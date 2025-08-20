No Record Found
Sector
Open₹0
Prev. Close₹0
Turnover(Lac.)₹0
Day's High₹0
Day's Low₹0
52 Week's High₹0
52 Week's Low₹0
Book Value₹0
Face Value₹0
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)0
P/E0
EPS0
Divi. Yield0
No Record Found
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
No Record Found
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
0.33
0.29
0.29
0.29
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
290.96
130.84
92.65
83.12
Net Worth
291.29
131.13
92.94
83.41
Minority Interest
No Record Found
No Record Found
No Record Found
No Record Found
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Siemens Ltd
SIEMENS
3,134.15
|67.49
|1,11,613.51
|369.1
|0.38
|3,867.8
|344.18
ABB India Ltd
ABB
5,066.6
|59.69
|1,07,365.5
|351.74
|0.87
|3,144.52
|339.5
CG Power & Industrial Solutions Ltd
CGPOWER
676.55
|103.61
|1,06,526.28
|286.39
|0.19
|2,643.49
|44.89
Hitachi Energy India Ltd
POWERINDIA
19,694.9
|173.78
|87,784.83
|131.6
|0.03
|1,429.35
|945.45
Waaree Energies Ltd
WAAREEENER
3,037.95
|42.18
|87,275.2
|659.89
|0
|3,369.92
|327.45
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
No Record Found
#.401 Odyssey IT Park Road #.9,
Wagle Industrial Estate,
Maharashtra - 400604
Tel: +91-22 6263 8263
Website: http://www.vikrangroup.com
Email: companysecretary@vikrangroup.com
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Summary
No Record Found
Reports by Vikran Engineering Ltd
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Capital Services Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248, DP SEBI Reg. No. IN-DP-185-2016, BSE Enlistment Number (RA): 5016
ARN NO : 47791 (AMFI Registered Mutual Fund Distributor)
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.