Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorIT - Software
Open₹4,179.95
Prev. Close₹4,175.75
Turnover(Lac.)₹73,422.64
Day's High₹4,179.95
Day's Low₹4,092.3
52 Week's High₹4,592.25
52 Week's Low₹3,591.5
Book Value₹267.79
Face Value₹1
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)14,83,379.7
P/E31.55
EPS132.63
Divi. Yield1.75
Telenor Denmark, the second-largest mobile operator in Denmark, serves more than 1.6 million subscribers and has been working with TCS for the last six years to modernize its IT infrastructure.Read More
The company acquired TCS shares worth ₹8.52 crore, which brought the new stake at 0.0006%.Read More
The three-year contract will involve TCS maintaining both the hardware and software of the system while implementing updates to enhance operations.Read More
The collaboration will foster prototype development, academic research, seminars, hackathons, and tech talks, using TCS's Pace innovation framework.Read More
The contract involves implementing and supporting Ireland's new auto-enrollment retirement savings scheme, 'My Future Fund.'Read More
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
362
366
366
370
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
71,758
74,172
76,807
74,424
Net Worth
72,120
74,538
77,173
74,794
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Revenue
1,60,341
1,35,963
1,31,306
97,356
yoy growth (%)
17.92
3.54
34.87
5.03
Raw materials
-26
-15
-18
-2,006
As % of sales
0.01
0.01
0.01
2.06
Employee costs
-81,097
-69,046
-64,906
-51,499
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
49,723
42,120
41,991
31,931
Depreciation
-3,522
-3,053
-2,701
-1,647
Tax paid
-11,536
-9,942
-8,731
-6,690
Working capital
859
-2,336
10,205
2,059
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
17.92
3.54
34.87
5.03
Op profit growth
14.72
7.91
34.33
2.64
EBIT growth
17.7
-0.18
33.7
6.24
Net profit growth
23.34
-6.91
31.76
6.71
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Gross Sales
2,40,893
2,25,458
1,91,754
1,64,177
1,56,949
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
2,40,893
2,25,458
1,91,754
1,64,177
1,56,949
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
4,422
3,449
4,018
3,134
4,592
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Tata Consultancy Services Ltd
TCS
4,099.9
|30.91
|14,83,144.53
|12,994
|1.78
|53,990
|230.54
Infosys Ltd
INFY
1,938.75
|29.15
|8,04,834.34
|6,813
|2.37
|34,257
|199.28
HCL Technologies Ltd
HCLTECH
1,946.65
|44.75
|5,28,418.44
|3,216
|2.67
|12,615
|134.17
Wipro Ltd
WIPRO
294.45
|32.25
|3,08,266.62
|2,713.5
|0.17
|16,895.8
|60.33
LTIMindtree Ltd
LTIM
5,733.4
|37.3
|1,69,931.61
|1,220.2
|1.13
|9,104.6
|684.3
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman (Non-Executive)
N Chandrasekaran
Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.
O P Bhatt
Non-Exec & Non-Independent Dir
Aarthi Subramanian
Executive Director & COO
N Ganapathy Subramaniam
Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.
Pradeep Kumar Khosla
Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.
Hanne Birgitte Sorensen
Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.
Keki M Mistry
Managing Director & CEO
K. Krithivasan.
Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.
Al-Noor Ramji
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Tata Consultancy Services Ltd
Summary
Tata Consultancy Services Ltd is a leading global IT services, consulting and business solutions organization offering transformational as well as outsourcing services to global enterprises. It has a global presence, deep domain expertise in multiple industry verticals and a complete portfolio of services consisting of consulting and service integration, application services, digital transformation services, cloud services, engineering services, cognitive business operations and products & platforms - targeting every C-suite stakeholder. The Company uses all these, and its industry leading suite of products and platforms to deliver high quality, high impact solutions leveraging the latest technologies to customers across the world. These solutions are delivered using its Secure Borderless Workspaces (SBWS) operating model which enables a highly distributed, Location Independent Agile delivery.TCSs geographic footprint consists of North America, Latin America, the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, Asia-Pacific, India and Middle-East & Africa. A part of the Tata group, Indias largest multinational business group, TCS has over 592,000 of the worlds best-trained consultants in 55 countries. The company headquartered in Mumbai. It has a manufacturing facility at Mapusa, Goa. Tata Consultancy Services Ltd was incorporated in the year 1968. Tata Sons Ltd established the company as division to service their electronic data processing (EDP) requirements and provide management consul
Read More
The Tata Consultancy Services Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹4099.9 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Tata Consultancy Services Ltd is ₹1483379.70 Cr. as of 03 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Tata Consultancy Services Ltd is 31.55 and 18.15 as of 03 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Tata Consultancy Services Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Tata Consultancy Services Ltd is ₹3591.5 and ₹4592.25 as of 03 Jan ‘25
Tata Consultancy Services Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 13.25%, 3 Years at 2.41%, 1 Year at 11.06%, 6 Month at 3.40%, 3 Month at -3.14% and 1 Month at -4.71%.
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.