SectorPharmaceuticals
Open₹1,360.4
Prev. Close₹1,352.65
Turnover(Lac.)₹5,781.08
Day's High₹1,361.3
Day's Low₹1,338.1
52 Week's High₹1,421.49
52 Week's Low₹1,104.13
Book Value₹331.24
Face Value₹1
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)1,11,979.7
P/E23.47
EPS57.64
Divi. Yield0.59
Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Dr Reddy's Laboratories, RITES, Canara Bank, etc.
Dr Reddy's already signed a license and commercialisation deal for Toripalimab with Shanghai Junshi Biosciences Co. Ltd in 2023.
Dr Reddy's Laboratories shares has gained a total of 5.62% in the last one year, and 2.45% since the beginning of the year.
Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: UPL, Tata Power, JSW Steel, Dr Reddy's, etc.
EBITDA for the quarter increased 5% year-on-year to ₹2,280 Crore between July and September 2024, while margins improved modestly to 28.4%.
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
-15.7
-43.6
-76.9
-113.5
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
24,256.5
20,517.8
18,413.1
17,097.2
Net Worth
24,240.8
20,474.2
18,336.2
16,983.7
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Revenue
14,405.2
13,349.1
11,850.4
9,359.3
yoy growth (%)
7.91
12.64
26.61
-3.7
Raw materials
-5,045.9
-4,123
-3,573.8
-2,631
As % of sales
35.02
30.88
30.15
28.11
Employee costs
-2,434.6
-2,270.1
-2,030.2
-1,843
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
2,223.8
3,056.2
2,775.8
696.99
Depreciation
-814.3
-835
-789.2
-774.1
Tax paid
-600.6
-869.8
161.9
-130.1
Working capital
1,395.8
1,078.3
508.8
-170.1
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
7.91
12.64
26.61
-3.7
Op profit growth
-17.3
9.31
115.77
-23.81
EBIT growth
-27.1
9.89
271.62
-52.56
Net profit growth
-25.75
-25.57
418.2
-59.04
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Gross Sales
27,916.4
24,587.9
21,439.1
18,972.2
17,460
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
27,916.4
24,587.9
21,439.1
18,972.2
17,460
Other Operating Income
94.7
81.8
106.1
75.3
57
Other Income
909
1,092.5
554.7
339.4
676.7
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Sun Pharmaceuticals Industries Ltd
SUNPHARMA
1,849.65
|160.93
|4,43,661.03
|863.29
|0.73
|5,123.67
|98.33
Divis Laboratories Ltd
DIVISLAB
6,048.3
|87.37
|1,60,495.67
|518
|0.5
|2,302
|513.62
Cipla Ltd
CIPLA
1,511.25
|28.81
|1,21,969.91
|1,178.16
|0.86
|3,969.86
|360.73
Mankind Pharma Ltd
MANKIND
2,937.55
|60.48
|1,21,222.47
|634.43
|0
|2,529.74
|334.18
Torrent Pharmaceuticals Ltd
TORNTPHARM
3,402.85
|70.34
|1,15,066.28
|460
|0.82
|2,376
|222.38
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Co-Chairman & Managing Directo
G V Prasad
Executive Chairman
K Satish Reddy
Independent Director
Shikha Sanjaya Sharma
Lead Independent Director
Leo Puri
Independent Director
K P Krishnan
Independent Director
Pennv Wan
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
K Randhir Singh
Independent Director
Arun M. Kumar
Independent Director
Claudio Albrecht
Independent Director
Sanjiv Mehta
Independent Director
Alpna Seth
Reports by Dr Reddys Laboratories Ltd
Summary
Dr Reddys Laboratories Ltd (DRL) is an integrated global pharmaceutical company, committed to providing affordable and innovative medicines for healthier lives. Through its three businesses - Pharmaceutical Services &Active Ingredients, Global Generics and Proprietary Products - Dr. Reddys offers a portfolio of products and services including Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients (APIs), custom pharmaceutical services, generics, biosimilars and differentiated formulations. The companys major therapeutic areas of focus are gastrointestinal, cardiovascular, diabetology, oncology, pain management and dermatology. Dr. Reddys operates in markets across the globe. Its major markets include - USA, India, Russia & CIS countries, and Europe.Dr Reddys Laboratories was incorporated in the year 1984 in Hyderabad. The company was established by Dr Anji Reddy with an initial capital outlay of Rs 25 lakh. The company made their beginning with the manufacture of Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients and Intermediates (API) and commenced operations with a single drug in a 60-tonne facility near Hyderabad, India. In the year 1986, the company shares were listed on the Bombay Stock Exchange. Also, they entered international market with exports of Methyldopa.In the year 1987, the company obtained first USFDA approval for Ibuprofen API. In the year 1988, they acquired Benzex Laboratories Pvt Ltd to expand their Bulk Actives business. In the year 1990, they exported Norfloxacin and Ciprofloxacin to Europe
Read More
The Dr Reddys Laboratories Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹1342 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Dr Reddys Laboratories Ltd is ₹111979.70 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Dr Reddys Laboratories Ltd is 23.47 and 4.19 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Dr Reddys Laboratories Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Dr Reddys Laboratories Ltd is ₹1104.13 and ₹1421.49 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Dr Reddys Laboratories Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 18.59%, 3 Years at 11.70%, 1 Year at 14.01%, 6 Month at 5.25%, 3 Month at 0.41% and 1 Month at 10.47%.
