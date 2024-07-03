Summary

RBL Bank Limited (formerly known as Ratnakar Bank), incorporated in 1943 in Kolhapur, Maharashtra, is one of Indias fastest growing private sector banks with an expanding presence across the country. The Bank is engaged in providing a wide range of banking and financial services including wholesale banking, retail banking, treasury operations and other banking related activities. The Bankcommenced its operations at its International Financial Services Centre Banking Unit (IBU) in Gujarat International Finance Tec (GIFT) City, Gujarat in April 2017 and does not have a branch in any foreign country.RBL Bank started a transformational journey under a new management team in 2010. On 9 August 2013, Ratnakar Bank announced that that it has agreed to acquire Royal Bank of Scotlands Business Banking business, Credit Cards business & Mortgage portfolio in India subject to approvals from Competition Commission of India (CCI). This transaction would complement well with Ratnakar Banks existing business and would help it add strength in the desired product and customer segments. The transaction is expected to help the bank create further capabilities in a very short span of time and enhance CASA. On 10 April 2014, Ratnakar Bank announced the completion of a Rs 328 crore capital infusion as part of its third round of financing in the last three years led by leading global investors like CDC Group Plc and Asia Capital and Advisors Pte Ltd. Existing investors, including International Financ

