SectorBanks
Open₹163.89
Prev. Close₹162.79
Turnover(Lac.)₹23,137.79
Day's High₹169.68
Day's Low₹163
52 Week's High₹300.7
52 Week's Low₹147.5
Book Value₹253.26
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)10,033.04
P/E8.37
EPS19.41
Divi. Yield0.92
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
605.1
599.57
599.51
598.02
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
14,191.29
12,977.02
12,018.73
12,064.56
Net Worth
14,796.39
13,576.59
12,618.24
12,662.58
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
yoy growth (%)
Raw materials
As % of sales
Employee costs
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
Depreciation
Tax paid
Working capital
2,474.31
2,350.19
37.65
1,618.08
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
Op profit growth
EBIT growth
Net profit growth
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Gross Sales
-
-
-
-
-
Excise Duty
-
-
-
-
-
Net Sales
-
-
-
-
-
Other Operating Income
-
-
-
-
-
Other Income
-
-
-
-
-
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
HDFC Bank Ltd
HDFCBANK
1,749.2
|20.31
|13,37,919.84
|16,820.97
|1.11
|74,016.91
|601.75
ICICI Bank Ltd
ICICIBANK
1,265.05
|20.4
|8,93,378.5
|11,745.88
|0.79
|40,537.38
|360.94
State Bank of India
SBIN
793.4
|10.06
|7,08,168.6
|18,331.44
|1.73
|1,13,870.56
|439.23
Kotak Mahindra Bank Ltd
KOTAKBANK
1,838.65
|26.03
|3,65,654.96
|3,343.72
|0.11
|13,216.27
|556.51
Axis Bank Ltd
AXISBANK
1,084.9
|12.83
|3,35,570.52
|6,917.57
|0.09
|30,419.86
|532.09
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman & Independent Directo
Prakash Chandra
Managing Director & CEO
R. Subramaniakumar
Executive Director
Rajeev Ahuja
Non-Exec & Non-Independent Dir
VEENA VIKAS MANKAR
Independent Non Exe. Director
Ranjana Agarwal
Independent Non Exe. Director
Somnath Ghosh
Independent Non Exe. Director
Chandan Sinha
Independent Non Exe. Director
Manjeev Singh Puri
Independent Non Exe. Director
G Sivakumar
Non-Exec & Non-Independent Dir
Gopal Jain
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Niti Arya
Independent Director
Murali Ramakrishnan
Reports by RBL Bank Ltd
Summary
RBL Bank Limited (formerly known as Ratnakar Bank), incorporated in 1943 in Kolhapur, Maharashtra, is one of Indias fastest growing private sector banks with an expanding presence across the country. The Bank is engaged in providing a wide range of banking and financial services including wholesale banking, retail banking, treasury operations and other banking related activities. The Bankcommenced its operations at its International Financial Services Centre Banking Unit (IBU) in Gujarat International Finance Tec (GIFT) City, Gujarat in April 2017 and does not have a branch in any foreign country.RBL Bank started a transformational journey under a new management team in 2010. On 9 August 2013, Ratnakar Bank announced that that it has agreed to acquire Royal Bank of Scotlands Business Banking business, Credit Cards business & Mortgage portfolio in India subject to approvals from Competition Commission of India (CCI). This transaction would complement well with Ratnakar Banks existing business and would help it add strength in the desired product and customer segments. The transaction is expected to help the bank create further capabilities in a very short span of time and enhance CASA. On 10 April 2014, Ratnakar Bank announced the completion of a Rs 328 crore capital infusion as part of its third round of financing in the last three years led by leading global investors like CDC Group Plc and Asia Capital and Advisors Pte Ltd. Existing investors, including International Financ
Read More
The RBL Bank Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹165.08 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of RBL Bank Ltd is ₹10033.04 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of RBL Bank Ltd is 8.37 and 0.64 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a RBL Bank Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of RBL Bank Ltd is ₹147.5 and ₹300.7 as of 06 Jan ‘25
RBL Bank Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at -14.56%, 3 Years at 7.04%, 1 Year at -42.86%, 6 Month at -39.61%, 3 Month at -18.29% and 1 Month at 0.05%.
