Summary

Tata Consultancy Services Ltd is a leading global IT services, consulting and business solutions organization offering transformational as well as outsourcing services to global enterprises. It has a global presence, deep domain expertise in multiple industry verticals and a complete portfolio of services consisting of consulting and service integration, application services, digital transformation services, cloud services, engineering services, cognitive business operations and products & platforms - targeting every C-suite stakeholder. The Company uses all these, and its industry leading suite of products and platforms to deliver high quality, high impact solutions leveraging the latest technologies to customers across the world. These solutions are delivered using its Secure Borderless Workspaces (SBWS) operating model which enables a highly distributed, Location Independent Agile delivery.TCSs geographic footprint consists of North America, Latin America, the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, Asia-Pacific, India and Middle-East & Africa. A part of the Tata group, Indias largest multinational business group, TCS has over 592,000 of the worlds best-trained consultants in 55 countries. The company headquartered in Mumbai. It has a manufacturing facility at Mapusa, Goa. Tata Consultancy Services Ltd was incorporated in the year 1968. Tata Sons Ltd established the company as division to service their electronic data processing (EDP) requirements and provide management consul

