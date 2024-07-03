iifl-logo-icon 1
NMDC Ltd Share Price

66.19
(-2.17%)
Jan 6, 2025|09:39:55 AM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open67.89
  • Day's High67.89
  • 52 Wk High95.45
  • Prev. Close67.66
  • Day's Low65.79
  • 52 Wk Low 63.45
  • Turnover (lac)2,137.75
  • P/E9.27
  • Face Value1
  • Book Value32.6
  • EPS7.3
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)58,193.04
  • Div. Yield3.57
  • Open229.56
  • Day's High234.69
  • Spot230.62
  • Prev. Close232.79
  • Day's Low226.89
  • ViewLong Unwinding
  • Market Lot4,500
  • OI(Chg %)-76,500 (-0.24%)
  • Roll Over%12.61
  • Roll Cost1.07
  • Traded Vol.3,99,82,500 (27.99%)
NMDC Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Mining & Mineral products

Open

67.89

Prev. Close

67.66

Turnover(Lac.)

2,137.75

Day's High

67.89

Day's Low

65.79

52 Week's High

95.45

52 Week's Low

63.45

Book Value

32.6

Face Value

1

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

58,193.04

P/E

9.27

EPS

7.3

Divi. Yield

3.57

NMDC Ltd Corporate Action

27 May 2024

12:00 AM

Dividend

Dividend Amount: 1.5

arrow

5 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

4 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

19 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

EGM

arrow

27 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 27 Aug, 2024

arrow

20 Dec 2024

12:00 AM

Bonus

arrow

NMDC Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

Top Stocks for Today - 2nd January 2025

Top Stocks for Today - 2nd January 2025

2 Jan 2025|08:41 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: NMDC, Tata Motors, RailTel Corporation, etc.

NMDC Boosts Iron Ore Production by 5.1% in December

NMDC Boosts Iron Ore Production by 5.1% in December

1 Jan 2025|09:40 PM

Revenue from operations of the company also rose significantly up by 22.5% to ₹4,919 crore in Q2 FY25 against ₹4,014 crore in Q2 FY24.

NMDC approves 2:1 bonus issue

NMDC approves 2:1 bonus issue

12 Nov 2024|01:22 PM

In the second quarter of this fiscal year, EBITDA increased by 16.4% to ₹1,385.7 Crore, up from ₹1,191 Crore in the same period last year.

Top stocks for today - 12th November 2024

Top stocks for today - 12th November 2024

12 Nov 2024|08:14 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: ONGC, Hindalco, NMDC, Britannia Industries, etc.

NMDC board to consider bonus proposal on November 11

NMDC board to consider bonus proposal on November 11

6 Nov 2024|10:11 AM

The public sector corporation recorded a 19% YoY increase in net profit to ₹1,969 Crore in the first quarter of the current fiscal year.

Knowledge Center

Demat Account

Trading Account

NMDC Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|09:59 AM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 60.79%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 60.79%

Non-Promoter- 26.68%

Institutions: 26.68%

Non-Institutions: 12.52%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

NMDC Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

293.07

293.07

293.07

293.07

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

25,112.71

22,039.24

17,582.19

29,463.07

Net Worth

25,405.78

22,332.31

17,875.26

29,756.14

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Revenue

25,881.73

15,370.06

11,699.22

11,614.9

yoy growth (%)

68.39

31.37

0.72

31.56

Raw materials

1,093.55

119.8

17.35

21.15

As % of sales

4.22

0.77

0.14

0.18

Employee costs

-1,333.68

-1,081.81

-1,046.83

-1,046.42

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Profit before tax

12,981.41

8,901.1

6,219.92

6,035.36

Depreciation

-286.85

-227.83

-294.38

-256.04

Tax paid

-3,582.25

-2,648.45

-2,512.57

-2,373.34

Working capital

5,229.57

1,954.37

-1,135.1

423.98

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

68.39

31.37

0.72

31.56

Op profit growth

43.12

46.34

3.47

61.27

EBIT growth

46

43.14

2.59

40.74

Net profit growth

50.3

73.2

-5.14

46.99

Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Gross Sales

21,307.85

17,666.88

25,964.79

15,370.06

11,699.22

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

21,307.85

17,666.88

25,964.79

15,370.06

11,699.22

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

1,370.88

2,005.49

718.52

352

514.36

NMDC Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Coal India Ltd

COALINDIA

393.65

14.392,42,749.874,133.976.4734.329.93

Vedanta Ltd

VEDL

458.25

11.651,79,056.6710,5536.1318,003192.66

Lloyds Metals & Energy Ltd

LLOYDSME

1,441.25

51.2775,240.44301.440.071,364.43110.66

NMDC Ltd

NMDC

67.66

9.2759,485.441,268.963.574,806.5732.07

KIOCL Ltd

KIOCL

397.6

024,191.53-69.21015.8629.55

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT NMDC Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman & Managing Director

Amitava Mukherjee

Independent Non Exe. Director

Sanjay Singh

Nominee (Govt)

ABHIJIT NARENDRA

Director (Commercial)

Vishwanath Suresh

Director (Technical)

Vinay Kumar

Executive Director & CS

A S Pardha Saradhi

Director (Production)

Joydeep Dasgupta

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by NMDC Ltd

Summary

NMDC Ltd., a prestigious Navratna Public Sector Enterprise (PSE) under the esteemed Ministry of Steel, Govt. of India, stands tall as the nations foremost producer of iron ore. With highly advanced and mechanized iron ore mines in Chhattisgarh and Karnataka, NMDC holds the position of a global leader in costeffective iron ore production. Adding to its repertoire, the Company operates the sole mechanized diamond mine in India, nestled in the exquisite landscape of Panna, Madhya Pradesh. Embracing growth and diversification, it ventures into steel production, undertaking capital-intensive projects to fortify its domestic leadership while successfully expanding its footprint beyond national borders.NMDC Ltd is the largest iron ore producer by volume in India. The Company is engaged in exploration of a range of minerals including iron ore, copper, rock phosphate, lime stone, dolomite, gypsum, bentonite, magnesite, diamond, tin, tungsten, graphite, and beach sands. Their principal operations include its three iron ore mining complexes at Kirandul and Bacheli in the State of Chhattisgarh and Donimalai in the State of Karnataka, each of which consists of several iron ore mines. The company sells most of their high grade iron ore production to the Indian domestic steel market, primarily pursuant to long term sales contracts. They sell their core products, iron ore fines, lump and slimes, through the companys sales and marketing function.NMDC Ltd was incorporated on November 15, 1958,
Company FAQs

What is the NMDC Ltd share price today?

The NMDC Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹66.19 today.

What is the Market Cap of NMDC Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of NMDC Ltd is ₹58193.04 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of NMDC Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of NMDC Ltd is 9.27 and 2.11 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of NMDC Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a NMDC Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of NMDC Ltd is ₹63.45 and ₹95.45 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of NMDC Ltd?

NMDC Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 17.35%, 3 Years at 28.59%, 1 Year at -6.64%, 6 Month at -19.20%, 3 Month at -15.21% and 1 Month at -13.87%.

What is the shareholding pattern of NMDC Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of NMDC Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 60.79 %
Institutions - 26.68 %
Public - 12.53 %

