

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

15.82

-10.71

11.14

5.77

Op profit growth

9.74

13.3

23.3

37.54

EBIT growth

26.3

-5.7

49.95

63.18

Net profit growth

19.83

6.47

57.85

50.62

Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Gross Sales

25,446.63

22,473.18

21,623.36

18,988.52

16,694.85

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

25,446.63

22,473.18

21,623.36

18,988.52

16,694.85

Other Operating Income

327.46

279.94

139.98

171.07

437.14

Other Income

746.57

475.45

280.91

265.99

344.2

Cipla Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Sun Pharmaceuticals Industries Ltd

SUNPHARMA

1,849.65

160.934,43,661.03863.290.735,123.6798.33

Divis Laboratories Ltd

DIVISLAB

6,048.3

87.371,60,495.675180.52,302513.62

Cipla Ltd

CIPLA

1,511.25

28.811,21,969.911,178.160.863,969.86360.73

Mankind Pharma Ltd

MANKIND

2,937.55

60.481,21,222.47634.4302,529.74334.18

Torrent Pharmaceuticals Ltd

TORNTPHARM

3,402.85

70.341,15,066.284600.822,376222.38

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Cipla Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman (Non-Executive)

Y K Hamied

Vice Chairman

M K Hamied

Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.

Adil Zainulbhai

Managing Director & Global CEO

Umang Vohra

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Rajendra Chopra

Independent Director

Robert A Stewart

Independent Director

P R Ramesh

Independent Director

Mandar Purushottam Vaidya

Non Executive Director

Samina Hamied

Additional Director

Abhijit A Joshi

Non Executive Director

Kamil Hamied

Independent Director

Sharmila Paranjpe

Independent Director

Maya Hari

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Cipla Ltd

Summary

Cipla Ltd is one of the leading pharmaceutical companies in India. The Company is in the business of manufacturing, developing, and marketing wide range of branded and generic formulations and Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients (APIs). Ciplas product portfolio spans complex generics as well as drugs in the respiratory, anti-retroviral, urology, cardiology, anti-infective, CNS, and various other key therapeutic segments. With a rich portfolio, it is deepening presence in the home markets of India, as well as South Africa, North America, and other key regulated and emerging markets. Its 47 manufacturing sites around the world produce more than 50 dosage forms and over 1,500 products across wide range of therapeutic categories. Cipla Ltd was incorporated in the year 1935 with the name Chemical, Industrial & Pharmaceutical Laboratories Ltd. Khwaja Abdul Hamied, the founder of Cipla gave the company all his patent and proprietary formulas for several drugs and medicines, without charging any royalty. On August 17, 1935, Cipla was registered as a public limited company with an authorized capital of Rs 6 lakh. From its first manufacturing unit at Bombay Central in 1936, Cipla now has over 40 state-of-the art manufacturing facilities across the globe including India, USA, China and South Africa.In the year 1941, as the Second World War cuts off drug supplies, the company starts producing fine chemicals, dedicating all its facilities for the war effort. In the year 1952, the company se
Company FAQs

What is the Cipla Ltd share price today?

The Cipla Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹1511.25 today.

What is the Market Cap of Cipla Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Cipla Ltd is ₹122050.67 Cr. as of 03 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Cipla Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Cipla Ltd is 28.81 and 4.19 as of 03 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Cipla Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Cipla Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Cipla Ltd is ₹1266.2 and ₹1702.05 as of 03 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Cipla Ltd?

Cipla Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 26.32%, 3 Years at 17.55%, 1 Year at 16.24%, 6 Month at 1.85%, 3 Month at -8.77% and 1 Month at -1.48%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Cipla Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Cipla Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 30.86 %
Institutions - 52.85 %
Public - 16.08 %

QUICKLINKS FOR Cipla Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

