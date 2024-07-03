SectorPharmaceuticals
Open₹1,539
Prev. Close₹1,537.9
Turnover(Lac.)₹23,905.52
Day's High₹1,539
Day's Low₹1,505.1
52 Week's High₹1,702.05
52 Week's Low₹1,266.2
Book Value₹374.04
Face Value₹2
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)1,22,050.67
P/E28.81
EPS52.42
Divi. Yield0.86
Cipla reported a net profit of ₹1,303 crore, marking a 15% increase compared to the same period last year.Read More
The VAI designation now clears the way for significant specialised launches, such as the Abraxane generic.Read More
The company is now able to pursue important speciality medicine launches because to its VAI classification.Read More
Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Larsen & Toubro, Tata Power, Biocon, etc.Read More
Cipla's total research and development expenditure for the quarter reached ₹385 Crore, representing 5.5% of total sales and reflecting a 2% increase year-on-year.Read More
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
161.47
161.43
161.36
161.29
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
27,812.45
24,476.66
22,352.19
19,766.27
Net Worth
27,973.92
24,638.09
22,513.55
19,927.56
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Revenue
13,091.79
11,302.71
12,659.15
11,389.9
yoy growth (%)
15.82
-10.71
11.14
5.77
Raw materials
-5,090.24
-4,103.61
-4,319.21
-4,155.49
As % of sales
38.88
36.3
34.11
36.48
Employee costs
-1,729.16
-1,703.58
-1,911.08
-1,785.94
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
3,546.23
2,784
2,964.31
1,988.92
Depreciation
-460.01
-468.62
-599.78
-529.61
Tax paid
-856.84
-739.35
-646.14
-442.88
Working capital
1,126.76
-61.34
1,238.17
865.57
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
15.82
-10.71
11.14
5.77
Op profit growth
9.74
13.3
23.3
37.54
EBIT growth
26.3
-5.7
49.95
63.18
Net profit growth
19.83
6.47
57.85
50.62
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Gross Sales
25,446.63
22,473.18
21,623.36
18,988.52
16,694.85
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
25,446.63
22,473.18
21,623.36
18,988.52
16,694.85
Other Operating Income
327.46
279.94
139.98
171.07
437.14
Other Income
746.57
475.45
280.91
265.99
344.2
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Sun Pharmaceuticals Industries Ltd
SUNPHARMA
1,849.65
|160.93
|4,43,661.03
|863.29
|0.73
|5,123.67
|98.33
Divis Laboratories Ltd
DIVISLAB
6,048.3
|87.37
|1,60,495.67
|518
|0.5
|2,302
|513.62
Cipla Ltd
CIPLA
1,511.25
|28.81
|1,21,969.91
|1,178.16
|0.86
|3,969.86
|360.73
Mankind Pharma Ltd
MANKIND
2,937.55
|60.48
|1,21,222.47
|634.43
|0
|2,529.74
|334.18
Torrent Pharmaceuticals Ltd
TORNTPHARM
3,402.85
|70.34
|1,15,066.28
|460
|0.82
|2,376
|222.38
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman (Non-Executive)
Y K Hamied
Vice Chairman
M K Hamied
Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.
Adil Zainulbhai
Managing Director & Global CEO
Umang Vohra
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Rajendra Chopra
Independent Director
Robert A Stewart
Independent Director
P R Ramesh
Independent Director
Mandar Purushottam Vaidya
Non Executive Director
Samina Hamied
Additional Director
Abhijit A Joshi
Non Executive Director
Kamil Hamied
Independent Director
Sharmila Paranjpe
Independent Director
Maya Hari
Reports by Cipla Ltd
Summary
Cipla Ltd is one of the leading pharmaceutical companies in India. The Company is in the business of manufacturing, developing, and marketing wide range of branded and generic formulations and Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients (APIs). Ciplas product portfolio spans complex generics as well as drugs in the respiratory, anti-retroviral, urology, cardiology, anti-infective, CNS, and various other key therapeutic segments. With a rich portfolio, it is deepening presence in the home markets of India, as well as South Africa, North America, and other key regulated and emerging markets. Its 47 manufacturing sites around the world produce more than 50 dosage forms and over 1,500 products across wide range of therapeutic categories. Cipla Ltd was incorporated in the year 1935 with the name Chemical, Industrial & Pharmaceutical Laboratories Ltd. Khwaja Abdul Hamied, the founder of Cipla gave the company all his patent and proprietary formulas for several drugs and medicines, without charging any royalty. On August 17, 1935, Cipla was registered as a public limited company with an authorized capital of Rs 6 lakh. From its first manufacturing unit at Bombay Central in 1936, Cipla now has over 40 state-of-the art manufacturing facilities across the globe including India, USA, China and South Africa.In the year 1941, as the Second World War cuts off drug supplies, the company starts producing fine chemicals, dedicating all its facilities for the war effort. In the year 1952, the company se
The Cipla Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹1511.25 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Cipla Ltd is ₹122050.67 Cr. as of 03 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Cipla Ltd is 28.81 and 4.19 as of 03 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Cipla Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Cipla Ltd is ₹1266.2 and ₹1702.05 as of 03 Jan ‘25
Cipla Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 26.32%, 3 Years at 17.55%, 1 Year at 16.24%, 6 Month at 1.85%, 3 Month at -8.77% and 1 Month at -1.48%.
