iifl-logo
iifl-logo

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

sidebar image

Cipla Receives One Observation in USFDA Inspection at Bengaluru Plant

2 Jun 2025 , 11:13 AM

Cipla Ltd has announced that the United States Food and Drug Administration (USFDA), has recently completed cGMP inspection at company’s Bommasandra manufacturing facility in Bengaluru. The inspection was carried out between May 26 and May 30, 2025, a stock exchange filing dated May 30 stated.

One Form 483 Observation Issued

The USFDA has classified the inspection as an Official Action Indicated (OAI) and issued Form 483 with one observation post the audit. Cipla said it would cooperate with the US health regulator to address the observation and provide a comprehensive response within the stipulated time. The company also reaffirmed its focus on regulatory compliance and quality system requirements at all of its facilities.

What is cGMP?

Current Good Manufacturing Practices (cGMP) are rules implemented by the USFDA to ensure that drug products are safe, effective and of good quality. Facilities that supply to the U.S. market are mandated to comply with cGMP guidelines, which cover all aspects of manufacturing and quality control.

Understanding Form 483

USFDA inspectors issue a Form 483 at the end of the inspection if they’ve observed anything that may be a violation of, or variance from, cGMP standards. These findings are preliminary and are not final action on the facility’s status of compliance. After a Form 483 is issued, the company then has 15 business days to respond and explain what it has done to fix the problems and plans to take further corrective action.

For feedback and suggestions, write to us at editorial@iifl.com

Related Tags

  • Cipla
  • Cipla news
  • USFDA
sidebar mobile

BLOGS AND PERSONAL FINANCE

Read More

Most Read News

Adani Total Gas Jumps Over 7% as Rally Extends to Fifth Straight Session

Adani Total Gas Jumps Over 7% as Rally Extends to Fifth Straight Session

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
27 Jun 2025|04:30 PM
Mazagon Dock to Acquire 51% Stake in Colombo Dockyard for ₹452 Crore

Mazagon Dock to Acquire 51% Stake in Colombo Dockyard for ₹452 Crore

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
27 Jun 2025|04:05 PM
Sobha Ltd Enters Greater Noida Market with ₹800 Crore Luxury Housing Project

Sobha Ltd Enters Greater Noida Market with ₹800 Crore Luxury Housing Project

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
27 Jun 2025|03:43 PM
India’s Engineering Exports to US, Europe Rise in May; Exports to Gulf Markets Dip

India’s Engineering Exports to US, Europe Rise in May; Exports to Gulf Markets Dip

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
27 Jun 2025|03:35 PM
Sensex and Nifty in Green on June 27, 2025

Sensex and Nifty in Green on June 27, 2025

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
27 Jun 2025|02:14 PM
Read More
Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Capital Services Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248, DP SEBI Reg. No. IN-DP-185-2016
ARN NO : 47791 (AMFI Registered Mutual Fund Distributor)

ISO certification icon
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.