SectorMining & Mineral products
Open₹67.89
Prev. Close₹67.66
Turnover(Lac.)₹2,137.75
Day's High₹67.89
Day's Low₹65.79
52 Week's High₹95.45
52 Week's Low₹63.45
Book Value₹32.6
Face Value₹1
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)58,193.04
P/E9.27
EPS7.3
Divi. Yield3.57
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
293.07
293.07
293.07
293.07
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
25,112.71
22,039.24
17,582.19
29,463.07
Net Worth
25,405.78
22,332.31
17,875.26
29,756.14
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Revenue
25,881.73
15,370.06
11,699.22
11,614.9
yoy growth (%)
68.39
31.37
0.72
31.56
Raw materials
1,093.55
119.8
17.35
21.15
As % of sales
4.22
0.77
0.14
0.18
Employee costs
-1,333.68
-1,081.81
-1,046.83
-1,046.42
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
12,981.41
8,901.1
6,219.92
6,035.36
Depreciation
-286.85
-227.83
-294.38
-256.04
Tax paid
-3,582.25
-2,648.45
-2,512.57
-2,373.34
Working capital
5,229.57
1,954.37
-1,135.1
423.98
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
68.39
31.37
0.72
31.56
Op profit growth
43.12
46.34
3.47
61.27
EBIT growth
46
43.14
2.59
40.74
Net profit growth
50.3
73.2
-5.14
46.99
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Gross Sales
21,307.85
17,666.88
25,964.79
15,370.06
11,699.22
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
21,307.85
17,666.88
25,964.79
15,370.06
11,699.22
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
1,370.88
2,005.49
718.52
352
514.36
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Coal India Ltd
COALINDIA
393.65
|14.39
|2,42,749.87
|4,133.97
|6.47
|34.3
|29.93
Vedanta Ltd
VEDL
458.25
|11.65
|1,79,056.67
|10,553
|6.13
|18,003
|192.66
Lloyds Metals & Energy Ltd
LLOYDSME
1,441.25
|51.27
|75,240.44
|301.44
|0.07
|1,364.43
|110.66
NMDC Ltd
NMDC
67.66
|9.27
|59,485.44
|1,268.96
|3.57
|4,806.57
|32.07
KIOCL Ltd
KIOCL
397.6
|0
|24,191.53
|-69.21
|0
|15.86
|29.55
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman & Managing Director
Amitava Mukherjee
Independent Non Exe. Director
Sanjay Singh
Nominee (Govt)
ABHIJIT NARENDRA
Director (Commercial)
Vishwanath Suresh
Director (Technical)
Vinay Kumar
Executive Director & CS
A S Pardha Saradhi
Director (Production)
Joydeep Dasgupta
Reports by NMDC Ltd
Summary
NMDC Ltd., a prestigious Navratna Public Sector Enterprise (PSE) under the esteemed Ministry of Steel, Govt. of India, stands tall as the nations foremost producer of iron ore. With highly advanced and mechanized iron ore mines in Chhattisgarh and Karnataka, NMDC holds the position of a global leader in costeffective iron ore production. Adding to its repertoire, the Company operates the sole mechanized diamond mine in India, nestled in the exquisite landscape of Panna, Madhya Pradesh. Embracing growth and diversification, it ventures into steel production, undertaking capital-intensive projects to fortify its domestic leadership while successfully expanding its footprint beyond national borders.NMDC Ltd is the largest iron ore producer by volume in India. The Company is engaged in exploration of a range of minerals including iron ore, copper, rock phosphate, lime stone, dolomite, gypsum, bentonite, magnesite, diamond, tin, tungsten, graphite, and beach sands. Their principal operations include its three iron ore mining complexes at Kirandul and Bacheli in the State of Chhattisgarh and Donimalai in the State of Karnataka, each of which consists of several iron ore mines. The company sells most of their high grade iron ore production to the Indian domestic steel market, primarily pursuant to long term sales contracts. They sell their core products, iron ore fines, lump and slimes, through the companys sales and marketing function.NMDC Ltd was incorporated on November 15, 1958,
The NMDC Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹66.19 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of NMDC Ltd is ₹58193.04 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of NMDC Ltd is 9.27 and 2.11 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a NMDC Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of NMDC Ltd is ₹63.45 and ₹95.45 as of 06 Jan ‘25
NMDC Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 17.35%, 3 Years at 28.59%, 1 Year at -6.64%, 6 Month at -19.20%, 3 Month at -15.21% and 1 Month at -13.87%.
