Tata Consultancy Services Ltd Share Price

4,099.9
(-1.82%)
Jan 3, 2025|03:36:03 PM

  • Open4,179.95
  • Day's High4,179.95
  • 52 Wk High4,592.25
  • Prev. Close4,175.75
  • Day's Low4,092.3
  • 52 Wk Low 3,591.5
  • Turnover (lac)73,422.64
  • P/E31.55
  • Face Value1
  • Book Value267.79
  • EPS132.63
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)14,83,379.7
  • Div. Yield1.75
  • Open4,282.2
  • Day's High4,333.65
  • Spot4,332.25
  • Prev. Close4,291.45
  • Day's Low4,271.7
  • ViewLong BuildUp
  • Market Lot175
  • OI(Chg %)10,81,500 (29.77%)
  • Roll Over%2.47
  • Roll Cost1.16
  • Traded Vol.35,93,275 (-39.58%)
Tata Consultancy Services Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

IT - Software

Open

4,179.95

Prev. Close

4,175.75

Turnover(Lac.)

73,422.64

Day's High

4,179.95

Day's Low

4,092.3

52 Week's High

4,592.25

52 Week's Low

3,591.5

Book Value

267.79

Face Value

1

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

14,83,379.7

P/E

31.55

EPS

132.63

Divi. Yield

1.75

Tata Consultancy Services Ltd Corporate Action

6 May 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 06 May, 2024

arrow

10 Oct 2024

12:00 AM

Dividend

Dividend Amount: 10

Record Date: 18 Oct, 2024

arrow

30 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

Tata Consultancy Services Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

TCS Secures 5-Year Deal with Telenor Denmark to Enhance IT Infrastructure and Automation

TCS Secures 5-Year Deal with Telenor Denmark to Enhance IT Infrastructure and Automation

12 Dec 2024|12:35 PM

Telenor Denmark, the second-largest mobile operator in Denmark, serves more than 1.6 million subscribers and has been working with TCS for the last six years to modernize its IT infrastructure.

Bajaj Holdings Boosts Stakes in TCS, Mphasis, and Bharti Airtel

Bajaj Holdings Boosts Stakes in TCS, Mphasis, and Bharti Airtel

30 Nov 2024|11:14 PM

The company acquired TCS shares worth ₹8.52 crore, which brought the new stake at 0.0006%.

TCS Extends SPARSH Collaboration, Revolutionizing Defence Pension System

TCS Extends SPARSH Collaboration, Revolutionizing Defence Pension System

26 Nov 2024|08:12 PM

The three-year contract will involve TCS maintaining both the hardware and software of the system while implementing updates to enhance operations.

TCS and Insper Forge 10-Year Partnership to Boost Brazil's Tech and Research

TCS and Insper Forge 10-Year Partnership to Boost Brazil’s Tech and Research

4 Nov 2024|09:42 PM

The collaboration will foster prototype development, academic research, seminars, hackathons, and tech talks, using TCS's Pace innovation framework.

TCS Secures 15-Year Contract for Ireland's My Future Fund

TCS Secures 15-Year Contract for Ireland's My Future Fund

30 Oct 2024|11:54 AM

The contract involves implementing and supporting Ireland's new auto-enrollment retirement savings scheme, 'My Future Fund.'

Knowledge Center

Demat Account

Trading Account

Tata Consultancy Services Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|07:55 AM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 71.76%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 71.76%

Non-Promoter- 23.57%

Institutions: 23.57%

Non-Institutions: 4.66%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Tata Consultancy Services Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

362

366

366

370

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

71,758

74,172

76,807

74,424

Net Worth

72,120

74,538

77,173

74,794

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Revenue

1,60,341

1,35,963

1,31,306

97,356

yoy growth (%)

17.92

3.54

34.87

5.03

Raw materials

-26

-15

-18

-2,006

As % of sales

0.01

0.01

0.01

2.06

Employee costs

-81,097

-69,046

-64,906

-51,499

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Profit before tax

49,723

42,120

41,991

31,931

Depreciation

-3,522

-3,053

-2,701

-1,647

Tax paid

-11,536

-9,942

-8,731

-6,690

Working capital

859

-2,336

10,205

2,059

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

17.92

3.54

34.87

5.03

Op profit growth

14.72

7.91

34.33

2.64

EBIT growth

17.7

-0.18

33.7

6.24

Net profit growth

23.34

-6.91

31.76

6.71

Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Gross Sales

2,40,893

2,25,458

1,91,754

1,64,177

1,56,949

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

2,40,893

2,25,458

1,91,754

1,64,177

1,56,949

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

4,422

3,449

4,018

3,134

4,592

Tata Consultancy Services Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Tata Consultancy Services Ltd

TCS

4,099.9

30.9114,83,144.5312,9941.7853,990230.54

Infosys Ltd

INFY

1,938.75

29.158,04,834.346,8132.3734,257199.28

HCL Technologies Ltd

HCLTECH

1,946.65

44.755,28,418.443,2162.6712,615134.17

Wipro Ltd

WIPRO

294.45

32.253,08,266.622,713.50.1716,895.860.33

LTIMindtree Ltd

LTIM

5,733.4

37.31,69,931.611,220.21.139,104.6684.3

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Tata Consultancy Services Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman (Non-Executive)

N Chandrasekaran

Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.

O P Bhatt

Non-Exec & Non-Independent Dir

Aarthi Subramanian

Executive Director & COO

N Ganapathy Subramaniam

Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.

Pradeep Kumar Khosla

Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.

Hanne Birgitte Sorensen

Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.

Keki M Mistry

Managing Director & CEO

K. Krithivasan.

Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.

Al-Noor Ramji

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Tata Consultancy Services Ltd

Summary

Tata Consultancy Services Ltd is a leading global IT services, consulting and business solutions organization offering transformational as well as outsourcing services to global enterprises. It has a global presence, deep domain expertise in multiple industry verticals and a complete portfolio of services consisting of consulting and service integration, application services, digital transformation services, cloud services, engineering services, cognitive business operations and products & platforms - targeting every C-suite stakeholder. The Company uses all these, and its industry leading suite of products and platforms to deliver high quality, high impact solutions leveraging the latest technologies to customers across the world. These solutions are delivered using its Secure Borderless Workspaces (SBWS) operating model which enables a highly distributed, Location Independent Agile delivery.TCSs geographic footprint consists of North America, Latin America, the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, Asia-Pacific, India and Middle-East & Africa. A part of the Tata group, Indias largest multinational business group, TCS has over 592,000 of the worlds best-trained consultants in 55 countries. The company headquartered in Mumbai. It has a manufacturing facility at Mapusa, Goa. Tata Consultancy Services Ltd was incorporated in the year 1968. Tata Sons Ltd established the company as division to service their electronic data processing (EDP) requirements and provide management consul
Company FAQs

What is the Tata Consultancy Services Ltd share price today?

The Tata Consultancy Services Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹4099.9 today.

What is the Market Cap of Tata Consultancy Services Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Tata Consultancy Services Ltd is ₹1483379.70 Cr. as of 03 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Tata Consultancy Services Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Tata Consultancy Services Ltd is 31.55 and 18.15 as of 03 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Tata Consultancy Services Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Tata Consultancy Services Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Tata Consultancy Services Ltd is ₹3591.5 and ₹4592.25 as of 03 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Tata Consultancy Services Ltd?

Tata Consultancy Services Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 13.25%, 3 Years at 2.41%, 1 Year at 11.06%, 6 Month at 3.40%, 3 Month at -3.14% and 1 Month at -4.71%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Tata Consultancy Services Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Tata Consultancy Services Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 71.77 %
Institutions - 23.57 %
Public - 4.66 %

