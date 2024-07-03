Summary

Dr Reddys Laboratories Ltd (DRL) is an integrated global pharmaceutical company, committed to providing affordable and innovative medicines for healthier lives. Through its three businesses - Pharmaceutical Services &Active Ingredients, Global Generics and Proprietary Products - Dr. Reddys offers a portfolio of products and services including Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients (APIs), custom pharmaceutical services, generics, biosimilars and differentiated formulations. The companys major therapeutic areas of focus are gastrointestinal, cardiovascular, diabetology, oncology, pain management and dermatology. Dr. Reddys operates in markets across the globe. Its major markets include - USA, India, Russia & CIS countries, and Europe.Dr Reddys Laboratories was incorporated in the year 1984 in Hyderabad. The company was established by Dr Anji Reddy with an initial capital outlay of Rs 25 lakh. The company made their beginning with the manufacture of Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients and Intermediates (API) and commenced operations with a single drug in a 60-tonne facility near Hyderabad, India. In the year 1986, the company shares were listed on the Bombay Stock Exchange. Also, they entered international market with exports of Methyldopa.In the year 1987, the company obtained first USFDA approval for Ibuprofen API. In the year 1988, they acquired Benzex Laboratories Pvt Ltd to expand their Bulk Actives business. In the year 1990, they exported Norfloxacin and Ciprofloxacin to Europe

Read More