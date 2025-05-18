LTIMindtree, Fairfax, and Eurobank to Launch Digital Innovation Hub in Cyprus

LTIMindtree Ltd said on May 16 it was setting up a Digital Innovation Hub in Cyprus, in association with its global investment partner, Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd, and the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD). This initiative, being set up in collaboration with the Cyprus Government, will help Cyprus realize its vision of becoming a technology and innovation hub for the region.

The innovation hub will be a design & execution model of next-stage digital solutions specifically designed for Eurobank, Fairfax and broader EU clients, the company said in an exchange filing.

The initiative will target more effective decision-making, better risk management, and smarter operations through the application of digital technologies. This reflects Cyprus’ ambitious goal to accelerate cross-border tech exchanges, and become a key hub for digital transformation initiatives. Shares of LTIMindtree Ltd has gained 6.81% in the last one year and 17% in the last month.

TIMindtree Limited is an Indian multinational information technology and consulting company headquartered in Mumbai, India. A division of Larsen & Toubro, the company was founded in 1996. LTIMindtree, the leading global technology consulting and digital solutions company helps global corporations reimagine, design and deliver the technology of the future. As a trusted digital transformation partner, LTIMindtree applies technology to drive high performance and exponential value for businesses.

