Dr Reddys Laboratories Ltd Board Meeting

1,337.2
(-0.03%)
Jan 15, 2025|03:30:59 PM

Dr Reddys Labs CORPORATE ACTIONS

17/01/2024calendar-icon
16/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeBoard Meetings DateAnnouncement Date
Board Meeting5 Nov 202422 Sep 2024
DR.REDDYs LABORATORIES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 05/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Unaudited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and half year ending on September 30 2024 Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting held on November 5, 2024, has inter alia approved the following: 1. Financial results a. Unaudited Consolidated Financial Results of the Company and its subsidiaries for the quarter and halfyear ended September 30, 2024, prepared in compliance with International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS) as issued by International Accounting Standards Board (IASB); b. Press Release on Unaudited Financial Results of the Company for the above period. c. Unaudited Consolidated Financial Results of the Company and its subsidiaries for the quarter and halfyear ended September 30, 2024, as per Indian Accounting Standards. d. Unaudited Standalone Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and half-year ended September 30, 2024, as per Indian Accounting Standards. Pursuant to Regulation 33 of the SEBI Listing Regulations, the Limited Review Reports of the Statutory Auditors on the Unaudited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results as mentioned at serial nos. (c) & (d) are also enclosed. 2. Investment in step-down wholly owned subsidiary company Approval of the fund infusion by way of investment in equity shares of Dr. Reddys Laboratories LLC, Russia, a step-down wholly-owned subsidiary, upto an amount of Rs.600 Crores. The fund will be used for working capital requirements. The requisite details as required under SEBI Listing Regulations, read with the SEBI Circular No. SEBI/HO/CFD/CFD-PoD-1/P/CIR/2023/123 dated July 13, 2023, will be disclosed to the stock exchange(s) after approval of the Board of the said step-down wholly-owned subsidiary. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 05.11.2024)
Board Meeting27 Jul 202421 Jun 2024
DR.REDDYs LABORATORIES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 27/07/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Unaudited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter ending on June 30 2024 Outcome of Board Meeting (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 27.07.2024)
Board Meeting7 May 202422 Mar 2024
DR.REDDYs LABORATORIES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 07/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Audited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and financial year ending on March 31 2024 and to recommend dividend If any for the financial year 2023-24. Audited Financial results for the quarter and year ended March 31, 2024 Outcome of Board Meeting - Audited Financial Results for the quarter and year ended March 31, 2024 Dividend updates Change in Key Managerial Personnel 40th Annual General Meeting (AGM) of the Company is scheduled to be held on Monday, July 29, 2024 The Register of members and the Share Transfer books of the Company shall remain closed from Wednesday, July 17, 2024 to Friday, July 19, 2024 (both days inclusive) for the purpose of the Dividend and Annual General Meeting of the Company (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 07.05.2024)
Board Meeting30 Jan 202421 Dec 2023
DR.REDDYs LABORATORIES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 30/01/2024 inter alia to consider and approve The unaudited financial results for the Company for the quarter and nine months ending December 31 2023 Outcome of Board meeting - Unaudited Financial Results for the Quarter and Nine Months ended December 31, 2023. Announcement under Regulation 30 of SEBI (Listing Obligations & Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 Unaudited Financial results for the Quarter and Nine Months ended December 31, 2023 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 30/01/2024)

Dr Reddys Labs: Related News

Top Stocks for today - 6th December 2024

Top Stocks for today - 6th December 2024

6 Dec 2024|09:14 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Dr Reddy’s Laboratories, RITES, Canara Bank, etc.

Dr Reddy’s launches first immuno-onco drug in India

Dr Reddy’s launches first immuno-onco drug in India

28 Nov 2024|03:43 PM

Dr Reddy's already signed a license and commercialisation deal for Toripalimab with Shanghai Junshi Biosciences Co. Ltd in 2023.

Dr Reddy’s Bollaram Facility Receives USFDA Form 483 with 7 Observations

Dr Reddy’s Bollaram Facility Receives USFDA Form 483 with 7 Observations

21 Nov 2024|11:14 PM

Dr Reddy’s Laboratories shares has gained a total of 5.62% in the last one year, and 2.45% since the beginning of the year.

Top Stocks for today - 21st November 2024

Top Stocks for today - 21st November 2024

21 Nov 2024|07:53 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: UPL, Tata Power, JSW Steel, Dr Reddy’s, etc.

Dr Reddy’s posts 15% y-o-y decline in Q2 net profit at ₹1,255 Crore

Dr Reddy’s posts 15% y-o-y decline in Q2 net profit at ₹1,255 Crore

6 Nov 2024|09:25 AM

EBITDA for the quarter increased 5% year-on-year to ₹2,280 Crore between July and September 2024, while margins improved modestly to 28.4%.

Top stocks for today - 6th November 2024

Top stocks for today - 6th November 2024

6 Nov 2024|08:08 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Dr Reddy’s, Hindustan Zinc, Titan Company, etc.

Top 10 stocks for today – 11th October, 2024

Top 10 stocks for today – 11th October, 2024

11 Oct 2024|08:56 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders, Krsnaa Diagnostics, Dr Reddy's, etc.

Dr Reddy’s subsidiary gets positive outcome for CAR-T cell trial

Dr Reddy’s subsidiary gets positive outcome for CAR-T cell trial

9 Oct 2024|03:48 PM

The experiment also had a favourable safety profile, with no serious adverse effects such as Cytokine Release Syndrome (CRS) or neurotoxicity reported.

Dr. Reddy’s Secures Licensing Deal with Gilead for Lenacapavir in 120 Countries

Dr. Reddy’s Secures Licensing Deal with Gilead for Lenacapavir in 120 Countries

3 Oct 2024|11:12 AM

The agreement also includes a provision for Dr. Reddy’s to manufacture and commercialize Lenacapavir for HIV prevention (PrEP) in the same 120 countries, pending approval.

Top 10 stocks for today – 30th September 2024

Top 10 stocks for today – 30th September 2024

30 Sep 2024|09:10 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Welspun Enterprises, IDFC First Bank, Dr Reddy’s Laboratories, etc.

