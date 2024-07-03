Summary

Grasim Industries Limited, a flagship company of the Aditya Birla Group, ranks among Indias largest private sector companies. It is a leading global player in n Viscose Staple Fibre (VSF), the largest chemicals (Chlor-Alkalis), largest cement producer and diversified financial services (NBFC, Asset Management and Life Insurance) player in India. The chemical business was set up given its a critical input for manufacturing VSF, and to achieve backward integration. Grasim is the largest Caustic Soda producer in India with a capacity of 840 KTPA. Grasims subsidiary UltraTech Cement Limited is a leading global cement manufacturer with a capacity of 93 MTPA in India (includes 4 MTPA overseas). The Company is Indias pioneer in viscose staple fibre (VSF), a man-made, biodegradable fibre with characteristics akin to cotton. It is engaged primarily in Viscose (Pulp, Fibre and Yarn), Chemicals (Caustic Soda, Epoxy and allied Chemicals) and others (Insulators, Textiles, Fertilisers and Solar Power Designing, Engineering Procurement and Commissioning). The companys VSF plants are located at Nagda in Madhya Pradesh, Kharach in Gujarat and Harihar in Karnataka. The company is a global leader in viscose staple fibre (VSF), with 9% global share. The Company has presence in the financial services business through its holding in Aditya Birla Capital Limited (ABCL). ABCL is the holding company for all the financial service businesses of the Aditya Birla Group. ABCL has a strong presence across

Read More