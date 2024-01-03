COMPONENTS OF MUTUAL FUND CALCULATOR

The mutual fund calculator essentially helps you to simulate various situations and accordingly calculate the returns from the mutual fund investments. You can essentially calculate the maturity value of an investment depending on whether you plan to invest lump sum or as a systematic investment plan or SIP. Effectively, the mutual fund returns calculator helps you to get an idea of the maturity value of the proposed mutual fund investment, even before you invest.

Here are some of the key components that go into the calculation of the mutual fund returns calculator. For example, if it is a systematic investment plan or SIP, then the inputs include the SIP amount, duration of SIP, frequency of SIP, SIP date etc. This can be used to estimate returns over a certain period of time. Alternatively, it can also be a lump-sum investment, in which case it is a lot simpler as the calculation of multiple points for IRR is not there unlike a SIP.

In a lumpsum investment in mutual funds, you only select the amount of investment, rate of return and duration of investment to get the maturity amount. In a jiffy, the mutual fund returns calculator shows you the value of the investment at maturity.