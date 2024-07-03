Summary

GAIL (India) Limited is the largest state-owned natural gas processing and distribution Company in India. The Company has a diversified business portfolio and has interests in the sourcing and trading of natural gas, production of LPG, Liquid hydrocarbons and petrochemicals, transmission of natural gas and LPG through pipelines, etc. GAIL has also participating interest in India and overseas in Oil and Gas Blocks. The Government of India holds 51.52% in the Paid-Up Equity Capital of the Company as on 31st March, 2023.GAIL (India) Ltd was incorporated on August 16, 1984 as a Public Limited Company with the name Gas Authority of India Ltd. At the time of incorporation, all of the shares were held by the Government of India. Initially, the Company started as a gas transmission company. They grew organically over the years by building a large network of natural gas trunk pipelines covering a length of 7850 km. The Company was established to lay an onshore pipeline from Hazira on the West Coast to supply natural gas to facilities in the States of Gujarat, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh and Uttar Pradesh. In the year 1986, they started the construction of the pipeline and they completed in the year 1988.In 1991, the company constructed their first LPG Plant at Vijiapur. In 1992, they took over certain of the Regional Pipelines from ONGC and completed their second LPG plant at Vijiapur. Also, in the year 1993, they completed a third LPG plant at Vaghodia. In the year 1995, the Government

