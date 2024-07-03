Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorPower Generation & Distribution
Open₹315.8
Prev. Close₹316.05
Turnover(Lac.)₹11,956.28
Day's High₹316.5
Day's Low₹305.95
52 Week's High₹366.25
52 Week's Low₹226.05
Book Value₹101.06
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)2,85,156.51
P/E19.31
EPS16.37
Divi. Yield3.56
The project shall be implemented on a Build, Own, Operate, and Transfer BOOT basis. The company received the letter of intent (LoI) for the project on November 25, 2024.Read More
The board approved the payment of the first interim dividend of ₹4.50 per equity share of ₹10 for fiscal year 2024-25.Read More
Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Power Grid, Tata Steel, Hindalco, etc.Read More
The aforementioned order is not a related party transaction; rather, it is within the regular course of business.Read More
This plan aims to meet escalating energy demands, targeting a peak demand of 458 gigawatts (GW) by 2032.Read More
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
9,300.6
6,975.45
6,975.45
5,231.59
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
77,566.45
75,868.73
69,176.12
64,347.25
Net Worth
86,867.05
82,844.18
76,151.57
69,578.84
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
37,665.65
36,185.54
29,752.46
25,710.07
yoy growth (%)
4.09
21.62
15.72
23.59
Raw materials
0
0
0
0
As % of sales
0
0
0
0
Employee costs
-2,110.74
-1,959.47
-1,605.89
-1,377.13
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
15,704.71
12,647.35
10,269.62
9,499.83
Depreciation
-11,711.68
-11,073.18
-9,091.25
-7,662.8
Tax paid
-3,089.14
-3,519.57
-2,237.89
-2,049.61
Working capital
8,428.25
-3,230.89
169.74
578.57
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
4.09
21.62
15.72
23.59
Op profit growth
5.26
21.06
14.76
23.62
EBIT growth
7.76
25.75
13.01
25.65
Net profit growth
10.4
31.22
9.55
24.78
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Gross Sales
45,843.1
45,581.28
41,621.64
39,639.79
37,743.54
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
45,843.1
45,581.28
41,621.64
39,639.79
37,743.54
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
1,070.02
1,272.93
4,475.06
1,760.12
2,765.95
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
NTPC Ltd
NTPC
339.85
|17.64
|3,29,541.2
|4,648.87
|2.28
|40,327.56
|160.87
Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd
POWERGRID
316.05
|19.31
|2,94,038.59
|3,711.16
|3.56
|10,260.06
|98.26
Adani Power Ltd
ADANIPOWER
520.45
|22.67
|2,00,753.67
|2,409.36
|0
|10,264.26
|106.16
Adani Green Energy Ltd
ADANIGREEN
1,038.25
|0
|1,64,478.01
|99
|0
|3,936
|47.79
Tata Power Company Ltd
TATAPOWER
396.65
|40.64
|1,26,743.14
|1,008.61
|0.5
|4,889.44
|53.08
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman & Managing Director
R. K. Tyagi
Director (Finance)
G. Ravisankar
Nominee (Govt)
Saibaba Darbamulla
Nominee (Govt)
Lalit Bohra
Director (Personnel)
Yatindra Dwivedi
Director (Operations & Proj.)
NAVEEN SRIVASTAVA
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd
Summary
Power Grid Corporation of India Limited (PGCIL), a Public Sector Undertaking is Indias principal electric power transmission company. The Company is engaged in in implementation, operation and maintenance of Inter-State Transmission System (ISTS), Telecom and Consultancy Services. It owns and operates 90% of Indias interstate and inter-regional electric power transmission system. The Company has diversified into telecom business to utilize spare telecommunication capacity of unified load dispatch center (ULDC) schemes, using countrywide transmission infrastructure. Power Grid Corporation of India Limited was incorporated on October 23, 1989 with the name National Power Transmission Corporation Limited. The Company was established with the responsibility of planning, executing, owning, operating and maintaining the high voltage transmission systems in the country. In October 23, 1992, name of the Company was changed to Power Grid Corporation of India Limited.Initially, the Company was engaged in the management of the transmission assets owned by the central generating companies such as the NTPC, NHPC Limited and North-Eastern Electric Power Corporation Limited. In January 1993, the transmission assets of NTPC Limited, NHPC Limited and the North-Eastern Electric Power Corporation were transferred to the Company pursuant to legislation promulgated by the Parliament with effect from April 1, 1992.In the year 1993, the transmission assets of Tehri Hydro Development Corporation Lim
Read More
The Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹306.6 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd is ₹285156.51 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd is 19.31 and 3.22 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd is ₹226.05 and ₹366.25 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 23.83%, 3 Years at 27.15%, 1 Year at 33.33%, 6 Month at -5.70%, 3 Month at -8.17% and 1 Month at -4.13%.
