iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR RBL Bank Ltd

RBL Bank Ltd Peer Comparison

155.12
(-2.13%)
Jan 17, 2025|03:31:05 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

RBL BANK LTD PEER COMPARISON

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

HDFC Bank Ltd

HDFCBANK

1,636.75

19.1912,64,075.3516,820.971.1774,016.91601.75

ICICI Bank Ltd

ICICIBANK

1,225.45

20.158,82,368.7611,745.880.840,537.38360.91

State Bank of India

SBIN

764.1

9.716,83,982.8818,331.441.791,13,870.56439.23

Kotak Mahindra Bank Ltd

KOTAKBANK

1,758.6

25.553,58,915.053,343.720.1113,216.27556.51

Axis Bank Ltd

AXISBANK

991.05

12.313,21,968.796,303.770.130,953.94532.06

RBL Bank: RELATED NEWS

RBL Bank Appoints Soma Sankara Prasad as Independent Director

RBL Bank Appoints Soma Sankara Prasad as Independent Director

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
17 Jan 2025|10:03 AM

Prasad would be an additional non-executive independent director of the bank for four years.

Read More
RBL Bank and Bajaj Finance End Co-Branded Credit Card Partnership

RBL Bank and Bajaj Finance End Co-Branded Credit Card Partnership

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
2 Dec 2024|01:11 PM

Both companies realized that their synergies from the collaboration had altered over time, so they decided to call off the co-branding partnership.

Read More
RBL Bank Shares Slide Following 24% Q2 Profit Decline

RBL Bank Shares Slide Following 24% Q2 Profit Decline

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
21 Oct 2024|03:49 PM

The gross non-performing assets (NPA) ratio improved slightly, dropping by 0.25% to 2.88%, while advances grew by 15%.

Read More
Top 10 stocks for today – 7th October 2024

Top 10 stocks for today – 7th October 2024

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
7 Oct 2024|09:15 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Titan Company, HDFC Bank, IndusInd Bank, etc.

Read More
RBL Bank’s shares worth ₹1,081.20 Crore may change hands

RBL Bank’s shares worth ₹1,081.20 Crore may change hands

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
25 Jul 2024|11:22 AM

RBL Bank's first-quarter net profit increased by 29% YoY to ₹371.5 Crore. The bank's net interest income (NII) increased by 19.5% to ₹1,699.9 Crore.

Read More
Top 10 stocks for today – 24th July 2024

Top 10 stocks for today – 24th July 2024

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
25 Jul 2024|08:17 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Larsen & Toubro, Axis Bank, Jindal Steel and Power, etc.

Read More

QUICKLINKS FOR RBL Bank Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.