Ashoka Buildcon secures ₹500 Crore railway electrification project

22 Aug 2025 , 03:37 PM

Ashoka Buildcon Ltd announced that it has received a Letter of Acceptance (LoA) for a new contract. The aggregate value of this order is ₹499.95 Crore, inclusive of GST. The company informed that it has received this order from the North Western Railway, Jaipur. The company will carry out upgradation work for its existing electric traction system.

The scope of work underlines design, supply, testing, erection, and commissioning a 2X25 kV traction system. This will replace the existing 1X25 kV network.

The order scope also includes modifications to overhead equipment allowing trains to operate at speeds up to 60 kmph across sections of the Jaipur division.

At around 3.23 PM, Ashoka Buildcon was trading 0.64% lower at ₹181.91, against the previous close of ₹183.09 on NSE. The counter touched an intraday high and low of ₹187.01, and ₹181.50, respectively.

The company expects to complete the project within a period of 24 months.

Earlier this month, the company announced its results for the quarter ended June 2025. It posted a consolidated net profit of ₹217.30 Crore. This was 44.60% against ₹150.30 Crore in the previous corresponding quarter. 

Revenue for the quarter slipped as much as 23.50% on a year-on-year basis to ₹1,887 Crore. This reflects a slowdown in project execution. The company maintained robust operating profitability with EBITDA remaining flat at ₹599 Crore.

22 Aug 2025|03:37 PM
