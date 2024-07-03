Summary

Power Grid Corporation of India Limited (PGCIL), a Public Sector Undertaking is Indias principal electric power transmission company. The Company is engaged in in implementation, operation and maintenance of Inter-State Transmission System (ISTS), Telecom and Consultancy Services. It owns and operates 90% of Indias interstate and inter-regional electric power transmission system. The Company has diversified into telecom business to utilize spare telecommunication capacity of unified load dispatch center (ULDC) schemes, using countrywide transmission infrastructure. Power Grid Corporation of India Limited was incorporated on October 23, 1989 with the name National Power Transmission Corporation Limited. The Company was established with the responsibility of planning, executing, owning, operating and maintaining the high voltage transmission systems in the country. In October 23, 1992, name of the Company was changed to Power Grid Corporation of India Limited.Initially, the Company was engaged in the management of the transmission assets owned by the central generating companies such as the NTPC, NHPC Limited and North-Eastern Electric Power Corporation Limited. In January 1993, the transmission assets of NTPC Limited, NHPC Limited and the North-Eastern Electric Power Corporation were transferred to the Company pursuant to legislation promulgated by the Parliament with effect from April 1, 1992.In the year 1993, the transmission assets of Tehri Hydro Development Corporation Lim

