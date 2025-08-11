Siemens Q3 Profit Slips 3% to ₹423 Crore; Revenue Up 15.5%

Siemens Ltd reported a 3.1% year-on-year drop in profit after tax from continuing operations at ₹423 crore for the third quarter ended June 30, 2025. This is compared with ₹436 crore in the same period last year, as lower other income weighed on earnings.

Revenue from operations rose 15.5% to ₹4,347 crore from ₹3,763 crore in Q3 FY24. This is supported by growth across business segments. Profit from operations stood at ₹454 crore. This is surge of 9.2% from ₹416 crore in the corresponding quarter last year. Earnings per share for the quarter came in at ₹11.89. This is marginally lower than ₹12.28 a year earlier. New orders during the quarter increased 13% year-on-year to ₹5,680 crore, while the order backlog rose 8% to ₹42,845 crore.

Managing Director and CEO Sunil Mathur said the company delivered strong results across all businesses despite challenges from impending tariffs, bilateral trade agreements, and supply chain disruptions.

He noted two significant order wins in the mobility business. This is continued by strong execution in the smart infrastructure segment, and signs of recovery in the digital industries division as the destocking phase nears completion.

The board has approved a shift in the company’s financial year, subject to regulatory clearances, moving from the current October–September cycle to an April–March cycle. The ongoing financial year will run for 18 months from October 1, 2024, to March 31, 2026 after which the April–March format will be adopted permanently.

