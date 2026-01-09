iifl-logo

Hindustan Unilever secures income-tax order for ₹1,560-Crore

9 Jan 2026 , 12:35 PM

Hindustan Unilever announced that it has received an income tax assessment order for the financial year 2021-22 (AY 2022-23). The value of this order is ₹1,559.69 Crore.

The company informed that it has received this order on January 7, 2026 from the Assistant Commissioner of Income Tax, Central Circle 5(2), Mumbai. The order specifies issues such as transfer pricing adjustments and corporate tax disallowances.

At around 12.19 PM, Hindustan Unilever was trading 0.39% lower at ₹2,377.50 per piece, against the previous close of ₹2,386.70 on NSE. The counter touched an intraday high and low of ₹2,386, and ₹2,366.50, respectively.

Furthermore, the business assured that this order will not have any material impact on its financials, operations or other business activities. The company will file the necessary appeal with the relevant authorities within the permissible time period. The company also said that there are no penalties, sanctions, or restrictions that have been levied in this order.

In its results for the quarter ended September 2025, the company witnessed almost flat growth as compared to street estimates of nearly 1% growth. The company posted a net profit of ₹2,694 Crore in the reporting period. This net profit was driven by a one-time gain of ₹273 Crore on account of resolution of tax matters between the UK and Indian authorities.

For feedback and suggestions, write to us at editorial@iiflcapital.com

 

BLOGS AND PERSONAL FINANCE

Read More

