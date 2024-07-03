iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd Share Price

306.6
(-2.99%)
Jan 6, 2025|02:24:56 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open315.8
  • Day's High316.5
  • 52 Wk High366.25
  • Prev. Close316.05
  • Day's Low305.95
  • 52 Wk Low 226.05
  • Turnover (lac)11,956.28
  • P/E19.31
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value101.06
  • EPS16.37
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)2,85,156.51
  • Div. Yield3.56
View All Historical Data
Loading...
  • Open332
  • Day's High342.8
  • Spot338.05
  • Prev. Close337.25
  • Day's Low331.1
  • ViewShort Covering
  • Market Lot3,600
  • OI(Chg %)-14,400 (-0.14%)
  • Roll Over%4.36
  • Roll Cost0.65
  • Traded Vol.1,49,86,800 (-30.26%)
View More Futures

Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Power Generation & Distribution

Open

315.8

Prev. Close

316.05

Turnover(Lac.)

11,956.28

Day's High

316.5

Day's Low

305.95

52 Week's High

366.25

52 Week's Low

226.05

Book Value

101.06

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

2,85,156.51

P/E

19.31

EPS

16.37

Divi. Yield

3.56

Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd Corporate Action

11 Aug 2023

12:00 AM

Bonus

arrow

13 Dec 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

6 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Dividend

Dividend Amount: 4.5

Record Date: 14 Nov, 2024

arrow

31 Jul 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 31 Jul, 2024

arrow

Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

Power Grid Wins Bid for Major Transmission Project in Rajasthan and UP

Power Grid Wins Bid for Major Transmission Project in Rajasthan and UP

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
25 Nov 2024|11:04 PM

The project shall be implemented on a Build, Own, Operate, and Transfer BOOT basis. The company received the letter of intent (LoI) for the project on November 25, 2024.

Read More
Power Grid reports net profit of ₹3,793 Crore in Q2

Power Grid reports net profit of ₹3,793 Crore in Q2

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
7 Nov 2024|10:31 AM

The board approved the payment of the first interim dividend of ₹4.50 per equity share of ₹10 for fiscal year 2024-25.

Read More
Top stocks for today - 7th November 2024

Top stocks for today - 7th November 2024

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
7 Nov 2024|08:03 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Power Grid, Tata Steel, Hindalco, etc.

Read More
Transformers And Rectifiers Receives Power Grid Contract

Transformers And Rectifiers Receives Power Grid Contract

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
3 Oct 2024|01:04 PM

The aforementioned order is not a related party transaction; rather, it is within the regular course of business.

Read More
Power Grid Hits Record High as National Electricity Plan Boosts Growth Prospects

Power Grid Hits Record High as National Electricity Plan Boosts Growth Prospects

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
25 Sep 2024|06:24 PM

This plan aims to meet escalating energy demands, targeting a peak demand of 458 gigawatts (GW) by 2032.

Read More
Read More

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Knowledge Center

Demat Account

View More

Trading Account

View More

Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|02:44 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 51.33%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 51.33%

Non-Promoter- 45.16%

Institutions: 45.16%

Non-Institutions: 3.49%

Custodian: 0.00%

Read More
Share Price

Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

9,300.6

6,975.45

6,975.45

5,231.59

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

77,566.45

75,868.73

69,176.12

64,347.25

Net Worth

86,867.05

82,844.18

76,151.57

69,578.84

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

37,665.65

36,185.54

29,752.46

25,710.07

yoy growth (%)

4.09

21.62

15.72

23.59

Raw materials

0

0

0

0

As % of sales

0

0

0

0

Employee costs

-2,110.74

-1,959.47

-1,605.89

-1,377.13

View Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

15,704.71

12,647.35

10,269.62

9,499.83

Depreciation

-11,711.68

-11,073.18

-9,091.25

-7,662.8

Tax paid

-3,089.14

-3,519.57

-2,237.89

-2,049.61

Working capital

8,428.25

-3,230.89

169.74

578.57

Other operating items

View Cash Flow
Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

4.09

21.62

15.72

23.59

Op profit growth

5.26

21.06

14.76

23.62

EBIT growth

7.76

25.75

13.01

25.65

Net profit growth

10.4

31.22

9.55

24.78

View Ratios
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Gross Sales

45,843.1

45,581.28

41,621.64

39,639.79

37,743.54

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

45,843.1

45,581.28

41,621.64

39,639.79

37,743.54

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

1,070.02

1,272.93

4,475.06

1,760.12

2,765.95

View Annually Results

Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

NTPC Ltd

NTPC

339.85

17.643,29,541.24,648.872.2840,327.56160.87

Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd

POWERGRID

316.05

19.312,94,038.593,711.163.5610,260.0698.26

Adani Power Ltd

ADANIPOWER

520.45

22.672,00,753.672,409.36010,264.26106.16

Adani Green Energy Ltd

ADANIGREEN

1,038.25

01,64,478.019903,93647.79

Tata Power Company Ltd

TATAPOWER

396.65

40.641,26,743.141,008.610.54,889.4453.08

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman & Managing Director

R. K. Tyagi

Director (Finance)

G. Ravisankar

Nominee (Govt)

Saibaba Darbamulla

Nominee (Govt)

Lalit Bohra

Director (Personnel)

Yatindra Dwivedi

Director (Operations & Proj.)

NAVEEN SRIVASTAVA

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd

Summary

Power Grid Corporation of India Limited (PGCIL), a Public Sector Undertaking is Indias principal electric power transmission company. The Company is engaged in in implementation, operation and maintenance of Inter-State Transmission System (ISTS), Telecom and Consultancy Services. It owns and operates 90% of Indias interstate and inter-regional electric power transmission system. The Company has diversified into telecom business to utilize spare telecommunication capacity of unified load dispatch center (ULDC) schemes, using countrywide transmission infrastructure. Power Grid Corporation of India Limited was incorporated on October 23, 1989 with the name National Power Transmission Corporation Limited. The Company was established with the responsibility of planning, executing, owning, operating and maintaining the high voltage transmission systems in the country. In October 23, 1992, name of the Company was changed to Power Grid Corporation of India Limited.Initially, the Company was engaged in the management of the transmission assets owned by the central generating companies such as the NTPC, NHPC Limited and North-Eastern Electric Power Corporation Limited. In January 1993, the transmission assets of NTPC Limited, NHPC Limited and the North-Eastern Electric Power Corporation were transferred to the Company pursuant to legislation promulgated by the Parliament with effect from April 1, 1992.In the year 1993, the transmission assets of Tehri Hydro Development Corporation Lim
Read More

Company FAQs

What is the Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd share price today?

The Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹306.6 today.

What is the Market Cap of Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd is ₹285156.51 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd is 19.31 and 3.22 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd is ₹226.05 and ₹366.25 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd?

Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 23.83%, 3 Years at 27.15%, 1 Year at 33.33%, 6 Month at -5.70%, 3 Month at -8.17% and 1 Month at -4.13%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 51.34 %
Institutions - 45.16 %
Public - 3.50 %

QUICKLINKS FOR Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.