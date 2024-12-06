DR.REDDYs LABORATORIES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 05/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Unaudited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and half year ending on September 30 2024 Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting held on November 5, 2024, has inter alia approved the following: 1. Financial results a. Unaudited Consolidated Financial Results of the Company and its subsidiaries for the quarter and halfyear ended September 30, 2024, prepared in compliance with International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS) as issued by International Accounting Standards Board (IASB); b. Press Release on Unaudited Financial Results of the Company for the above period. c. Unaudited Consolidated Financial Results of the Company and its subsidiaries for the quarter and halfyear ended September 30, 2024, as per Indian Accounting Standards. d. Unaudited Standalone Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and half-year ended September 30, 2024, as per Indian Accounting Standards. Pursuant to Regulation 33 of the SEBI Listing Regulations, the Limited Review Reports of the Statutory Auditors on the Unaudited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results as mentioned at serial nos. (c) & (d) are also enclosed. 2. Investment in step-down wholly owned subsidiary company Approval of the fund infusion by way of investment in equity shares of Dr. Reddys Laboratories LLC, Russia, a step-down wholly-owned subsidiary, upto an amount of Rs.600 Crores. The fund will be used for working capital requirements. The requisite details as required under SEBI Listing Regulations, read with the SEBI Circular No. SEBI/HO/CFD/CFD-PoD-1/P/CIR/2023/123 dated July 13, 2023, will be disclosed to the stock exchange(s) after approval of the Board of the said step-down wholly-owned subsidiary. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 05.11.2024)