Cummins India Q1 Updates: Net Profit zooms ~40% y-o-y

Cummins India witnessed as much as 6% increase in its share price after the company announced significant increase in its net profit for the quarter ended June 2025.

For the quarter under review, the business logged a 40% y-o-y growth in its net profit at ₹589 Crore, against the same quarter previous year. These numbers represent the company’s robust operational performance and significant growth across all segments.

At around 1.04 PM, Cummins India was trading 5.18% higher at ₹3,864.40 per piece, against the previous close of ₹3,674 on NSE. The counter touched an intraday high of ₹3,900.10.

The company posted sales of ₹2,859 Crore for the quarter ended June 2025. This was 265 y-o-y higher and 18% higher against the previous quarter. Growth was backed by strong momentum in exports and domestic markets.

The company announced that domestic sales registered a 25% y-o-y growth at ₹2,336 Crore. It was about 21% higher against the March 2025 quarter. Export sales for Q1FY26 were reported at ₹523 Crore, higher by 34% y-o-y, and 9% sequentially.

Furthermore, Cummins also posted a robust increase in its Profit Before Tax (PBT) at ₹726 Crore. This was higher 32% y-o-y and 7% against the previous quarter.

