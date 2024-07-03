iifl-logo-icon 1
LTIMindtree Ltd Share Price

5,750
(0.29%)
Jan 6, 2025|02:14:59 PM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open5,843.95
  • Day's High5,889
  • 52 Wk High6,767.95
  • Prev. Close5,733.4
  • Day's Low5,730
  • 52 Wk Low 4,513.55
  • Turnover (lac)18,637.24
  • P/E37.3
  • Face Value1
  • Book Value729.86
  • EPS153.75
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)1,70,364.19
  • Div. Yield1.13
  • Open6,080.45
  • Day's High6,146.35
  • Spot6,132.1
  • Prev. Close6,122.35
  • Day's Low6,060.45
  • ViewLong BuildUp
  • Market Lot150
  • OI(Chg %)2,40,150 (29.12%)
  • Roll Over%6.12
  • Roll Cost0.84
  • Traded Vol.7,30,800 (-70.99%)
View More Futures

LTIMindtree Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

IT - Software

Open

5,843.95

Prev. Close

5,733.4

Turnover(Lac.)

18,637.24

Day's High

5,889

Day's Low

5,730

52 Week's High

6,767.95

52 Week's Low

4,513.55

Book Value

729.86

Face Value

1

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

1,70,364.19

P/E

37.3

EPS

153.75

Divi. Yield

1.13

LTIMindtree Ltd Corporate Action

29 May 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 29 May, 2024

arrow

17 Oct 2024

12:00 AM

Dividend

Dividend Amount: 20

Record Date: 25 Oct, 2024

arrow

7 Oct 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

LTIMindtree Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

LTIMindtree gets interim order on ₹88 Crore tax order

LTIMindtree gets interim order on ₹88 Crore tax order

18 Dec 2024|09:23 AM

The tax authorities demanded ₹87.9 Crore, comprising ₹43.9 Crore in tax and ₹44 Crore in penalty, plus interest from April 2018 to January 2023.

Top Stocks for Today - 18th December 2024

Top Stocks for Today - 18th December 2024

18 Dec 2024|07:02 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Ambuja Cements, Aurobindo Pharma, LTIMindtree, etc.

LIC ups stake in LTIMindtree to 7% in 8 months

LIC ups stake in LTIMindtree to 7% in 8 months

22 Nov 2024|01:51 PM

In Q2 FY25, LTIMindtree recorded a consolidated net profit of ₹1,251 Crore, up 7.7% from ₹1,161.8 Crore last year.

Top stocks for today - 18th October 2024

Top stocks for today - 18th October 2024

18 Oct 2024|08:03 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Infosys, Axis Bank, Wipro, LTIMindtree, etc.

Karnataka HC Grants LTIMindtree Interim Stay on ₹378-Crore GST Demand

Karnataka HC Grants LTIMindtree Interim Stay on ₹378-Crore GST Demand

28 Aug 2024|11:02 AM

LTIMindtree has witnessed a 18% gain in the last year, and 2.95% dip since the beginning of the year.

Knowledge Center

Demat Account

Trading Account

LTIMindtree Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|02:34 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 68.59%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 68.59%

Non-Promoter- 22.29%

Institutions: 22.28%

Non-Institutions: 9.10%

Custodian: 0.01%

Share Price

LTIMindtree Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

29.7

29.6

29.6

17.5

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

19,268.8

15,947.4

13,845.5

6,924.3

Net Worth

19,298.5

15,977

13,875.1

6,941.8

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Revenue

14,406.4

11,566.1

10,184.2

6,906.4

yoy growth (%)

24.55

13.56

47.46

11.7

Raw materials

0

0

0

0

As % of sales

0

0

0

0

Employee costs

-8,590

-6,809.8

-5,982.8

-4,134.8

View Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Profit before tax

3,010.4

2,392.4

2,007

1,468.4

Depreciation

-288.1

-267.6

-208.4

-91.3

Tax paid

-749.5

-604

-454.6

-308.3

Working capital

2,590

-52

245.5

511.3

Other operating items

View Cash Flow
Y/e 31 MarMar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

24.55

13.56

47.46

11.7

Op profit growth

10.81

34.34

78

-4.54

EBIT growth

24.92

18.53

40.26

24.82

Net profit growth

26.42

15.2

33.81

23.73

View Ratios
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Gross Sales

35,517

33,183

15,668.7

12,369.8

10,878.6

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

35,517

33,183

15,668.7

12,369.8

10,878.6

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

701.9

556.9

466.7

274.4

329.2

View Annually Results

LTIMindtree Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Tata Consultancy Services Ltd

TCS

4,099.9

30.9114,83,144.5312,9941.7853,990230.54

Infosys Ltd

INFY

1,938.75

29.158,04,834.346,8132.3734,257199.28

HCL Technologies Ltd

HCLTECH

1,946.65

44.755,28,418.443,2162.6712,615134.17

Wipro Ltd

WIPRO

294.45

32.253,08,266.622,713.50.1716,895.860.33

LTIMindtree Ltd

LTIM

5,733.4

37.31,69,931.611,220.21.139,104.6684.3

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT LTIMindtree Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Founder Chairman

A M Naik

Vice Chairman

S N Subrahmanyan

Non Executive Director

R Shankar Raman

Independent Director

Sanjeev Aga

President & Whole-time Dir.

Sudhir Chaturvedi

Whole Time Director & COO

Nachiket Deshpande

Independent Director

JAMES VARGHESE ABRAHAM

Independent Director

Vinayak Chatterjee

Managing Director & CEO

Debashis Debiprasad Chatterjee

Independent Director

APURVA PUROHIT

Independent Director

Bijou Kurien

Independent Director

Chandrasekaran Ramakrishnan

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Angna Arora.

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by LTIMindtree Ltd

Summary

Larsen & Toubro Infotech Limited (L&T Infotech) is a global technology consulting and digital solutions companies helping more than 728 clients to succeed in a converging world. L&T Infotech, incorporated in 1997, is a subsidiary of Larsen & Toubro Limited. Presently, the Company offers extensive range of IT services like Agile, Analytics and Information Management, Application Development, Maintenance and Outsourcing, Enterprise Solutions, Infrastructure Management Services, Testing, Digital Solutions, and Platform-based Solutions to the clients in diverse industries.The Company is an Indian multinational engaged in EPC Projects, Hi-Tech Manufacturing and Services. It operates in over 50 countries worldwide. The Company is engaged in core, high impact sectors of the economy and its integrated capabilities span the entire spectrum of design to delivery. Its manufacturing footprint extends across 8 countries in addition to India. Apart from this, it has several international offices and a supply chain that extends around the globe. LTI has offerings across the following service lines includes, Application Development & Maintenance and Testing, Enterprise Solutions, Cloud Infrastructure & Security, Analytics, AI & Cognitive and Enterprise Integration & Mobility. During the year 2001-2002, the companys name was changed from L&T Information Technology Limited to Larsen & Toubro Infotech Limited, and in the same year the company achieved the assessed level of SEI Level 5. The Comp
Read More

Company FAQs

What is the LTIMindtree Ltd share price today?

The LTIMindtree Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹5750 today.

What is the Market Cap of LTIMindtree Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of LTIMindtree Ltd is ₹170364.19 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of LTIMindtree Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of LTIMindtree Ltd is 37.3 and 8.38 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of LTIMindtree Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a LTIMindtree Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of LTIMindtree Ltd is ₹4513.55 and ₹6767.95 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of LTIMindtree Ltd?

LTIMindtree Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 25.90%, 3 Years at -8.70%, 1 Year at -3.82%, 6 Month at 4.88%, 3 Month at -7.28% and 1 Month at -7.03%.

What is the shareholding pattern of LTIMindtree Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of LTIMindtree Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 68.60 %
Institutions - 22.28 %
Public - 9.10 %

QUICKLINKS FOR LTIMindtree Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

