Grasim Industries Ltd Share Price

2,460.55
(-1.97%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:31:04 PM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open2,517
  • Day's High2,527.95
  • 52 Wk High2,877.75
  • Prev. Close2,510
  • Day's Low2,445.75
  • 52 Wk Low 2,016.55
  • Turnover (lac)9,672.1
  • P/E142.08
  • Face Value2
  • Book Value801.54
  • EPS17.66
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)1,62,029.6
  • Div. Yield0.4
  • Roll Over%0
  • Roll Cost0
Grasim Industries Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Textiles

Open

2,517

Prev. Close

2,510

Turnover(Lac.)

9,672.1

Day's High

2,527.95

Day's Low

2,445.75

52 Week's High

2,877.75

52 Week's Low

2,016.55

Book Value

801.54

Face Value

2

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

1,62,029.6

P/E

142.08

EPS

17.66

Divi. Yield

0.4

Grasim Industries Ltd Corporate Action

4 Jan 2024

12:00 AM

Rights

arrow

15 Jul 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

11 Oct 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

15 Jul 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 15 Jul, 2024

arrow

22 May 2024

12:00 AM

Dividend

Dividend Amount: 10

arrow

Grasim Industries Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

Top Stocks for Today - 12th December 2024

Top Stocks for Today - 12th December 2024

12 Dec 2024|09:11 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Vedanta, Grasim Industries, Shriram Finance, etc.

Grasim’s Birla Opus Hits 866 MLPA Capacity with New Karnataka Plant

Grasim’s Birla Opus Hits 866 MLPA Capacity with New Karnataka Plant

21 Nov 2024|08:52 AM

Water-based paints are manufactured with emulsions developed in-house, replete with multi-stain-resistance, dirt resistance, crack-bridge-ability, and high scrub resistance. 

Grasim Industries swings to Q1 standalone loss; revenue rises 11%

Grasim Industries swings to Q1 standalone loss; revenue rises 11%

11 Aug 2024|05:06 PM

Grasim Industries, part of the Aditya Birla Group, reported a standalone net loss of ₹52.12 crore for Q1 FY24-25, despite an 11% revenue rise.

Knowledge Center

Demat Account

Trading Account

Grasim Industries Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|06:56 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Feb-2024
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 4.60%

Foreign: 4.60%

Indian: 38.51%

Non-Promoter- 33.57%

Institutions: 33.57%

Non-Institutions: 22.99%

Custodian: 0.31%

Share Price

Grasim Industries Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

132.8

131.69

131.67

131.62

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

51,981.79

46,823.24

48,484.12

42,816.24

Net Worth

52,114.59

46,954.93

48,615.79

42,947.86

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Revenue

20,856.84

12,386.36

18,609.4

15,788.47

yoy growth (%)

68.38

-33.44

17.86

52.6

Raw materials

-9,408.78

-5,545.88

-9,193.54

-7,310.5

As % of sales

45.11

44.77

49.4

46.3

Employee costs

-1,774.29

-1,391.29

-1,620.26

-1,142.72

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Profit before tax

2,950.27

1,013.88

1,685.38

2,785.75

Depreciation

-913.96

-828.17

-846.76

-627.66

Tax paid

-185.71

-122.44

-121.35

-744.48

Working capital

82.93

-2,350.39

-768.12

984.87

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

68.38

-33.44

17.86

52.6

Op profit growth

105.59

-32.29

-24.98

42.94

EBIT growth

155.83

-37.17

-31.73

33.5

Net profit growth

237.15

-28.73

-28.19

13.37

Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Gross Sales

1,30,978.48

1,17,627.08

95,701.13

76,404.29

75,140.71

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

1,30,978.48

1,17,627.08

95,701.13

76,404.29

75,140.71

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

1,352.78

3,821.01

1,717.41

1,472.16

1,593.75

Grasim Industries Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Grasim Industries Ltd

GRASIM

2,510

142.081,65,226.66720.860.47,623.33835.23

Trident Ltd

TRIDENT

34.09

53.317,382.6983.461.061,709.177.03

Welspun Living Ltd

WELSPUNLIV

163.49

28.2715,879.35175.690.062,396.2738.26

Vardhman Textiles Ltd

VTL

509.7

18.5414,724.78219.640.792,454.78316.07

Raymond Lifestyle Ltd

RAYMONDLSL

2,069.15

5.7212,618.526.1401,315.48386.31

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Grasim Industries Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman (Non-Executive)

Kumar Mangalam Birla

Non-Exec & Non-Independent Dir

Rajashree Birla

Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.

Anita Ramachandran

Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.

N Mohan Raj

Independent Director

Venkatadri Chandrasekaran

Independent Director

Adesh Kumar Gupta

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Sailesh Daga

Non Executive Director

Raj Kumar

Managing Director

H K Agarwal

Non Executive Director

ANANYASHREE BIRLA

Non Executive Director

Aryaman Birla

Independent Director

Y P Dandiwala

Non Executive Director

Sushil Agarwal

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Grasim Industries Ltd

Summary

Grasim Industries Limited, a flagship company of the Aditya Birla Group, ranks among Indias largest private sector companies. It is a leading global player in n Viscose Staple Fibre (VSF), the largest chemicals (Chlor-Alkalis), largest cement producer and diversified financial services (NBFC, Asset Management and Life Insurance) player in India. The chemical business was set up given its a critical input for manufacturing VSF, and to achieve backward integration. Grasim is the largest Caustic Soda producer in India with a capacity of 840 KTPA. Grasims subsidiary UltraTech Cement Limited is a leading global cement manufacturer with a capacity of 93 MTPA in India (includes 4 MTPA overseas). The Company is Indias pioneer in viscose staple fibre (VSF), a man-made, biodegradable fibre with characteristics akin to cotton. It is engaged primarily in Viscose (Pulp, Fibre and Yarn), Chemicals (Caustic Soda, Epoxy and allied Chemicals) and others (Insulators, Textiles, Fertilisers and Solar Power Designing, Engineering Procurement and Commissioning). The companys VSF plants are located at Nagda in Madhya Pradesh, Kharach in Gujarat and Harihar in Karnataka. The company is a global leader in viscose staple fibre (VSF), with 9% global share. The Company has presence in the financial services business through its holding in Aditya Birla Capital Limited (ABCL). ABCL is the holding company for all the financial service businesses of the Aditya Birla Group. ABCL has a strong presence across
Company FAQs

What is the Grasim Industries Ltd share price today?

The Grasim Industries Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹2460.55 today.

What is the Market Cap of Grasim Industries Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Grasim Industries Ltd is ₹162029.60 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Grasim Industries Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Grasim Industries Ltd is 142.08 and 3.00 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Grasim Industries Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Grasim Industries Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Grasim Industries Ltd is ₹2016.55 and ₹2877.75 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Grasim Industries Ltd?

Grasim Industries Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 27.20%, 3 Years at 14.89%, 1 Year at 21.61%, 6 Month at -8.47%, 3 Month at -9.26% and 1 Month at -7.52%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Grasim Industries Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Grasim Industries Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 43.11 %
Institutions - 33.58 %
Public - 22.99 %

