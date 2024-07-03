SectorGas Distribution
Open₹191.39
Prev. Close₹191.09
Turnover(Lac.)₹9,003.75
Day's High₹191.4
Day's Low₹187.55
52 Week's High₹246.3
52 Week's Low₹155.75
Book Value₹105.82
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)1,24,236.51
P/E12.07
EPS15.84
Divi. Yield2.88
This is the first time charter for long-term service between GAIL and "K" LINE, a group that has successfully operated its LNG business for over four decades.
The original deal with INEOS was executed by JBF Petrochemicals (JBF), but it could not be realized due to insolvency proceedings.
GAIL's petrochemical segment posted a profit before tax of ₹157 Crore in Q2 FY25, recovering from a ₹42 Crore loss in Q1 FY25.
Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Dr Reddy's, Hindustan Zinc, Titan Company, etc.
Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Titan Company, HDFC Bank, IndusInd Bank, etc.
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
6,575.1
6,575.1
4,440.39
4,440.39
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
57,604.3
49,078.57
51,146.41
42,170.76
Net Worth
64,179.4
55,653.67
55,586.8
46,611.15
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Revenue
91,626.48
56,730.15
71,870.96
53,661.58
yoy growth (%)
61.51
-21.06
33.93
11.44
Raw materials
-70,782.18
-44,348.56
-57,360.54
-40,436.88
As % of sales
77.25
78.17
79.81
75.35
Employee costs
-1,711.17
-1,537.7
-1,519.25
-1,301.46
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
13,590.29
6,385.81
7,841.73
6,930.68
Depreciation
-2,111.17
-1,907.88
-1,835.99
-1,415.14
Tax paid
-3,226.32
-1,495.63
-1,322.73
-2,339.96
Working capital
3,300.86
-1,731.83
502.64
-1,884.86
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
61.51
-21.06
33.93
11.44
Op profit growth
114.56
-22.99
9.63
19.1
EBIT growth
110.41
-17.71
10.33
16.43
Net profit growth
111.93
-26.13
43.35
31.84
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Gross Sales
1,33,499.54
1,45,875.03
92,873.82
57,428.26
72,567.7
Excise Duty
271.08
206.73
0
56.35
59.28
Net Sales
1,33,228.46
1,45,668.3
92,873.82
57,371.91
72,508.42
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
2,689.89
2,836.53
2,934.59
2,834.78
3,793.03
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
GAIL (India) Ltd
GAIL
191.09
|12.07
|1,25,683.03
|2,671.93
|2.88
|32,911.73
|107.21
Adani Total Gas Ltd
ATGL
727.65
|115.44
|79,983.69
|178.11
|0.03
|1,215.77
|35.39
Petronet LNG Ltd
PETRONET
329.45
|12.61
|49,417.5
|847.62
|3.04
|13,021.82
|123.29
Gujarat Gas Ltd
GUJGASLTD
514.15
|28.88
|35,386.69
|306.93
|1.1
|3,781.75
|115.33
Indraprastha Gas Ltd
IGL
441.35
|19.22
|30,884.04
|431.09
|2.04
|3,697.29
|134.03
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Director (Finance) & CFO
R K Jain
Director (Projects)
Deepak Gupta
Director (Human Resources)
Ayush Gupta
Chairman & Managing Director
Sandeep Kumar Gupta
Director (Marketing)
Sanjay Kumar
Nominee (Govt)
Kushagra Mittal
Director (Business Developmnt)
Rajeev Kumar Singhal
Nominee (Govt)
Asheesh Joshi
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by GAIL (India) Ltd
Summary
GAIL (India) Limited is the largest state-owned natural gas processing and distribution Company in India. The Company has a diversified business portfolio and has interests in the sourcing and trading of natural gas, production of LPG, Liquid hydrocarbons and petrochemicals, transmission of natural gas and LPG through pipelines, etc. GAIL has also participating interest in India and overseas in Oil and Gas Blocks. The Government of India holds 51.52% in the Paid-Up Equity Capital of the Company as on 31st March, 2023.GAIL (India) Ltd was incorporated on August 16, 1984 as a Public Limited Company with the name Gas Authority of India Ltd. At the time of incorporation, all of the shares were held by the Government of India. Initially, the Company started as a gas transmission company. They grew organically over the years by building a large network of natural gas trunk pipelines covering a length of 7850 km. The Company was established to lay an onshore pipeline from Hazira on the West Coast to supply natural gas to facilities in the States of Gujarat, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh and Uttar Pradesh. In the year 1986, they started the construction of the pipeline and they completed in the year 1988.In 1991, the company constructed their first LPG Plant at Vijiapur. In 1992, they took over certain of the Regional Pipelines from ONGC and completed their second LPG plant at Vijiapur. Also, in the year 1993, they completed a third LPG plant at Vaghodia. In the year 1995, the Government
Read More
The GAIL India Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹188.95 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of GAIL India Ltd is ₹124236.51 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of GAIL India Ltd is 12.07 and 1.78 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a GAIL India Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of GAIL India Ltd is ₹155.75 and ₹246.3 as of 06 Jan ‘25
GAIL India Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 17.93%, 3 Years at 29.68%, 1 Year at 17.85%, 6 Month at -13.20%, 3 Month at -20.48% and 1 Month at -4.45%.
