₹25,018.09
(-226.15)(-0.89%)
03 Jan , 2025 | 09:09 PM
Open
₹25,247.75
Prev. Close
₹25,244.25
Market Cap.
₹32,08,410.21
Div Yield
0.58
PE
14.9
PB
14.9
₹24,976.59
₹25,253.44
Performance
One Week (%)
1.79
One Month (%)
-0.37
One Year (%)
2.76
YTD (%)
6.07
Company Name
CMP
High
Low
Volume
Kotak Mahindra Bank Ltd
1,838.65
1,853
1,817.1
42,76,644
Federal Bank Ltd
205.25
207.23
204.69
54,82,505
HDFC Bank Ltd
1,749.2
1,795.25
1,746.3
1,22,10,130
ICICI Bank Ltd
1,265.05
1,288
1,262.25
1,11,93,999
IndusInd Bank Ltd
997.9
1,025.4
990.65
58,95,486
Axis Bank Ltd
1,084.9
1,093.5
1,079.8
73,56,952
RBL Bank Ltd
162.79
164
158.31
1,11,67,310
City Union Bank Ltd
175.44
177.42
174.36
11,03,342
IDFC First Bank Ltd
65.08
65.84
64.2
2,07,99,194
Bandhan Bank Ltd
157.68
161.4
157.32
1,21,17,550
On January 2, Indian benchmark indices continued their winning streak and closed higher.
3 Jan 2025|07:52 AM
Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Varun Beverages, NHPC, Hindustan Zinc, etc.
3 Jan 2025|07:01 AM
Eicher Motors is the only stock that hits 52 week high in Nifty. No stocks hits 52 week low in both Sensex and Nifty.
2 Jan 2025|02:04 PM
