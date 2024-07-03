SectorIT - Software
Open₹5,843.95
Prev. Close₹5,733.4
Turnover(Lac.)₹18,637.24
Day's High₹5,889
Day's Low₹5,730
52 Week's High₹6,767.95
52 Week's Low₹4,513.55
Book Value₹729.86
Face Value₹1
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)1,70,364.19
P/E37.3
EPS153.75
Divi. Yield1.13
The tax authorities demanded ₹87.9 Crore, comprising ₹43.9 Crore in tax and ₹44 Crore in penalty, plus interest from April 2018 to January 2023.Read More
Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Ambuja Cements, Aurobindo Pharma, LTIMindtree, etc.Read More
In Q2 FY25, LTIMindtree recorded a consolidated net profit of ₹1,251 Crore, up 7.7% from ₹1,161.8 Crore last year.Read More
Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Infosys, Axis Bank, Wipro, LTIMindtree, etc.Read More
LTIMindtree has witnessed a 18% gain in the last year, and 2.95% dip since the beginning of the year.Read More
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
29.7
29.6
29.6
17.5
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
19,268.8
15,947.4
13,845.5
6,924.3
Net Worth
19,298.5
15,977
13,875.1
6,941.8
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Revenue
14,406.4
11,566.1
10,184.2
6,906.4
yoy growth (%)
24.55
13.56
47.46
11.7
Raw materials
0
0
0
0
As % of sales
0
0
0
0
Employee costs
-8,590
-6,809.8
-5,982.8
-4,134.8
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
3,010.4
2,392.4
2,007
1,468.4
Depreciation
-288.1
-267.6
-208.4
-91.3
Tax paid
-749.5
-604
-454.6
-308.3
Working capital
2,590
-52
245.5
511.3
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
24.55
13.56
47.46
11.7
Op profit growth
10.81
34.34
78
-4.54
EBIT growth
24.92
18.53
40.26
24.82
Net profit growth
26.42
15.2
33.81
23.73
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Gross Sales
35,517
33,183
15,668.7
12,369.8
10,878.6
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
35,517
33,183
15,668.7
12,369.8
10,878.6
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
701.9
556.9
466.7
274.4
329.2
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Tata Consultancy Services Ltd
TCS
4,099.9
|30.91
|14,83,144.53
|12,994
|1.78
|53,990
|230.54
Infosys Ltd
INFY
1,938.75
|29.15
|8,04,834.34
|6,813
|2.37
|34,257
|199.28
HCL Technologies Ltd
HCLTECH
1,946.65
|44.75
|5,28,418.44
|3,216
|2.67
|12,615
|134.17
Wipro Ltd
WIPRO
294.45
|32.25
|3,08,266.62
|2,713.5
|0.17
|16,895.8
|60.33
LTIMindtree Ltd
LTIM
5,733.4
|37.3
|1,69,931.61
|1,220.2
|1.13
|9,104.6
|684.3
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Founder Chairman
A M Naik
Vice Chairman
S N Subrahmanyan
Non Executive Director
R Shankar Raman
Independent Director
Sanjeev Aga
President & Whole-time Dir.
Sudhir Chaturvedi
Whole Time Director & COO
Nachiket Deshpande
Independent Director
JAMES VARGHESE ABRAHAM
Independent Director
Vinayak Chatterjee
Managing Director & CEO
Debashis Debiprasad Chatterjee
Independent Director
APURVA PUROHIT
Independent Director
Bijou Kurien
Independent Director
Chandrasekaran Ramakrishnan
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Angna Arora.
Summary
Larsen & Toubro Infotech Limited (L&T Infotech) is a global technology consulting and digital solutions companies helping more than 728 clients to succeed in a converging world. L&T Infotech, incorporated in 1997, is a subsidiary of Larsen & Toubro Limited. Presently, the Company offers extensive range of IT services like Agile, Analytics and Information Management, Application Development, Maintenance and Outsourcing, Enterprise Solutions, Infrastructure Management Services, Testing, Digital Solutions, and Platform-based Solutions to the clients in diverse industries.The Company is an Indian multinational engaged in EPC Projects, Hi-Tech Manufacturing and Services. It operates in over 50 countries worldwide. The Company is engaged in core, high impact sectors of the economy and its integrated capabilities span the entire spectrum of design to delivery. Its manufacturing footprint extends across 8 countries in addition to India. Apart from this, it has several international offices and a supply chain that extends around the globe. LTI has offerings across the following service lines includes, Application Development & Maintenance and Testing, Enterprise Solutions, Cloud Infrastructure & Security, Analytics, AI & Cognitive and Enterprise Integration & Mobility. During the year 2001-2002, the companys name was changed from L&T Information Technology Limited to Larsen & Toubro Infotech Limited, and in the same year the company achieved the assessed level of SEI Level 5. The Comp
The LTIMindtree Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹5750 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of LTIMindtree Ltd is ₹170364.19 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of LTIMindtree Ltd is 37.3 and 8.38 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a LTIMindtree Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of LTIMindtree Ltd is ₹4513.55 and ₹6767.95 as of 06 Jan ‘25
LTIMindtree Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 25.90%, 3 Years at -8.70%, 1 Year at -3.82%, 6 Month at 4.88%, 3 Month at -7.28% and 1 Month at -7.03%.
