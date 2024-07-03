Summary

Larsen & Toubro Infotech Limited (L&T Infotech) is a global technology consulting and digital solutions companies helping more than 728 clients to succeed in a converging world. L&T Infotech, incorporated in 1997, is a subsidiary of Larsen & Toubro Limited. Presently, the Company offers extensive range of IT services like Agile, Analytics and Information Management, Application Development, Maintenance and Outsourcing, Enterprise Solutions, Infrastructure Management Services, Testing, Digital Solutions, and Platform-based Solutions to the clients in diverse industries.The Company is an Indian multinational engaged in EPC Projects, Hi-Tech Manufacturing and Services. It operates in over 50 countries worldwide. The Company is engaged in core, high impact sectors of the economy and its integrated capabilities span the entire spectrum of design to delivery. Its manufacturing footprint extends across 8 countries in addition to India. Apart from this, it has several international offices and a supply chain that extends around the globe. LTI has offerings across the following service lines includes, Application Development & Maintenance and Testing, Enterprise Solutions, Cloud Infrastructure & Security, Analytics, AI & Cognitive and Enterprise Integration & Mobility. During the year 2001-2002, the companys name was changed from L&T Information Technology Limited to Larsen & Toubro Infotech Limited, and in the same year the company achieved the assessed level of SEI Level 5. The Comp

