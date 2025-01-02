iifl-logo-icon 1
Top Stocks for Today - 2nd January 2025

2 Jan 2025 , 08:41 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today.

NMDC: The country’s largest iron ore miner reported a 5.1% year-on-year (YoY) increase in iron ore output for December 2024, hitting 4.71 million tonnes (MT), up from 4.48 MT in the same time last year. However, iron ore sales fell 6.7% YoY to 3.91 MT, down from 4.19 MT in December 2023. NMDC reported an 18.1% YoY rise in net profit to ₹1,211.6 Crore for the second quarter ending September 30, 2024.

RailTel Corporation: The telecom infrastructure provider has announced that the company has received a ₹78.43 Crore contract from Bharat Coking Coal Ltd (BCCL). 

Indian Bank: Shanti Lal Jain, Indian Bank’s Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer, retired on December 31, 2024, at the age of superannuation. Shanti Lal Jain’s tenure as the bank’s MD and CEO ended on January 1, 2025.

Goa Carbon: The business has declared the commencement of operations at its Bilaspur unit in Sirgitti Industrial Area, Chhattisgarh. The kiln at the site has been restarted, and manufacturing has resumed as of January 1, 2025.

Tata Motors: The company’s overall domestic sales increased by 1% year on year in December 2024, with 76,599 units delivered versus 76,138 in December 2023. As per the company, sales of Passenger vehicles (PV), which included electric cars (EVs), increased by 1% to 44,289 units from 43,675 in the same time last year. However, commercial vehicle (CV) sales fell by 1%, with 33,875 units sold in December 2024 versus 34,180 in December 2023.

Anooshka Soham Bathwal, CEO & Founder, Dhanvesttor

3 Jan 2025|01:24 PM

3 Jan 2025|01:24 PM
SEBI Rejects Zee Settlement, Orders Further Probe

3 Jan 2025|01:19 PM

3 Jan 2025|01:19 PM
Vedanta Parent Eye $1B Debt Refinancing

3 Jan 2025|12:45 PM
Gold Glimmering: Safe Haven Demand Boosts Outlook

3 Jan 2025|10:08 AM

3 Jan 2025|10:08 AM
Greenback Strengthens on Positive Outlook

3 Jan 2025|10:02 AM
