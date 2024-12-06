Dr Reddys Laboratories Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
-15.7
-43.6
-76.9
-113.5
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
24,256.5
20,517.8
18,413.1
17,097.2
Net Worth
24,240.8
20,474.2
18,336.2
16,983.7
Minority Interest
Debt
792.9
50.8
2,205.4
1,214.5
Deferred Tax Liability Net
416.1
339.2
422.2
327.3
Total Liabilities
25,449.8
20,864.2
20,963.8
18,525.5
Fixed Assets
8,800.1
8,119.7
7,350.8
6,745.1
Intangible Assets
Investments
7,320.6
7,440
4,936.7
4,649.2
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0
0
441.6
582.1
Networking Capital
8,112.2
4,658.7
6,204.2
4,902.6
Inventories
4,018.9
3,043
3,347.8
2,819.7
Inventory Days
84.82
77.09
Sundry Debtors
4,623.9
4,288.9
4,945.4
4,080
Debtor Days
125.3
111.55
Other Current Assets
4,378.9
1,837.4
1,865
1,434.3
Sundry Creditors
-2,432.3
-2,094.6
-1,927.7
-1,538.3
Creditor Days
48.84
42.06
Other Current Liabilities
-2,477.2
-2,416
-2,026.3
-1,893.1
Cash
1,216.9
645.8
2,030.5
1,646.5
Total Assets
25,449.8
20,864.2
20,963.8
18,525.5
