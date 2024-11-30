iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

GAIL (India) Ltd AGM

175.96
(2.21%)
Jan 14, 2025|03:31:30 PM

GAIL (India) CORPORATE ACTIONS

16/01/2024calendar-icon
15/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeAGM DateAnnouncement Date
AGM28 Aug 202430 Jul 2024
This is to inform that the Fortieth AGM of the members of GAIL (India) Limited will be held on Wednesday, 28th August, 2024 at 11:30 a.m. through Video Conferencing (VC)/ Other Audio-Visual Means (OAVM). In accordance with the relevant circulars issued by the Ministry of Corporate Affairs and the Securities Exchange Board of India, Notice of the AGM along with the Annual Report 2023-24 will be sent by electronic mode only to those Members whose e-mail address(es) are registered with the Company/Depositories. PROCEEDINGS OF 40TH ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING OF THE COMPANY (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 28.08.2024) This is to inform that the 40th Annual General Meeting of the Company was held on Wednesday, the 28th day of August, 2024 at 11:30 a.m. through Video Conferencing Mode (VC) /Other Audio-Visual Means (OA VM). The summary of Voting results (Remote e-voting and e-voting during AGM) is enclosed herewith Read less.. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 29.08.2024)

GAIL (India): Related News

GAIL Strengthens Global LNG Fleet with Long-Term Charter for New Vessel

GAIL Strengthens Global LNG Fleet with Long-Term Charter for New Vessel

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
30 Nov 2024|07:26 PM

This is the first time charter for long-term service between GAIL and "K" LINE, a group that has successfully operated its LNG business for over four decades.

Read More
GAIL re-engages process licensor for Mangalore PTA plant

GAIL re-engages process licensor for Mangalore PTA plant

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
28 Nov 2024|04:06 PM

The original deal with INEOS was executed by JBF Petrochemicals (JBF), but it could not be realized due to insolvency proceedings.

Read More
GAIL Achieves 9% Profit Rise in Q2

GAIL Achieves 9% Profit Rise in Q2

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
6 Nov 2024|01:54 PM

GAIL’s petrochemical segment posted a profit before tax of ₹157 Crore in Q2 FY25, recovering from a ₹42 Crore loss in Q1 FY25.

Read More
Top stocks for today - 6th November 2024

Top stocks for today - 6th November 2024

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
6 Nov 2024|08:08 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Dr Reddy’s, Hindustan Zinc, Titan Company, etc.

Read More
Top 10 stocks for today – 7th October 2024

Top 10 stocks for today – 7th October 2024

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
7 Oct 2024|09:15 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Titan Company, HDFC Bank, IndusInd Bank, etc.

Read More
Top 10 stocks for today – 9th August 2024

Top 10 stocks for today – 9th August 2024

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
9 Aug 2024|08:55 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: GAIL India, Nexus REIT, MCX India, etc.

Read More
GAIL to Invest in Rajasthan Power Projects

GAIL to Invest in Rajasthan Power Projects

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
9 Aug 2024|08:38 AM

Power plants can be large consumers of natural gas. GAIL might discover a steady gas client by investing equity in Rajasthan's power projects.

Read More
GAIL and Coal India Form JV for Coal-to-Gas Project in West Bengal

GAIL and Coal India Form JV for Coal-to-Gas Project in West Bengal

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
6 Aug 2024|10:29 AM

Coal India will hold 51% shareholding in the joint venture, while GAIL will have 49%.

Read More
Read More

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR GAIL (India) Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.