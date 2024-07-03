Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorTextiles
Open₹2,517
Prev. Close₹2,510
Turnover(Lac.)₹9,672.1
Day's High₹2,527.95
Day's Low₹2,445.75
52 Week's High₹2,877.75
52 Week's Low₹2,016.55
Book Value₹801.54
Face Value₹2
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)1,62,029.6
P/E142.08
EPS17.66
Divi. Yield0.4
Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Vedanta, Grasim Industries, Shriram Finance, etc.Read More
Water-based paints are manufactured with emulsions developed in-house, replete with multi-stain-resistance, dirt resistance, crack-bridge-ability, and high scrub resistance.Read More
Grasim Industries, part of the Aditya Birla Group, reported a standalone net loss of ₹52.12 crore for Q1 FY24-25, despite an 11% revenue rise.Read More
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
132.8
131.69
131.67
131.62
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
51,981.79
46,823.24
48,484.12
42,816.24
Net Worth
52,114.59
46,954.93
48,615.79
42,947.86
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Revenue
20,856.84
12,386.36
18,609.4
15,788.47
yoy growth (%)
68.38
-33.44
17.86
52.6
Raw materials
-9,408.78
-5,545.88
-9,193.54
-7,310.5
As % of sales
45.11
44.77
49.4
46.3
Employee costs
-1,774.29
-1,391.29
-1,620.26
-1,142.72
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
2,950.27
1,013.88
1,685.38
2,785.75
Depreciation
-913.96
-828.17
-846.76
-627.66
Tax paid
-185.71
-122.44
-121.35
-744.48
Working capital
82.93
-2,350.39
-768.12
984.87
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
68.38
-33.44
17.86
52.6
Op profit growth
105.59
-32.29
-24.98
42.94
EBIT growth
155.83
-37.17
-31.73
33.5
Net profit growth
237.15
-28.73
-28.19
13.37
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Gross Sales
1,30,978.48
1,17,627.08
95,701.13
76,404.29
75,140.71
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
1,30,978.48
1,17,627.08
95,701.13
76,404.29
75,140.71
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
1,352.78
3,821.01
1,717.41
1,472.16
1,593.75
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Grasim Industries Ltd
GRASIM
2,510
|142.08
|1,65,226.66
|720.86
|0.4
|7,623.33
|835.23
Trident Ltd
TRIDENT
34.09
|53.3
|17,382.69
|83.46
|1.06
|1,709.17
|7.03
Welspun Living Ltd
WELSPUNLIV
163.49
|28.27
|15,879.35
|175.69
|0.06
|2,396.27
|38.26
Vardhman Textiles Ltd
VTL
509.7
|18.54
|14,724.78
|219.64
|0.79
|2,454.78
|316.07
Raymond Lifestyle Ltd
RAYMONDLSL
2,069.15
|5.72
|12,618.5
|26.14
|0
|1,315.48
|386.31
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman (Non-Executive)
Kumar Mangalam Birla
Non-Exec & Non-Independent Dir
Rajashree Birla
Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.
Anita Ramachandran
Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.
N Mohan Raj
Independent Director
Venkatadri Chandrasekaran
Independent Director
Adesh Kumar Gupta
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Sailesh Daga
Non Executive Director
Raj Kumar
Managing Director
H K Agarwal
Non Executive Director
ANANYASHREE BIRLA
Non Executive Director
Aryaman Birla
Independent Director
Y P Dandiwala
Non Executive Director
Sushil Agarwal
Summary
Grasim Industries Limited, a flagship company of the Aditya Birla Group, ranks among Indias largest private sector companies. It is a leading global player in n Viscose Staple Fibre (VSF), the largest chemicals (Chlor-Alkalis), largest cement producer and diversified financial services (NBFC, Asset Management and Life Insurance) player in India. The chemical business was set up given its a critical input for manufacturing VSF, and to achieve backward integration. Grasim is the largest Caustic Soda producer in India with a capacity of 840 KTPA. Grasims subsidiary UltraTech Cement Limited is a leading global cement manufacturer with a capacity of 93 MTPA in India (includes 4 MTPA overseas). The Company is Indias pioneer in viscose staple fibre (VSF), a man-made, biodegradable fibre with characteristics akin to cotton. It is engaged primarily in Viscose (Pulp, Fibre and Yarn), Chemicals (Caustic Soda, Epoxy and allied Chemicals) and others (Insulators, Textiles, Fertilisers and Solar Power Designing, Engineering Procurement and Commissioning). The companys VSF plants are located at Nagda in Madhya Pradesh, Kharach in Gujarat and Harihar in Karnataka. The company is a global leader in viscose staple fibre (VSF), with 9% global share. The Company has presence in the financial services business through its holding in Aditya Birla Capital Limited (ABCL). ABCL is the holding company for all the financial service businesses of the Aditya Birla Group. ABCL has a strong presence across
Read More
The Grasim Industries Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹2460.55 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Grasim Industries Ltd is ₹162029.60 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Grasim Industries Ltd is 142.08 and 3.00 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Grasim Industries Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Grasim Industries Ltd is ₹2016.55 and ₹2877.75 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Grasim Industries Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 27.20%, 3 Years at 14.89%, 1 Year at 21.61%, 6 Month at -8.47%, 3 Month at -9.26% and 1 Month at -7.52%.
