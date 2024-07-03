iifl-logo-icon 1
GAIL (India) Ltd Share Price

188.95
(-1.12%)
Jan 6, 2025|10:29:58 AM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open191.39
  • Day's High191.4
  • 52 Wk High246.3
  • Prev. Close191.09
  • Day's Low187.55
  • 52 Wk Low 155.75
  • Turnover (lac)9,003.75
  • P/E12.07
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value105.82
  • EPS15.84
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)1,24,236.51
  • Div. Yield2.88
View All Historical Data
  • Open221.26
  • Day's High229.54
  • Spot228.9
  • Prev. Close223.11
  • Day's Low217.34
  • ViewShort Covering
  • Market Lot4,575
  • OI(Chg %)-1,69,270 (-0.55%)
  • Roll Over%10.96
  • Roll Cost1.58
  • Traded Vol.4,84,21,800 (15.6%)
View More Futures

GAIL (India) Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Gas Distribution

Open

191.39

Prev. Close

191.09

Turnover(Lac.)

9,003.75

Day's High

191.4

Day's Low

187.55

52 Week's High

246.3

52 Week's Low

155.75

Book Value

105.82

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

1,24,236.51

P/E

12.07

EPS

15.84

Divi. Yield

2.88

GAIL (India) Ltd Corporate Action

29 Jan 2024

12:00 AM

Dividend

Dividend Amount: 5.5

Record Date: 06 Feb, 2024

arrow

29 Oct 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

30 Jul 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 30 Jul, 2024

arrow

GAIL (India) Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

GAIL Strengthens Global LNG Fleet with Long-Term Charter for New Vessel

GAIL Strengthens Global LNG Fleet with Long-Term Charter for New Vessel

30 Nov 2024|07:26 PM

This is the first time charter for long-term service between GAIL and "K" LINE, a group that has successfully operated its LNG business for over four decades.

GAIL re-engages process licensor for Mangalore PTA plant

GAIL re-engages process licensor for Mangalore PTA plant

28 Nov 2024|04:06 PM

The original deal with INEOS was executed by JBF Petrochemicals (JBF), but it could not be realized due to insolvency proceedings.

GAIL Achieves 9% Profit Rise in Q2

GAIL Achieves 9% Profit Rise in Q2

6 Nov 2024|01:54 PM

GAIL’s petrochemical segment posted a profit before tax of ₹157 Crore in Q2 FY25, recovering from a ₹42 Crore loss in Q1 FY25.

Top stocks for today - 6th November 2024

Top stocks for today - 6th November 2024

6 Nov 2024|08:08 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Dr Reddy’s, Hindustan Zinc, Titan Company, etc.

Top 10 stocks for today – 7th October 2024

Top 10 stocks for today – 7th October 2024

7 Oct 2024|09:15 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Titan Company, HDFC Bank, IndusInd Bank, etc.

Knowledge Center

Demat Account

Trading Account

GAIL (India) Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|10:49 AM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 51.52%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 51.52%

Non-Promoter- 41.01%

Institutions: 41.00%

Non-Institutions: 6.70%

Custodian: 0.77%

Share Price

GAIL (India) Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

6,575.1

6,575.1

4,440.39

4,440.39

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

57,604.3

49,078.57

51,146.41

42,170.76

Net Worth

64,179.4

55,653.67

55,586.8

46,611.15

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Revenue

91,626.48

56,730.15

71,870.96

53,661.58

yoy growth (%)

61.51

-21.06

33.93

11.44

Raw materials

-70,782.18

-44,348.56

-57,360.54

-40,436.88

As % of sales

77.25

78.17

79.81

75.35

Employee costs

-1,711.17

-1,537.7

-1,519.25

-1,301.46

View Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Profit before tax

13,590.29

6,385.81

7,841.73

6,930.68

Depreciation

-2,111.17

-1,907.88

-1,835.99

-1,415.14

Tax paid

-3,226.32

-1,495.63

-1,322.73

-2,339.96

Working capital

3,300.86

-1,731.83

502.64

-1,884.86

Other operating items

View Cash Flow
Y/e 31 MarMar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

61.51

-21.06

33.93

11.44

Op profit growth

114.56

-22.99

9.63

19.1

EBIT growth

110.41

-17.71

10.33

16.43

Net profit growth

111.93

-26.13

43.35

31.84

View Ratios
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Gross Sales

1,33,499.54

1,45,875.03

92,873.82

57,428.26

72,567.7

Excise Duty

271.08

206.73

0

56.35

59.28

Net Sales

1,33,228.46

1,45,668.3

92,873.82

57,371.91

72,508.42

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

2,689.89

2,836.53

2,934.59

2,834.78

3,793.03

View Annually Results

GAIL (India) Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

GAIL (India) Ltd

GAIL

191.09

12.071,25,683.032,671.932.8832,911.73107.21

Adani Total Gas Ltd

ATGL

727.65

115.4479,983.69178.110.031,215.7735.39

Petronet LNG Ltd

PETRONET

329.45

12.6149,417.5847.623.0413,021.82123.29

Gujarat Gas Ltd

GUJGASLTD

514.15

28.8835,386.69306.931.13,781.75115.33

Indraprastha Gas Ltd

IGL

441.35

19.2230,884.04431.092.043,697.29134.03

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT GAIL (India) Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Director (Finance) & CFO

R K Jain

Director (Projects)

Deepak Gupta

Director (Human Resources)

Ayush Gupta

Chairman & Managing Director

Sandeep Kumar Gupta

Director (Marketing)

Sanjay Kumar

Nominee (Govt)

Kushagra Mittal

Director (Business Developmnt)

Rajeev Kumar Singhal

Nominee (Govt)

Asheesh Joshi

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by GAIL (India) Ltd

Summary

GAIL (India) Limited is the largest state-owned natural gas processing and distribution Company in India. The Company has a diversified business portfolio and has interests in the sourcing and trading of natural gas, production of LPG, Liquid hydrocarbons and petrochemicals, transmission of natural gas and LPG through pipelines, etc. GAIL has also participating interest in India and overseas in Oil and Gas Blocks. The Government of India holds 51.52% in the Paid-Up Equity Capital of the Company as on 31st March, 2023.GAIL (India) Ltd was incorporated on August 16, 1984 as a Public Limited Company with the name Gas Authority of India Ltd. At the time of incorporation, all of the shares were held by the Government of India. Initially, the Company started as a gas transmission company. They grew organically over the years by building a large network of natural gas trunk pipelines covering a length of 7850 km. The Company was established to lay an onshore pipeline from Hazira on the West Coast to supply natural gas to facilities in the States of Gujarat, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh and Uttar Pradesh. In the year 1986, they started the construction of the pipeline and they completed in the year 1988.In 1991, the company constructed their first LPG Plant at Vijiapur. In 1992, they took over certain of the Regional Pipelines from ONGC and completed their second LPG plant at Vijiapur. Also, in the year 1993, they completed a third LPG plant at Vaghodia. In the year 1995, the Government
Company FAQs

What is the GAIL India Ltd share price today?

The GAIL India Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹188.95 today.

What is the Market Cap of GAIL India Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of GAIL India Ltd is ₹124236.51 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of GAIL India Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of GAIL India Ltd is 12.07 and 1.78 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of GAIL India Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a GAIL India Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of GAIL India Ltd is ₹155.75 and ₹246.3 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of GAIL India Ltd?

GAIL India Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 17.93%, 3 Years at 29.68%, 1 Year at 17.85%, 6 Month at -13.20%, 3 Month at -20.48% and 1 Month at -4.45%.

What is the shareholding pattern of GAIL India Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of GAIL India Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 51.52 %
Institutions - 41.00 %
Public - 6.70 %

