TCS to upgrade retail trading platform for ICICI Securities

22 Apr 2025 , 01:46 PM

Tata Consultancy Limited (TCS) announced its partnership with ICICI Securities for revamping its retail trading and brokerage platform.

TCS informed the shareholders that with this collaboration, it is looking to deliver scalable, and high performance trading solutions for customers of ICICI Securities.

TCS added that as part of this partnership, it will provide the trading solution of TCS BaNCS. This will help ICICI Securities to improve the flexibility of its platform and provide customers with an intuitive, state-of-the-art trading and wealth creation experience customized to meet evolving demands in the market.

The partnership is also aimed at enhancing key brokerage functions of ICICI Securities. This shall include order management, connectivity to major exchanges such as MCX, BSE, NSE, clearing and settlement, corporate actions, online risk management, contracting, and customer management, said the company.

ICICI Securities’ MD & CEO highlighted that adopting TCS BaNCS will allow a high performance and trading ecosystem for customers.

R Vivekanand, president, BFSI products and platforms, commented on the partnership that this initiative will ensure a seamless integration with leading exchanges and facilitate a highly flexible and strong trading ecosystem in one of the fastest evolving markets of the world.

At around 1.36 PM, TCS was trading 0.23% lower at ₹3,313.80 per piece, against the previous close of ₹3,321.60 on NSE. The counter touched an intraday high and low of ₹3,333.90, and ₹3,295, respectively.

For feedback and suggestions, write to us at editorial@iifl.com

