RBL Bank rejigs leadership with key senior appointments

4 Mar 2025 , 08:58 AM

RBL Bank announced that it has reshuffled its leadership team. It has reappointed Narendra Agrawal as President and Head of Branch and Banking. T.S. Pari has been appointed as Chief Operations Officer (COO). The move comes as the lender looks to bolster its retail banking franchise and streamline operations.

Narendra Agrawal brings over 25 years of experience in deposits, lending, payments, and distribution. He shall focus on deposit growth, customer experience, and integrating branch banking with sales of assets.

On the other hand, Pari has similar tenure in leadership roles across foreign and private sector banks. He shall be responsible for operational efficiency, strengthening risk management, and customer centricity.

The appointments are taking place amidst RBL Bank’s broader transformation strategy, with MD & CEO R. Subramaniakumar commented that these new appointments will accelerate execution in key business areas.

He stated that Narendra and Pari are bringing immense expertise in driving business growth, customer-centric and operational excellence. Their guidance shall help in further strengthening the bank’s retail banking franchise and speeding up its execution strategy.

Alok Rastogi, Head of Corporate Centre, shall continue in the same position. He shall oversee the bank’s operations and cost optimization strategies and their execution.

