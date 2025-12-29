iifl-logo

Vikran Engineering Accepts LoAs for 45.75 MW Solar Projects Under PM KUSUM in MP

29 Dec 2025 , 10:39 AM

Vikran Engineering Ltd has announced that it has accepted Letters of Award from Madhya Pradesh Urja Vikas Nigam Ltd for the development of grid connected solar power projects with a combined capacity of 45.75 MW AC in Madhya Pradesh.

The company said the Letters of Award were accepted on December 26 and relate to the implementation of solar photovoltaic power plants under the Surya Mitra Krishi Feeders Scheme. These projects form part of the feeder solarisation initiative under the PM KUSUM programme, aimed at supporting sustainable power supply for agricultural consumers.

As per the exchange filing, the electricity generated from the solar projects will be sold to Madhya Pradesh Power Management Company Ltd. The solar power plants will be developed in Vidisha district of Madhya Pradesh, with Vikran Engineering acting as the renewable power generator for the projects.

Vikran Engineering will be responsible for the implementation, operation and maintenance of the solar power plants over the contract period. The contracts have been awarded by a domestic entity and are structured for a long term duration of 25 years from the date of commissioning.

Tariffs for the solar projects are in the range of ₹2.75 to ₹2.80 per unit, according to the company’s disclosure. The company stated that the projects are aligned with efforts to promote feeder level solarisation for agricultural power supply in the state. The initiative is also expected to reduce reliance on conventional energy sources while supporting cleaner and more efficient power generation in Madhya Pradesh.

