Summary

NMDC Ltd., a prestigious Navratna Public Sector Enterprise (PSE) under the esteemed Ministry of Steel, Govt. of India, stands tall as the nations foremost producer of iron ore. With highly advanced and mechanized iron ore mines in Chhattisgarh and Karnataka, NMDC holds the position of a global leader in costeffective iron ore production. Adding to its repertoire, the Company operates the sole mechanized diamond mine in India, nestled in the exquisite landscape of Panna, Madhya Pradesh. Embracing growth and diversification, it ventures into steel production, undertaking capital-intensive projects to fortify its domestic leadership while successfully expanding its footprint beyond national borders.NMDC Ltd is the largest iron ore producer by volume in India. The Company is engaged in exploration of a range of minerals including iron ore, copper, rock phosphate, lime stone, dolomite, gypsum, bentonite, magnesite, diamond, tin, tungsten, graphite, and beach sands. Their principal operations include its three iron ore mining complexes at Kirandul and Bacheli in the State of Chhattisgarh and Donimalai in the State of Karnataka, each of which consists of several iron ore mines. The company sells most of their high grade iron ore production to the Indian domestic steel market, primarily pursuant to long term sales contracts. They sell their core products, iron ore fines, lump and slimes, through the companys sales and marketing function.NMDC Ltd was incorporated on November 15, 1958,

