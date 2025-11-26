iifl-logo

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Download App

European Commission Clears Dr. Reddy’s AVT03 Biosimilar for Launch Across EU and EEA

26 Nov 2025 , 10:21 AM

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories announced that the European Commission has approved marketing authorization for AVT03, its biosimilar version of Prolia and Xgeva. The authorization covers all European Union member states and the European Economic Area nations Iceland, Liechtenstein and Norway.

AVT03 has been developed as a biosimilar to denosumab, the active ingredient used in Prolia and Xgeva. Prolia is prescribed to treat osteoporosis in postmenopausal women and in men who face a higher risk of fractures. It is also used to manage bone loss associated with long-term glucocorticoid use and hormone ablation therapy in prostate cancer patients.

Xgeva is used in adults with advanced cancers that have spread to bone. It also supports adults and skeletally mature adolescents diagnosed with giant cell tumour of bone by helping prevent serious bone-related complications.

The European Commission’s decision follows the positive scientific opinion issued by the Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use in September 2025. The approval is based on analytical comparisons, pharmacokinetic and pharmacodynamic studies and results from a confirmatory clinical trial that established similarity with the reference products.

Dr. Reddy’s and Alvotech have been working together on AVT03 under a license and supply agreement signed in May 2024. Alvotech is responsible for developing and manufacturing the biosimilar, while Dr. Reddy’s will handle regulatory filings and market launch across regions including Europe and the United States.

As part of the agreement, Dr. Reddy’s holds exclusive commercialization rights in the United States and semi exclusive rights in Europe and the United Kingdom.

Once launched, AVT03 will be available under two tradenames. Acvybra will be marketed as a 60 mg per millilitre solution in a pre filled syringe. Xbonzy will be offered as a 70 mg per millilitre solution in a vial.

For feedback and suggestions, write to us at editorial@iiflcapital.com

Related Tags

  • AVT03
  • Business news
  • Buzzing Stocks
  • Company news
  • Dr Reddys Laboratories
  • Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories News
  • European Commission
Download App

BLOGS AND PERSONAL FINANCE

Read More

Most Read News

HDFC AMC shares gain as stock begins trading after 1:1 bonus

HDFC AMC shares gain as stock begins trading after 1:1 bonus

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
26 Nov 2025|02:02 PM
JK Lakshmi Cement to inject ₹1,816 crore to expand production capacity

JK Lakshmi Cement to inject ₹1,816 crore to expand production capacity

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
26 Nov 2025|01:54 PM
ACME Solar Wins 130 MW RTC Renewable Energy Project for Indian Railways

ACME Solar Wins 130 MW RTC Renewable Energy Project for Indian Railways

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
26 Nov 2025|12:53 PM
Zydus Lifesciences gets USFDA approval for high BP drug

Zydus Lifesciences gets USFDA approval for high BP drug

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
26 Nov 2025|11:18 AM
AMS Partners With Indian Navy and IIT Chennai To Boost Aatmanirbhar Bharat in Defence R&D

AMS Partners With Indian Navy and IIT Chennai To Boost Aatmanirbhar Bharat in Defence R&D

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
26 Nov 2025|11:12 AM
Read More
Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Capital Services Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248, DP SEBI Reg. No. IN-DP-185-2016, BSE Enlistment Number (RA): 5016
ARN NO : 47791 (AMFI Registered Mutual Fund Distributor), PFRDA Reg. No. PoP 20092018

ISO certification icon
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.