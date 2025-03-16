iifl-logo-icon 1
Power Grid Approves ₹341.57 Crore for Transmission Projects

16 Mar 2025 , 09:34 PM

Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd (POWERGRID) has approved an investment of ₹341.57 crore for two transmission projects. The investment approvals were granted by the Committee of Directors on Investment on Projects.

The first project is named “Transmission scheme for evacuation of power from Ratle HEP (850 MW) & Kiru HEP (624 MW). The total estimated cost for this project is ₹218.55 crore. Part I of the project is valued at ₹177.38 crore, while Part II is estimated at ₹41.17 crore. The project is scheduled for commissioning by July 14, 2026.

The second project involves “Augmentation of transformation capacity at Tumkur (Pavagada) 400/220kV Pooling Station in Karnataka.” The project includes the installation of 2×500 MVA transformers and a 220kV line bay to facilitate renewable energy integration. The estimated cost for this project is ₹123.02 crore. The target completion date for this project is May 20, 2026.

Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd reported a 4.1% decline in net profit on a year-on-year (YoY) basis for the third quarter ending December 31, 2024. The net profit stood at ₹3,861.6 crore, compared to ₹4,028.3 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous fiscal year. The company’s revenue from operations declined by 3% on a YoY basis. Revenue stood at ₹11,233 crore, compared to ₹11,579.8 crore in the same quarter of the previous fiscal. At the operating level, EBITDA witnessed a decline of 6.9% on a YoY basis. EBITDA for the third quarter stood at ₹9,537.9 crore, down from ₹10,242.9 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous fiscal.

