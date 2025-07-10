iifl-logo
iifl-logo

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

sidebar image

OIL, GAIL extend gas supply pact for 15 years

10 Jul 2025 , 02:04 PM

Oil India Limited and GAIL India Limited announced that they have extended their existing Gas Sale and Purchase Agreement (GSPA) for the supply of natural gas from OIL’s Rajasthan fields for 15 years.

The renewed pact is effective from July 1, 2025. GAIL will receive up to 900,000 Standard Cubic Meters per Day (SCMD) of natural gas from OIL. The company said that it plans to deliver the gas to the Rajasthan Rajya Vidyut Utpadan Nigam Limited (RRVUNL), the state-run power utility. With this, RVNL could be able to support electricity generation through cleaner fuel.

GAIL said that its revenue for the quarter registered a growth of 2.1% to ₹35,685 Crore. In the previous corresponding quarter, the business logged a revenue of ₹34,937 Crore. The figure was lower than the street estimates of ₹37,042 Crore. Net profit for the period came in at ₹2,049 Crore and was marginally below expectations of ₹2,153 Crore.

For the financial year 2026, GAIL has set aside a capex of ₹10,000 Crore. The company shall utilise this for the petchem, equity investments, LNG verticals and pipelines. The management also stated that the profitability has been impacted due to the cut in supply. 

At around 1.59 PM, GAIL was trading almost flat at ₹185.05, against the previous close of ₹185.03 on NSE.

On the other hand, Oil India was trading 2.04% lower at ₹436.30, against the previous close of ₹445.40 on NSE.

For feedback and suggestions, write to us at editorial@iiflcapital.com

Related Tags

  • GAIL
  • GAIL INDIA
  • GAIL India News
  • GAIL India updates
  • GAIL news
  • GAIL Updates
  • oil
sidebar mobile

BLOGS AND PERSONAL FINANCE

Read More

Most Read News

Ashok Leyland fixes July 16 as record date for 1:1 bonus issue

Ashok Leyland fixes July 16 as record date for 1:1 bonus issue

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
10 Jul 2025|03:02 PM
Enviro Infra Bags Pollution Control Contract in Maharashtra Worth ₹395 Crore

Enviro Infra Bags Pollution Control Contract in Maharashtra Worth ₹395 Crore

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
10 Jul 2025|02:39 PM
Sensex, Nifty Trade in the Red in Mid-Market Session on July 10, 2025

Sensex, Nifty Trade in the Red in Mid-Market Session on July 10, 2025

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
10 Jul 2025|02:07 PM
OIL, GAIL extend gas supply pact for 15 years

OIL, GAIL extend gas supply pact for 15 years

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
10 Jul 2025|02:04 PM
Waaree Energies launches OFS to offload 2.4% stake; stock gains ~2%

Waaree Energies launches OFS to offload 2.4% stake; stock gains ~2%

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
10 Jul 2025|01:31 PM
Read More
Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Capital Services Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248, DP SEBI Reg. No. IN-DP-185-2016
ARN NO : 47791 (AMFI Registered Mutual Fund Distributor)

ISO certification icon
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.