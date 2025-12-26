iifl-logo

Vikran Engineering bags ₹459 Crore order from NTPC RE

26 Dec 2025 , 01:59 PM

Vikran Engineering Limited announced that it has secured a new contract worth ₹459.20 Crore from NTPC Renewable Energy Limited for a 400 MW AC grid-connected solar project in Chitrakoot, Uttar Pradesh.

Following this development, the company’s counter jumped as much as 6% in intraday session.

At around 12.51 PM, Vikran Engineering was trading 4.06% higher at ₹100.30, against the previous close of ₹96.39 on NSE. The counter touched an intraday high of ₹103.

In its filing with the bourses, the company reported that the contract covers engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) on a balance-of-system (BoS) basis for the Chitrakoot-1 project.

The scope of work involves inland transportation, installation, testing, commissioning, insurance, and guarantee tests. The aggregate value of the order is ₹459.20 Crore, excluding GST. The company plans to execute the order within a period of 12 months.

The business also stated that it has received the order from a domestic entity and neither the promoter or promoter group holds any interest in the company awarding this order.

This latest order adds to the company’s expanding order book in the utility-scale solar segment. Recently, the company has announced securing a major EPC contract worth ₹2,035 Crore.

For feedback and suggestions, write to us at editorial@iiflcapital.com

BLOGS AND PERSONAL FINANCE

Read More

