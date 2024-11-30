This is to inform that the Fortieth AGM of the members of GAIL (India) Limited will be held on Wednesday, 28th August, 2024 at 11:30 a.m. through Video Conferencing (VC)/ Other Audio-Visual Means (OAVM). In accordance with the relevant circulars issued by the Ministry of Corporate Affairs and the Securities Exchange Board of India, Notice of the AGM along with the Annual Report 2023-24 will be sent by electronic mode only to those Members whose e-mail address(es) are registered with the Company/Depositories. PROCEEDINGS OF 40TH ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING OF THE COMPANY (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 28.08.2024) This is to inform that the 40th Annual General Meeting of the Company was held on Wednesday, the 28th day of August, 2024 at 11:30 a.m. through Video Conferencing Mode (VC) /Other Audio-Visual Means (OA VM). The summary of Voting results (Remote e-voting and e-voting during AGM) is enclosed herewith Read less.. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 29.08.2024)