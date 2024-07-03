iifl-logo-icon 1
RBL Bank Ltd Share Price

165.08
(1.41%)
Jan 6, 2025|12:09:59 PM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open163.89
  • Day's High169.68
  • 52 Wk High300.7
  • Prev. Close162.79
  • Day's Low163
  • 52 Wk Low 147.5
  • Turnover (lac)23,137.79
  • P/E8.37
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value253.26
  • EPS19.41
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)10,033.04
  • Div. Yield0.92
  • Open232.25
  • Day's High233.75
  • Spot230.9
  • Prev. Close237.85
  • Day's Low227.85
  • ViewLong Unwinding
  • Market Lot2,500
  • OI(Chg %)-9,72,500 (-9.94%)
  • Roll Over%11.12
  • Roll Cost1.19
  • Traded Vol.1,93,02,500 (8.56%)
RBL Bank Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Banks

Open

163.89

Prev. Close

162.79

Turnover(Lac.)

23,137.79

Day's High

169.68

Day's Low

163

52 Week's High

300.7

52 Week's Low

147.5

Book Value

253.26

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

10,033.04

P/E

8.37

EPS

19.41

Divi. Yield

0.92

RBL Bank Ltd Corporate Action

16 Dec 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

27 Apr 2024

12:00 AM

Dividend

Dividend Amount: 1.5

Record Date: 26 Jul, 2024

11 Jul 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 11 Jul, 2024

RBL Bank Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

RBL Bank and Bajaj Finance End Co-Branded Credit Card Partnership

RBL Bank and Bajaj Finance End Co-Branded Credit Card Partnership

2 Dec 2024|01:11 PM

Both companies realized that their synergies from the collaboration had altered over time, so they decided to call off the co-branding partnership.

RBL Bank Shares Slide Following 24% Q2 Profit Decline

RBL Bank Shares Slide Following 24% Q2 Profit Decline

21 Oct 2024|03:49 PM

The gross non-performing assets (NPA) ratio improved slightly, dropping by 0.25% to 2.88%, while advances grew by 15%.

Top 10 stocks for today – 7th October 2024

Top 10 stocks for today – 7th October 2024

7 Oct 2024|09:15 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Titan Company, HDFC Bank, IndusInd Bank, etc.

RBL Bank’s shares worth ₹1,081.20 Crore may change hands

RBL Bank’s shares worth ₹1,081.20 Crore may change hands

25 Jul 2024|11:22 AM

RBL Bank's first-quarter net profit increased by 29% YoY to ₹371.5 Crore. The bank's net interest income (NII) increased by 19.5% to ₹1,699.9 Crore.

Top 10 stocks for today – 24th July 2024

Top 10 stocks for today – 24th July 2024

25 Jul 2024|08:17 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Larsen & Toubro, Axis Bank, Jindal Steel and Power, etc.

RBL Bank Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|12:31 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 0.00%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 0.00%

Non-Promoter- 41.68%

Institutions: 41.67%

Non-Institutions: 58.32%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

RBL Bank Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

605.1

599.57

599.51

598.02

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

14,191.29

12,977.02

12,018.73

12,064.56

Net Worth

14,796.39

13,576.59

12,618.24

12,662.58

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

yoy growth (%)

Raw materials

As % of sales

Employee costs

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

Depreciation

Tax paid

Working capital

2,474.31

2,350.19

37.65

1,618.08

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

Op profit growth

EBIT growth

Net profit growth

Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Gross Sales

-

-

-

-

-

Excise Duty

-

-

-

-

-

Net Sales

-

-

-

-

-

Other Operating Income

-

-

-

-

-

Other Income

-

-

-

-

-

RBL Bank Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

HDFC Bank Ltd

HDFCBANK

1,749.2

20.3113,37,919.8416,820.971.1174,016.91601.75

ICICI Bank Ltd

ICICIBANK

1,265.05

20.48,93,378.511,745.880.7940,537.38360.94

State Bank of India

SBIN

793.4

10.067,08,168.618,331.441.731,13,870.56439.23

Kotak Mahindra Bank Ltd

KOTAKBANK

1,838.65

26.033,65,654.963,343.720.1113,216.27556.51

Axis Bank Ltd

AXISBANK

1,084.9

12.833,35,570.526,917.570.0930,419.86532.09

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT RBL Bank Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman & Independent Directo

Prakash Chandra

Managing Director & CEO

R. Subramaniakumar

Executive Director

Rajeev Ahuja

Non-Exec & Non-Independent Dir

VEENA VIKAS MANKAR

Independent Non Exe. Director

Ranjana Agarwal

Independent Non Exe. Director

Somnath Ghosh

Independent Non Exe. Director

Chandan Sinha

Independent Non Exe. Director

Manjeev Singh Puri

Independent Non Exe. Director

G Sivakumar

Non-Exec & Non-Independent Dir

Gopal Jain

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Niti Arya

Independent Director

Murali Ramakrishnan

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by RBL Bank Ltd

Summary

RBL Bank Limited (formerly known as Ratnakar Bank), incorporated in 1943 in Kolhapur, Maharashtra, is one of Indias fastest growing private sector banks with an expanding presence across the country. The Bank is engaged in providing a wide range of banking and financial services including wholesale banking, retail banking, treasury operations and other banking related activities. The Bankcommenced its operations at its International Financial Services Centre Banking Unit (IBU) in Gujarat International Finance Tec (GIFT) City, Gujarat in April 2017 and does not have a branch in any foreign country.RBL Bank started a transformational journey under a new management team in 2010. On 9 August 2013, Ratnakar Bank announced that that it has agreed to acquire Royal Bank of Scotlands Business Banking business, Credit Cards business & Mortgage portfolio in India subject to approvals from Competition Commission of India (CCI). This transaction would complement well with Ratnakar Banks existing business and would help it add strength in the desired product and customer segments. The transaction is expected to help the bank create further capabilities in a very short span of time and enhance CASA. On 10 April 2014, Ratnakar Bank announced the completion of a Rs 328 crore capital infusion as part of its third round of financing in the last three years led by leading global investors like CDC Group Plc and Asia Capital and Advisors Pte Ltd. Existing investors, including International Financ
Company FAQs

What is the RBL Bank Ltd share price today?

The RBL Bank Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹165.08 today.

What is the Market Cap of RBL Bank Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of RBL Bank Ltd is ₹10033.04 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of RBL Bank Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of RBL Bank Ltd is 8.37 and 0.64 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of RBL Bank Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a RBL Bank Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of RBL Bank Ltd is ₹147.5 and ₹300.7 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of RBL Bank Ltd?

RBL Bank Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at -14.56%, 3 Years at 7.04%, 1 Year at -42.86%, 6 Month at -39.61%, 3 Month at -18.29% and 1 Month at 0.05%.

What is the shareholding pattern of RBL Bank Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of RBL Bank Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 0.00 %
Institutions - 41.67 %
Public - 58.33 %

