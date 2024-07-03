Summary

Cipla Ltd is one of the leading pharmaceutical companies in India. The Company is in the business of manufacturing, developing, and marketing wide range of branded and generic formulations and Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients (APIs). Ciplas product portfolio spans complex generics as well as drugs in the respiratory, anti-retroviral, urology, cardiology, anti-infective, CNS, and various other key therapeutic segments. With a rich portfolio, it is deepening presence in the home markets of India, as well as South Africa, North America, and other key regulated and emerging markets. Its 47 manufacturing sites around the world produce more than 50 dosage forms and over 1,500 products across wide range of therapeutic categories. Cipla Ltd was incorporated in the year 1935 with the name Chemical, Industrial & Pharmaceutical Laboratories Ltd. Khwaja Abdul Hamied, the founder of Cipla gave the company all his patent and proprietary formulas for several drugs and medicines, without charging any royalty. On August 17, 1935, Cipla was registered as a public limited company with an authorized capital of Rs 6 lakh. From its first manufacturing unit at Bombay Central in 1936, Cipla now has over 40 state-of-the art manufacturing facilities across the globe including India, USA, China and South Africa.In the year 1941, as the Second World War cuts off drug supplies, the company starts producing fine chemicals, dedicating all its facilities for the war effort. In the year 1952, the company se

