Dr Reddys Laboratories Ltd Share Price

1,342
(-0.79%)
Jan 6, 2025|11:34:57 AM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open1,360.4
  • Day's High1,361.3
  • 52 Wk High1,421.49
  • Prev. Close1,352.65
  • Day's Low1,338.1
  • 52 Wk Low 1,104.13
  • Turnover (lac)5,781.08
  • P/E23.47
  • Face Value1
  • Book Value331.24
  • EPS57.64
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)1,11,979.7
  • Div. Yield0.59
View All Historical Data
View More Futures

Dr Reddys Laboratories Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Pharmaceuticals

Open

1,360.4

Prev. Close

1,352.65

Turnover(Lac.)

5,781.08

Day's High

1,361.3

Day's Low

1,338.1

52 Week's High

1,421.49

52 Week's Low

1,104.13

Book Value

331.24

Face Value

1

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

1,11,979.7

P/E

23.47

EPS

57.64

Divi. Yield

0.59

Dr Reddys Laboratories Ltd Corporate Action

22 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

7 May 2024

12:00 AM

Dividend

Dividend Amount: 40

arrow

7 May 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 07 May, 2024

arrow

27 Jul 2024

12:00 AM

Split

arrow

7 May 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

Dr Reddys Laboratories Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

Top Stocks for today - 6th December 2024

Top Stocks for today - 6th December 2024

6 Dec 2024|09:14 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Dr Reddy’s Laboratories, RITES, Canara Bank, etc.

Dr Reddy’s launches first immuno-onco drug in India

Dr Reddy’s launches first immuno-onco drug in India

28 Nov 2024|03:43 PM

Dr Reddy's already signed a license and commercialisation deal for Toripalimab with Shanghai Junshi Biosciences Co. Ltd in 2023.

Dr Reddy’s Bollaram Facility Receives USFDA Form 483 with 7 Observations

Dr Reddy’s Bollaram Facility Receives USFDA Form 483 with 7 Observations

21 Nov 2024|11:14 PM

Dr Reddy’s Laboratories shares has gained a total of 5.62% in the last one year, and 2.45% since the beginning of the year.

Top Stocks for today - 21st November 2024

Top Stocks for today - 21st November 2024

21 Nov 2024|07:53 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: UPL, Tata Power, JSW Steel, Dr Reddy’s, etc.

Dr Reddy’s posts 15% y-o-y decline in Q2 net profit at ₹1,255 Crore

Dr Reddy’s posts 15% y-o-y decline in Q2 net profit at ₹1,255 Crore

6 Nov 2024|09:25 AM

EBITDA for the quarter increased 5% year-on-year to ₹2,280 Crore between July and September 2024, while margins improved modestly to 28.4%.

Knowledge Center

Demat Account

Trading Account

Dr Reddys Laboratories Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|11:57 AM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 26.64%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 26.64%

Non-Promoter- 63.23%

Institutions: 63.22%

Non-Institutions: 9.97%

Custodian: 0.16%

Share Price

Dr Reddys Laboratories Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

-15.7

-43.6

-76.9

-113.5

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

24,256.5

20,517.8

18,413.1

17,097.2

Net Worth

24,240.8

20,474.2

18,336.2

16,983.7

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Revenue

14,405.2

13,349.1

11,850.4

9,359.3

yoy growth (%)

7.91

12.64

26.61

-3.7

Raw materials

-5,045.9

-4,123

-3,573.8

-2,631

As % of sales

35.02

30.88

30.15

28.11

Employee costs

-2,434.6

-2,270.1

-2,030.2

-1,843

View Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Profit before tax

2,223.8

3,056.2

2,775.8

696.99

Depreciation

-814.3

-835

-789.2

-774.1

Tax paid

-600.6

-869.8

161.9

-130.1

Working capital

1,395.8

1,078.3

508.8

-170.1

Other operating items

View Cash Flow
Y/e 31 MarMar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

7.91

12.64

26.61

-3.7

Op profit growth

-17.3

9.31

115.77

-23.81

EBIT growth

-27.1

9.89

271.62

-52.56

Net profit growth

-25.75

-25.57

418.2

-59.04

View Ratios
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Gross Sales

27,916.4

24,587.9

21,439.1

18,972.2

17,460

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

27,916.4

24,587.9

21,439.1

18,972.2

17,460

Other Operating Income

94.7

81.8

106.1

75.3

57

Other Income

909

1,092.5

554.7

339.4

676.7

View Annually Results

Dr Reddys Laboratories Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Sun Pharmaceuticals Industries Ltd

SUNPHARMA

1,849.65

160.934,43,661.03863.290.735,123.6798.33

Divis Laboratories Ltd

DIVISLAB

6,048.3

87.371,60,495.675180.52,302513.62

Cipla Ltd

CIPLA

1,511.25

28.811,21,969.911,178.160.863,969.86360.73

Mankind Pharma Ltd

MANKIND

2,937.55

60.481,21,222.47634.4302,529.74334.18

Torrent Pharmaceuticals Ltd

TORNTPHARM

3,402.85

70.341,15,066.284600.822,376222.38

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT Dr Reddys Laboratories Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Co-Chairman & Managing Directo

G V Prasad

Executive Chairman

K Satish Reddy

Independent Director

Shikha Sanjaya Sharma

Lead Independent Director

Leo Puri

Independent Director

K P Krishnan

Independent Director

Pennv Wan

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

K Randhir Singh

Independent Director

Arun M. Kumar

Independent Director

Claudio Albrecht

Independent Director

Sanjiv Mehta

Independent Director

Alpna Seth

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Dr Reddys Laboratories Ltd

Summary

Dr Reddys Laboratories Ltd (DRL) is an integrated global pharmaceutical company, committed to providing affordable and innovative medicines for healthier lives. Through its three businesses - Pharmaceutical Services &Active Ingredients, Global Generics and Proprietary Products - Dr. Reddys offers a portfolio of products and services including Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients (APIs), custom pharmaceutical services, generics, biosimilars and differentiated formulations. The companys major therapeutic areas of focus are gastrointestinal, cardiovascular, diabetology, oncology, pain management and dermatology. Dr. Reddys operates in markets across the globe. Its major markets include - USA, India, Russia & CIS countries, and Europe.Dr Reddys Laboratories was incorporated in the year 1984 in Hyderabad. The company was established by Dr Anji Reddy with an initial capital outlay of Rs 25 lakh. The company made their beginning with the manufacture of Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients and Intermediates (API) and commenced operations with a single drug in a 60-tonne facility near Hyderabad, India. In the year 1986, the company shares were listed on the Bombay Stock Exchange. Also, they entered international market with exports of Methyldopa.In the year 1987, the company obtained first USFDA approval for Ibuprofen API. In the year 1988, they acquired Benzex Laboratories Pvt Ltd to expand their Bulk Actives business. In the year 1990, they exported Norfloxacin and Ciprofloxacin to Europe
Company FAQs

What is the Dr Reddys Laboratories Ltd share price today?

The Dr Reddys Laboratories Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹1342 today.

What is the Market Cap of Dr Reddys Laboratories Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Dr Reddys Laboratories Ltd is ₹111979.70 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Dr Reddys Laboratories Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Dr Reddys Laboratories Ltd is 23.47 and 4.19 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Dr Reddys Laboratories Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Dr Reddys Laboratories Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Dr Reddys Laboratories Ltd is ₹1104.13 and ₹1421.49 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Dr Reddys Laboratories Ltd?

Dr Reddys Laboratories Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 18.59%, 3 Years at 11.70%, 1 Year at 14.01%, 6 Month at 5.25%, 3 Month at 0.41% and 1 Month at 10.47%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Dr Reddys Laboratories Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Dr Reddys Laboratories Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 26.64 %
Institutions - 63.22 %
Public - 9.97 %

QUICKLINKS FOR Dr Reddys Laboratories Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
