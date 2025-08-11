iifl-logo

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

sidebar image

Siemens Q3 Profit Slips 3% to ₹423 Crore; Revenue Up 15.5%

11 Aug 2025 , 01:15 PM

Siemens Ltd reported a 3.1% year-on-year drop in profit after tax from continuing operations at ₹423 crore for the third quarter ended June 30, 2025. This is compared with ₹436 crore in the same period last year, as lower other income weighed on earnings.

Revenue from operations rose 15.5% to ₹4,347 crore from ₹3,763 crore in Q3 FY24. This is supported by growth across business segments. Profit from operations stood at ₹454 crore. This is surge of 9.2% from ₹416 crore in the corresponding quarter last year. Earnings per share for the quarter came in at ₹11.89. This is marginally lower than ₹12.28 a year earlier. New orders during the quarter increased 13% year-on-year to ₹5,680 crore, while the order backlog rose 8% to ₹42,845 crore.

Managing Director and CEO Sunil Mathur said the company delivered strong results across all businesses despite challenges from impending tariffs, bilateral trade agreements, and supply chain disruptions.

He noted two significant order wins in the mobility business. This is continued by strong execution in the smart infrastructure segment, and signs of recovery in the digital industries division as the destocking phase nears completion.

The board has approved a shift in the company’s financial year, subject to regulatory clearances, moving from the current October–September cycle to an April–March cycle. The ongoing financial year will run for 18 months from October 1, 2024, to March 31, 2026 after which the April–March format will be adopted permanently.

For feedback and suggestions, write to us at editorial@iiflcapital.com

Related Tags

  • Business news
  • Company news
  • Indian Market News
  • Indian market today
  • Siemens
  • Siemens Ltd
  • stock market news
sidebar mobile

BLOGS AND PERSONAL FINANCE

Read More

Most Read News

Patel Engineering Q1 Profit Rises 48% to ₹81 Crore; Revenue Up 12%

Patel Engineering Q1 Profit Rises 48% to ₹81 Crore; Revenue Up 12%

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
11 Aug 2025|03:29 PM
L&T Wins ₹15,000 Crore Contract to Build 8 Thermal Units for Adani Power

L&T Wins ₹15,000 Crore Contract to Build 8 Thermal Units for Adani Power

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
11 Aug 2025|02:16 PM
Sensex and Nifty in Green on August 11, 2025

Sensex and Nifty in Green on August 11, 2025

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
11 Aug 2025|01:58 PM
Shreeji Shipping ₹411 Crore IPO opens Aug 19; price band ₹240–₹252

Shreeji Shipping ₹411 Crore IPO opens Aug 19; price band ₹240–₹252

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
11 Aug 2025|01:43 PM
Siemens Q3 Profit Slips 3% to ₹423 Crore; Revenue Up 15.5%

Siemens Q3 Profit Slips 3% to ₹423 Crore; Revenue Up 15.5%

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
11 Aug 2025|01:15 PM
Read More
Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Capital Services Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248, DP SEBI Reg. No. IN-DP-185-2016
ARN NO : 47791 (AMFI Registered Mutual Fund Distributor)

ISO certification icon
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.